Landsbankinn hf.: Correction: Covered bond offering results

Correction: Total amount issued following tap issuance corrected.

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where one series was offered for sale.

A total of 15 bids for ISK 3,960m were received in the series LBANK CBI 30 at 3.56%-3.62% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 3,580m were accepted in the series at 3.59% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 14,640m.

Settlement date will be 24 April 2024.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.