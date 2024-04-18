Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

First quarter 2024 net income of $26.1 million and net income available to common stockholders of $21.8 million,
or $0.46 per diluted share
First quarter 2024 growth in loans held for investment of 2.4% and in total deposits of 7.1%
Capital ratios continue to be strong, including 12.4% CET1 and 16.6% Total Capital
DALLAS, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced operating results for the first quarter of 2024.
Net income available to common stockholders was $21.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $15.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $34.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. The first quarter of 2024 included a $5.0 million ($0.08 per diluted share) legal settlement expense, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) special assessment expense of $3.0 million ($0.05 per diluted share) and $2.0 million ($0.03 per diluted share) of restructuring expenses.
“We continue to leverage our unique balance sheet positioning and maturing product capabilities to build an enduring and valuable franchise,” said Rob C. Holmes, President and CEO. “Quality quarterly growth in areas of focus coupled with strong firm-wide pipelines signal emerging momentum moving into the second quarter.”
|FINANCIAL RESULTS
|(dollars and shares in thousands)
|1st Quarter
|4th Quarter
|1st Quarter
|2024
|2023
|2023
|OPERATING RESULTS
|Net income
|$
|26,142
|$
|20,150
|$
|38,661
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|21,829
|$
|15,838
|$
|34,348
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.70
|Diluted common shares
|47,711
|48,098
|48,881
|Return on average assets
|0.36
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.53
|%
|Return on average common equity
|3.03
|%
|2.25
|%
|5.06
|%
|BALANCE SHEET
|Loans held for investment
|$
|16,677,691
|$
|16,362,230
|$
|16,014,497
|Loans held for investment, mortgage finance
|4,153,313
|3,978,328
|4,060,570
|Total loans held for investment
|20,831,004
|20,340,558
|20,075,067
|Loans held for sale
|37,750
|44,105
|27,608
|Total assets
|29,180,585
|28,356,266
|28,596,653
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|8,478,215
|7,328,276
|9,500,583
|Total deposits
|23,954,037
|22,371,839
|22,179,697
|Stockholders’ equity
|3,170,662
|3,199,142
|3,079,974
FIRST QUARTER 2024 COMPARED TO FOURTH QUARTER 2023
For the first quarter of 2024, net income available to common stockholders was $21.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $15.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024 was $19.0 million, compared to $19.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The $19.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the first quarter of 2024 resulted primarily from increases in criticized and non-accrual loans, growth in loans held for investment (“LHI”) and $10.8 million in net charge-offs.
Net interest income was $215.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $214.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, as an increase in yields on earning assets was offset by a decrease in average earning assets. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.03%, an increase of 10 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 12 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023 and LHI, mortgage finance yields increased 21 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023. Total cost of deposits was 2.97% for the first quarter of 2024, a 15 basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2023.
Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2024 increased $10.2 million, or 33%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in investment banking and advisory fees, partially offset by a decrease in other non-interest income.
Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2024 increased $1.0 million, or 1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, primarily as a result of the effect of seasonal payroll expenses that peak in the first quarter and $2.0 million of restructuring expenses, partially offset by decreases in legal and professional expense, communications and technology expense and FDIC insurance assessment. The fourth quarter of 2023 included $19.9 million in FDIC special assessment expense and the first quarter of 2024 included an additional special assessment expense of $3.0 million. Legal and professional expense in the first quarter of 2024 included a $5.0 million legal settlement expense, which was more than offset by declines in professional services.
FIRST QUARTER 2024 COMPARED TO FIRST QUARTER 2023
Net income available to common stockholders was $21.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $34.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.
The first quarter of 2024 included a $19.0 million provision for credit losses, reflecting increases in criticized and non-accrual loans, growth in LHI and $10.8 million in net charge-offs, compared to a $28.0 million provision for the first quarter of 2023.
Net interest income decreased to $215.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $235.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in funding costs, partially offset by an increase in yields on average earning assets. Net interest margin decreased 30 basis points to 3.03% for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to the first quarter of 2023. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 52 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2023 and LHI, mortgage finance yields decreased 102 basis points from the first quarter of 2023. Total cost of deposits increased 91 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2023.
Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2024 increased $3.9 million, or 10%, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in investment banking and advisory fees.
Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2024 increased $8.4 million, or 4%, compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to increases in legal and professional expense, communications and technology expense and FDIC insurance assessment resulting from an additional $3.0 million FDIC special assessment recorded in the first quarter of 2024, partially offset by a decrease in marketing expense. The increase in legal and professional expense in the first quarter of 2024 resulted from a $5.0 million legal settlement expense, partially offset by declines in professional services.
CREDIT QUALITY
Net charge-offs of $10.8 million were recorded during the first quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $13.8 million and $19.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023, respectively. Criticized loans totaled $859.5 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $738.2 million at December 31, 2023 and $561.1 million at March 31, 2023. Non-accrual LHI totaled $92.8 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $81.4 million at December 31, 2023 and $94.0 million at March 31, 2023. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the first quarter of 2024 was 0.45%, compared to 0.40% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 0.47% for the first quarter of 2023. The ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total LHI was 1.46% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.46% and 1.41% at September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.
REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL
All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well capitalized” requirements as of March 31, 2024. Our CET1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 12.4%, 13.9%, 16.6% and 12.4%, respectively, at March 31, 2024, compared to 12.6%, 14.2%, 17.1% and 12.2%, respectively, at December 31, 2023 and 12.4%, 14.0%, 16.9% and 12.0%, respectively, at March 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 9.8%, compared to 10.2% at December 31, 2023 and 9.7% at March 31, 2023.
During the first quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 529,338 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price, including excise tax expense, of $31.5 million, at a weighted average price of $59.27 per share.
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
|(dollars in thousands except per share data)
|1st Quarter
|4th Quarter
|3rd Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|1st Quarter
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|Interest income
|$
|417,378
|$
|417,072
|$
|425,769
|$
|401,916
|$
|385,166
|Interest expense
|202,369
|202,355
|193,698
|169,926
|149,821
|Net interest income
|215,009
|214,717
|232,071
|231,990
|235,345
|Provision for credit losses
|19,000
|19,000
|18,000
|7,000
|28,000
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|196,009
|195,717
|214,071
|224,990
|207,345
|Non-interest income
|41,319
|31,133
|46,872
|46,011
|37,403
|Non-interest expense
|202,393
|201,385
|179,891
|181,644
|194,027
|Income before income taxes
|34,935
|25,465
|81,052
|89,357
|50,721
|Income tax expense
|8,793
|5,315
|19,373
|20,706
|12,060
|Net income
|26,142
|20,150
|61,679
|68,651
|38,661
|Preferred stock dividends
|4,313
|4,312
|4,313
|4,312
|4,313
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|21,829
|$
|15,838
|$
|57,366
|$
|64,339
|$
|34,348
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.33
|$
|1.18
|$
|1.33
|$
|0.70
|Diluted common shares
|47,711,192
|48,097,517
|48,528,698
|48,421,276
|48,880,725
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
|Total assets
|$
|29,180,585
|$
|28,356,266
|$
|29,628,249
|$
|28,976,544
|$
|28,596,653
|Loans held for investment
|16,677,691
|16,362,230
|16,183,882
|16,227,203
|16,014,497
|Loans held for investment, mortgage finance
|4,153,313
|3,978,328
|4,429,489
|5,098,812
|4,060,570
|Loans held for sale
|37,750
|44,105
|155,073
|29,097
|27,608
|Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents
|3,148,157
|3,042,357
|3,975,860
|2,587,131
|3,385,494
|Investment securities
|4,414,280
|4,143,194
|4,069,717
|4,226,653
|4,345,969
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|8,478,215
|7,328,276
|9,352,883
|9,429,352
|9,500,583
|Total deposits
|23,954,037
|22,371,839
|23,878,978
|23,318,240
|22,179,697
|Short-term borrowings
|750,000
|1,500,000
|1,400,000
|1,350,000
|2,100,000
|Long-term debt
|859,823
|859,147
|858,471
|857,795
|932,119
|Stockholders’ equity
|3,170,662
|3,199,142
|3,077,700
|3,081,927
|3,079,974
|End of period shares outstanding
|46,986,275
|47,237,912
|48,015,003
|47,992,521
