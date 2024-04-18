United Renewables CEO Chris Caldwell in conversation with Laurent Muzellec, Dean of Trinity Business School, Dublin

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a thought-provoking conversation with Chris Caldwell, CEO of United Renewables, Laurent Muzellec, Dean of Trinity Business School, discusses the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in the education sector. Muzellec, an expert in the field, shared valuable insights on leveraging AI to create personalised learning experiences and improve student outcomes.

"AI has the power to revolutionise the way we teach and learn," said Muzellec. "By harnessing its capabilities to personalise learning pathways and tailor educational content, we can create more engaging and effective learning experiences for students."

Muzellec also highlighted the importance of data-driven decision-making in education. "AI can help us analyse student data and make more informed decisions about curriculum design, instructional strategies, and resource allocation," he said. "This can lead to improved student outcomes and more efficient administrative processes."

While acknowledging the potential risks associated with AI, Muzellec emphasised the need for ethical guidelines and responsible implementation. "We need to ensure that AI is used in a way that is transparent, fair, and respectful of privacy and human rights," he said. "That's why we're introducing a module on teaching with AI for all faculty members, to ensure that educators are well-equipped to integrate AI effectively and responsibly.”

Caldwell added, "As a leader in renewable energy, United Renewables is committed to driving innovation and sustainability across all sectors, including education. We're thrilled to have had the opportunity to learn from Dean Muzellec's expertise and vision for the future of learning.”

To learn more about the role of AI in education and Muzellec's vision for the future of learning, tune in to United Renewables' "Conversations on Climate" podcast for the full interview with host Chris Caldwell and Dean Laurent Muzellec.

About United Renewables:

United Renewables is at the forefront of the renewable energy sector, dedicated to providing diverse green energy solutions, including solar, wind, hydro, and bioenergy. The company is committed to fostering sustainable futures, reducing global carbon footprints, and empowering businesses and communities through innovation and environmental stewardship.

About the Conversations on Climate Podcast:

United Renewables' Conversations on Climate podcast, now in its third season, offers enlightening insights on climate change. The podcast combines academic knowledge with practical industry experience, covering topics from leadership to green innovations. Season 3 provides a roadmap for professionals navigating the climate conundrum.

