Global Lithium Market Review and Forecasts, 2018-2023 and 2024-2033 - Production, Demand, Trade Statistics, and Prices

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium Global Market Review 2024 and Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the lithium industry offers a comprehensive analysis of both global and national markets, providing insights into key trends, perspectives, and opportunities.

It emphasizes the impact of various factors on the market and continuously monitors the market situation to track the latest developments and provide the most recent data. The report includes comprehensive data on worldwide production, demand, trade statistics, and prices of lithium, offering stakeholders a clear understanding of the market landscape.

Each country's market overview covers lithium production, demand, export, and import data. Additionally, the report offers a 10-year outlook, presenting possible scenarios of market development, industry trends, and supply and demand forecasts to assist decision-makers in strategic planning.

Key Topics Covered:



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



1. WORLD LITHIUM INDUSTRY TRENDS IN 2018-2023

1.1. General data about lithium

1.2. Global lithium market trends

World lithium reserves, 2023

World lithium production in 2018-2023

World lithium demand in 2018-2023

1.3. Lithium prices in the global market



2. LITHIUM INDUSTRY TRENDS IN EUROPE



3. LITHIUM INDUSTRY TRENDS IN ASIA PACIFIC

3.1. China

3.2. India

3.2. Japan

3.2. Malaysia

3.2. South Korea



4. LITHIUM INDUSTRY TRENDS IN NORTH AMERICA

4.1. Canada

4.2. USA



5. LITHIUM INDUSTRY TRENDS IN LATIN AMERICA

5.1. Argentina

5.2. Brazil

5.3. Chile



6. LITHIUM INDUSTRY TRENDS IN MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

6.1. Zimbabwe



7. GLOBAL LITHIUM MARKET FORECAST TO 2033

7.1. Lithium production forecast to 2033

7.2. Lithium demand forecast to 2033

7.3. Lithium prices forecast to 2033



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pmac86

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.