|47,851,862
|Book value per share
|$
|61.10
|$
|61.37
|$
|57.85
|$
|57.97
|$
|58.10
|Tangible book value per share(1)
|$
|61.06
|$
|61.34
|$
|57.82
|$
|57.93
|$
|58.06
|SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS
|Net interest margin
|3.03
|%
|2.93
|%
|3.13
|%
|3.29
|%
|3.33
|%
|Return on average assets
|0.36
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.53
|%
|Return on average common equity
|3.03
|%
|2.25
|%
|8.08
|%
|9.17
|%
|5.06
|%
|Non-interest income to average earning assets
|0.59
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.54
|%
|Efficiency ratio(2)
|79.0
|%
|81.9
|%
|64.5
|%
|65.3
|%
|71.1
|%
|Non-interest expense to average earning assets
|2.89
|%
|2.79
|%
|2.46
|%
|2.61
|%
|2.78
|%
|Common equity to total assets
|9.8
|%
|10.2
|%
|9.4
|%
|9.6
|%
|9.7
|%
|Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(3)
|9.8
|%
|10.2
|%
|9.4
|%
|9.6
|%
|9.7
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1
|12.4
|%
|12.6
|%
|12.7
|%
|12.2
|%
|12.4
|%
|Tier 1 capital
|13.9
|%
|14.2
|%
|14.3
|%
|13.7
|%
|14.0
|%
|Total capital
|16.6
|%
|17.1
|%
|17.1
|%
|16.4
|%
|16.9
|%
|Leverage
|12.4
|%
|12.2
|%
|12.1
|%
|12.4
|%
|12.0
|%
|(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
|(2) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
|(3) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|(dollars in thousands)
|March 31, 2024
|March 31, 2023
|% Change
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|167,985
|$
|264,211
|(36)
|%
|Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents
|3,148,157
|3,385,494
|(7)
|%
|Available-for-sale debt securities
|3,491,510
|3,394,293
|3
|%
|Held-to-maturity debt securities
|849,283
|918,962
|(8)
|%
|Equity securities
|73,487
|32,714
|125
|%
|Investment securities
|4,414,280
|4,345,969
|2
|%
|Loans held for sale
|37,750
|27,608
|37
|%
|Loans held for investment, mortgage finance
|4,153,313
|4,060,570
|2
|%
|Loans held for investment
|16,677,691
|16,014,497
|4
|%
|Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
|263,962
|260,928
|1
|%
|Loans held for investment, net
|20,567,042
|19,814,139
|4
|%
|Premises and equipment, net
|49,899
|25,268
|97
|%
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|793,976
|732,468
|8
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles, net
|1,496
|1,496
|—
|%
|Total assets
|$
|29,180,585
|$
|28,596,653
|2
|%
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Liabilities:
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|8,478,215
|$
|9,500,583
|(11)
|%
|Interest bearing deposits
|15,475,822
|12,679,114
|22
|%
|Total deposits
|23,954,037
|22,179,697
|8
|%
|Accrued interest payable
|32,352
|31,198
|4
|%
|Other liabilities
|413,711
|273,665
|51
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|750,000
|2,100,000
|(64)
|%
|Long-term debt
|859,823
|932,119
|(8)
|%
|Total liabilities
|26,009,923
|25,516,679
|2
|%
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:
|Authorized shares - 10,000,000
|Issued shares - 300,000 shares issued at March 31, 2024 and 2023
|300,000
|300,000
|—
|%
|Common stock, $.01 par value:
|Authorized shares - 100,000,000
|Issued shares - 51,420,680 and 50,947,306 at March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively
|514
|509
|1
|%
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,044,669
|1,031,905
|1
|%
|Retained earnings
|2,457,222
|2,297,850
|7
|%
|Treasury stock - 4,434,405 and 3,095,444 shares at cost at March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively
|(251,857
|)
|(175,528
|)
|43
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
|(379,886
|)
|(374,762
|)
|1
|%
|Total stockholders’ equity
|3,170,662
|3,079,974
|3
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|29,180,585
|$
|28,596,653
|2
|%
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|(dollars in thousands except per share data)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2024
|2023
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|330,879
|$
|297,438
|Investment securities
|32,144
|25,292
|Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents
|54,355
|62,436
|Total interest income
|417,378
|385,166
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|175,600
|120,094
|Short-term borrowings
|12,783
|14,744
|Long-term debt
|13,986
|14,983
|Total interest expense
|202,369
|149,821
|Net interest income
|215,009
|235,345
|Provision for credit losses
|19,000
|28,000
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|196,009
|207,345
|Non-interest income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|6,339
|5,022
|Wealth management and trust fee income
|3,567
|3,429
|Brokered loan fees
|1,911
|1,895
