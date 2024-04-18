Gold Global Market Review 2024 and Forecast to 2033 - Production, Demand, Trade Statistics, and Prices

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gold Global Market Review 2024 and Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the gold industry offers a comprehensive analysis of both global and national markets, providing insights into key trends, perspectives, and opportunities.

It emphasizes the impact of various factors on the market and continuously monitors the market situation to track the latest developments and provide the most recent data. The report includes comprehensive data on worldwide production, demand, trade statistics, and prices of gold, offering stakeholders a clear understanding of the market landscape. Each country's market overview covers gold production, demand, export, and import data.

Additionally, the report offers a 10-year outlook, presenting possible scenarios of market development, industry trends, and supply and demand forecasts to assist decision-makers in strategic planning.

Key Topics Covered:



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



1. WORLD GOLD INDUSTRY TRENDS IN 2018-2023

1.1. General data about gold

1.2. Global gold market trends

World gold reserves, 2023

World gold production in 2018-2023

World gold demand in 2018-2023

1.3. Gold prices in the global market



2. GOLD INDUSTRY TRENDS IN EUROPE



3. GOLD INDUSTRY TRENDS IN CIS

3.1. Russia

3.2. Kazakhstan

3.3. Kyrgyzstan

3.4. Uzbekistan



4. GOLD INDUSTRY TRENDS IN ASIA PACIFIC

4.1. Australia

4.2. China

4.3. Indonesia

4.4. Papua New Guinea



5. GOLD INDUSTRY TRENDS IN NORTH AMERICA

5.1. Canada

5.3. USA



6. GOLD INDUSTRY TRENDS IN LATIN AMERICA

6.1. Argentina

6.2. Brazil

6.3. Chile

6.4. Colombia

6.5. Dominican Republic

6.6. Mexico

6.7. Peru



7. GOLD INDUSTRY TRENDS IN MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

7.1. Burkina Faso

7.2. Ghana

7.3. Guinea

7.4. Mali

7.5. South Africa

7.6. Sudan

7.7. Suriname

7.8. Tanzania

7.9. Zimbabwe



8. GLOBAL GOLD MARKET FORECAST TO 2033

8.1. Gold production forecast to 2033

8.2. Gold demand forecast to 2033

8.3. Gold prices forecast to 2033



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8noioi