|Investment banking and advisory fees
|18,424
|14,564
|Trading income
|4,712
|4,204
|Other
|6,366
|8,289
|Total non-interest income
|41,319
|37,403
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and benefits
|128,727
|128,670
|Occupancy expense
|9,737
|9,619
|Marketing
|6,036
|9,044
|Legal and professional
|16,195
|14,514
|Communications and technology
|21,114
|17,523
|Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment
|8,421
|2,170
|Other
|12,163
|12,487
|Total non-interest expense
|202,393
|194,027
|Income before income taxes
|34,935
|50,721
|Income tax expense
|8,793
|12,060
|Net income
|26,142
|38,661
|Preferred stock dividends
|4,313
|4,313
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|21,829
|$
|34,348
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.71
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.70
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE
|(dollars in thousands)
|1st Quarter
|4th Quarter
|3rd Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|1st Quarter
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
|Allowance for credit losses on loans:
|Beginning balance
|$
|249,973
|$
|244,902
|$
|237,343
|$
|260,928
|$
|253,469
|Loans charged-off:
|Commercial
|7,544
|8,356
|13,246
|8,852
|20,732
|Commercial real estate
|3,325
|5,500
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer
|—
|—
|41
|—
|—
|Total charge-offs
|10,869
|13,856
|13,287
|8,852
|20,732
|Recoveries:
|Commercial
|105
|15
|4,346
|611
|819
|Commercial real estate
|—
|4
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer
|—
|—
|—
|2
|3
|Total recoveries
|105
|19
|4,346
|613
|822
|Net charge-offs
|10,764
|13,837
|8,941
|8,239
|19,910
|Provision for credit losses on loans
|24,753
|18,908
|16,500
|(15,346
|)
|27,369
|Ending balance
|$
|263,962
|$
|249,973
|$
|244,902
|$
|237,343
|$
|260,928
|Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses:
|Beginning balance
|$
|46,362
|$
|46,270
|$
|44,770
|$
|22,424
|$
|21,793
|Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses
|(5,753
|)
|92
|1,500
|22,346
|631
|Ending balance
|$
|40,609
|$
|46,362
|$
|46,270
|$
|44,770
|$
|22,424
|Total allowance for credit losses
|$
|304,571
|$
|296,335
|$
|291,172
|$
|282,113
|$
|283,352
|Total provision for credit losses
|$
|19,000
|$
|19,000
|$
|18,000
|$
|7,000
|$
|28,000
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment
|1.27
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.30
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment
|1.32
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.38
|%
|Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment(1)
|0.22
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.43
|%
|Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months(1)
|0.20
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.19
|%
|Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment(1)
|0.38
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.60
|%
|Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment
|1.46
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.41
|%
|(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|SUMMARY OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND PAST DUE LOANS
|(dollars in thousands)
|1st Quarter
|4th Quarter
|3rd Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|1st Quarter
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
|Non-accrual loans held for investment
|$
|92,849
|$
|81,398
|$
|63,129
|$
|81,039
|$
|93,951
|Non-accrual loans held for sale(1)
|9,250
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Other real estate owned
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|102,099
|$
|81,398
|$
|63,129
|$
|81,039
|$
|93,951
|Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment
|0.45
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.47
|%
|Total non-performing assets to total assets
|0.35
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.33
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment
|2.8x
|3.1x
|3.9x
|2.9x
|2.8x
|Total allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans held for investment
|3.3x
|3.6x
|4.6x
|3.5x
|3.0x
|Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing
|$
|3,674
|$
|19,523
|$
|4,602
|$
|64
|$
|3,098
|Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment
|0.02
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.02
|%
|—
|%
|0.02
|%
|Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing
|$
|147
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|(1) First quarter 2024 includes one non-accrual loan previously reported in loans held for investment that was transferred at fair value to held for sale as of March 31, 2024.
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|(dollars in thousands)
|1st Quarter
|4th Quarter
|3rd Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|1st Quarter
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|330,879
|$
|325,210
|$
|345,138
|$
|332,867
|$
|297,438
|Investment securities
|32,144
|28,454
|27,070
|27,478
|25,292
|Interest bearing deposits in other banks
|54,355
|63,408
|53,561
|41,571
|62,436
|Total interest income
|417,378
|417,072
|425,769
|401,916
|385,166
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|175,600
|170,173
|160,117
|137,391
|120,094
|Short-term borrowings
|12,783
|18,069
|19,576
|18,253
|14,744
|Long-term debt
|13,986
|14,113
|14,005
|14,282
|14,983
|Total interest expense
|202,369
|202,355
|193,698
|169,926
|149,821
|Net interest income
|215,009
|214,717
|232,071
|231,990
|235,345
|Provision for credit losses
|19,000
|19,000
|18,000
|7,000
|28,000
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|196,009
|195,717
|214,071
|224,990
|207,345
|Non-interest income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|6,339
|5,397
|5,297
|5,158
|5,022
|Wealth management and trust fee income
|3,567
|3,302
|3,509
|3,715
|3,429
|Brokered loan fees
|1,911
|2,076
|2,532
|2,415
|1,895
|Investment banking and advisory fees
|18,424
|6,906
|23,099
|19,101
|14,564
|Trading income
|4,712
|3,819
|6,092
|8,397
|4,204
|Other
|6,366
|9,633
|6,343
|7,225
|8,289
|Total non-interest income
|41,319
|31,133
|46,872
|46,011
|37,403
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and benefits
|128,727
|107,970
|110,010
|113,050
|128,670
|Occupancy expense
|9,737
|9,483
|9,910
|9,482
|9,619
|Marketing
|6,036
|5,686
|4,757
|6,367
|9,044
|Legal and professional
|16,195
|17,127
|17,614
|15,669
|14,514
|Communications and technology
|21,114
|23,607
|19,607
|20,525
|17,523
|Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment
|8,421
|25,143
|5,769
|3,693
|2,170
|Other
|12,163
|12,369
|12,224
|12,858
|12,487
|Total non-interest expense
|202,393
|201,385
|179,891
|181,644
|194,027
|Income before income taxes
|34,935
|25,465
|81,052
|89,357
|50,721
|Income tax expense
|8,793
|5,315
|19,373
|20,706
|12,060
|Net income
|26,142
|20,150
|61,679
|68,651
|38,661
|Preferred stock dividends
|4,313
|4,312
|4,313
|4,312
|4,313
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|21,829
|$
|15,838
|$
|57,366
|$
|64,339
|$
|34,348
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)(1)
|(dollars in thousands)
|1st Quarter 2024
|4th Quarter 2023
|3rd Quarter 2023
|2nd Quarter 2023
|1st Quarter 2023
|Average
Balance
|Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Investment securities(2)
|$
|4,299,368
|$
|32,144
|2.77
|%
|$
|4,078,975
|$
|28,454
|2.48
|%
|$
|4,204,749
|$
|27,070
|2.33
|%
|$
|4,306,881
|$
|27,478
|2.36
|%
|$
|4,060,456
|$
|25,292
|2.31
|%
|Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents
|4,051,627
|54,355
|5.40
|%
|4,637,374
|63,408
|5.42
|%
|3,965,045
|53,561
|5.36
|%
|3,286,091
|41,571
|5.07
|%
|5,541,341
|62,436
|4.57
|%
|Loans held for sale
|51,164
|1,184
|9.31
|%
|29,071
|672
|9.17
|%
|31,878
|647
|8.06
|%
|28,414
|599
|8.46
|%
|43,472
|938
|8.75
|%
|Loans held for investment, mortgage finance(4)
|3,517,707
|31,455
|3.60
|%
|3,946,280
|33,709
|3.39
|%
|4,697,702
|50,813
|4.29
|%
|4,376,235
|49,425
|4.53
|%
|3,286,804
|37,419
|4.62
|%
|Loans held for investment(3)(4)
|16,522,089
|298,306
|7.26
|%
|16,164,233
|290,897
|7.14
|%
|16,317,324
|293,750
|7.14
|%
|16,217,314
|282,956
|7.00
|%
|15,598,854
|259,240
|6.74
|%
|Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
|249,936
|—
|—
|244,287
|—
|—
|238,883
|—
|—
|261,027
|—
|—
|252,727
|—
|—
|Loans held for investment, net
|19,789,860
|329,761
|6.70
|%
|19,866,226
|324,606
|6.48
|%
|20,776,143
|344,563
|6.58
|%
|20,332,522
|332,381
|6.56
|%
|18,632,931
|296,659
|6.46
|%
|Total earning assets
|28,192,019
|417,444
|5.88
|%
|28,611,646
|417,140
|5.69
|%
|28,977,815
|425,841
|5.75
|%
|27,953,908
|402,029
|5.69
|%
|28,278,200
|385,325
|5.45
|%
|Cash and other assets
|1,058,463
|1,120,354
|1,106,031
|1,049,145
|1,041,745
|Total assets
|$
|29,250,482
|$
|29,732,000
|$
|30,083,846
|$
|29,003,053
|$
|29,319,945
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Transaction deposits
|$
|2,006,493
|$
|16,858
|3.38
|%
|$
|1,972,324
|$
|15,613
|3.14
|%
|$
|1,755,451
|$
|13,627
|3.08
|%
|$
|1,345,742
|$
|9,468
|2.82
|%
|$
|776,500
|$
|3,853
|2.01
|%
|Savings deposits
|11,409,677
|136,790
|4.82
|%
|11,043,155
|132,801
|4.77
|%
|10,858,306
|127,323
|4.65
|%
|10,590,558
|114,275
|4.33
|%
|11,195,402
|105,707
|3.83
|%
|Time deposits
|1,719,325
|21,952
|5.14
|%
|1,716,812
|21,759
|5.03
|%
|1,610,235
|19,167
|4.72
|%
|1,531,922
|13,648
|3.57
|%
|1,430,657
|10,534
|2.99
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|15,135,495
|175,600
|4.67
|%
|14,732,291
|170,173
|4.58
|%
|14,223,992
|160,117
|4.47
|%
|13,468,222
|137,391
|4.09
|%
|13,402,559
|120,094
|3.63
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|912,088
|12,783
|5.64
|%
|1,257,609
|18,069
|5.70
|%
|1,393,478
|19,576
|5.57
|%
|1,397,253
|18,253
|5.24
|%
|1,242,881
|14,744
|4.81
|%
|Long-term debt
|859,509
|13,986
|6.54
|%
|858,858
|14,113
|6.52
|%
|858,167
|14,005
|6.47
|%
|883,871
|14,282
|6.48
|%
|931,796
|14,983
|6.52
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|16,907,092
|202,369
|4.81
|%
|16,848,758
|202,355
|4.76
|%
|16,475,637
|193,698
|4.66
|%
|15,749,346
|169,926
|4.33
|%
|15,577,236
|149,821
|3.90
|%
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|8,637,775
|9,247,491
|10,016,579
|9,749,105
|10,253,731
|Other liabilities
|509,286
|541,162
|474,869
|389,155
|436,621
|Stockholders’ equity
|3,196,329
|3,094,589
|3,116,761
|3,115,447
|3,052,357
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|29,250,482
|$
|29,732,000
|$
|30,083,846
|$
|29,003,053
|$
|29,319,945
|Net interest income
|$
|215,075
|$
|214,785
|$
|232,143
|$
|232,103
|$
|235,504
|Net interest margin
|3.03
|%
|2.93
|%
|3.13
|%
|3.29
|%
|3.33
|%
|(1) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.
|(2) Yields on investment securities are calculated using available-for-sale securities at amortized cost.
|(3) Average balances include non-accrual loans.
|(4) In the first quarter of 2024, enhancements were made to our methodology for applying relationship pricing credits to mortgage client loans. To conform to the current period presentation, certain prior period interest income amounts have been reclassified from loans held for investment, mortgage finance to loans held for investment and related yields have been adjusted accordingly.