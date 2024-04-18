Global Payments Industry Research 2024-2029 Featuring Mastercard, Visa, PayPal, AliPay, UnionPay, Stripe, Adyen, WeChat Pay, Worldpay, and Klarna

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payments Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Payments Market was valued at USD 2.64 Trillion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow during the forecast period with a CAGR of 10.5% through 2029, reaching USD 4.78 Trillion.

Digital payments are quickly replacing cash in the global payment system. Cashless transactions have become more common and are fostering the growth of digital economies by providing payment infrastructure. Around the world, contactless payments are starting to take over as the preferred mode of payment in many nations. The world of payments is evolving because to contactless payment technologies at the point of sale (POS) such as facial recognition, QR codes, and near-field communication (NFCs).





Furthermore, factors such as government financial inclusion initiatives that continue to encourage people to open bank accounts for the first time in developing countries and growing smartphone and internet penetration are further driving the growth of the global payments market. Innovation in payment technology is ongoing across the world.

Real-time payments are common in many geographies, including India and China. Furthermore, because these methods are so convenient, digital and mobile payment apps are expanding quickly in many nations. The popularity of digital payment software solutions like QR codes, Apple Pay, and Google Pay is still rising.

The rise in global e-commerce is another factor contributing to the growth of digital payments. Although there are advantages to digital payment systems, there are also privacy and security dangers that could hurt customers, businesses, markets, and countries while impeding economic progress. Payment systems need to be completely reinvented with unbreakable encryption, open standards, and privacy protection in mind. Strong market regulation and data privacy laws are also essential.

Key Market Drivers

Digital Transformation and Technology Adoption

Shift in Payments Landscape : Adoption of digital technologies transforming consumer behavior and business operations.

: Adoption of digital technologies transforming consumer behavior and business operations. Technological Catalysts : Role of smartphones, internet, and advanced payment technologies in facilitating transition to electronic payments.

: Role of smartphones, internet, and advanced payment technologies in facilitating transition to electronic payments. Emerging Technologies: Impact of mobile wallets, contactless payments, blockchain, AI, and machine learning on the payments market.

Globalization and Cross-Border Transactions

Demand for Seamless Transactions : Increasing need for efficient and cost-effective cross-border payment solutions.

: Increasing need for efficient and cost-effective cross-border payment solutions. Innovative Fintech Solutions : Role of fintech in overcoming challenges associated with international transactions.

: Role of fintech in overcoming challenges associated with international transactions. Regulatory Initiatives: Push for standardization and regulatory initiatives fostering interoperability between payment systems.

Regulatory Initiatives and Compliance

Highly Regulated Environment : Influence of regulations on data protection, privacy, and payment technology development.

: Influence of regulations on data protection, privacy, and payment technology development. Key Regulations : Overview of PSD2 in Europe and the Dodd-Frank Act in the United States.

: Overview of PSD2 in Europe and the Dodd-Frank Act in the United States. Compliance Measures: Importance of adherence to regulatory requirements for stability and security in the payments market.

Changing Consumer Preferences and Behaviors

Shift Towards Digital Payments : Influence of convenience and speed on consumer preference for digital and mobile payment options.

: Influence of convenience and speed on consumer preference for digital and mobile payment options. Generational Trends : Preferences of Millennials and Generation Z for digital and contactless payments.

: Preferences of Millennials and Generation Z for digital and contactless payments. Financial Inclusion: Role of mobile technology in driving financial accessibility and economic growth.

E-commerce and the Rise of Online Transactions

Impact of E-commerce : Influence of online shopping on the adoption of electronic payment methods.

: Influence of online shopping on the adoption of electronic payment methods. Integration of Payment Solutions : Role of payment gateways, digital wallets, and online banking in the e-commerce ecosystem.

: Role of payment gateways, digital wallets, and online banking in the e-commerce ecosystem. Acceleration by COVID-19: Increased demand for online transactions due to safety concerns during the pandemic.

Key Market Challenges

Security Concerns and Cyber Threats

Constant Threat : Challenge of security breaches and cyber-attacks in digital payment systems.

: Challenge of security breaches and cyber-attacks in digital payment systems. Security Measures : Implementation of robust cybersecurity measures, encryption protocols, and real-time fraud detection systems.

: Implementation of robust cybersecurity measures, encryption protocols, and real-time fraud detection systems. Regulatory Compliance: Need for compliance with standards like PCI DSS to address evolving security threats.

Regulatory Complexity and Compliance Burden

Highly Regulated Environment : Challenge of navigating complex regulatory landscape across regions.

: Challenge of navigating complex regulatory landscape across regions. Compliance Challenges : Implications of regulatory requirements on resources and time for payment service providers.

: Implications of regulatory requirements on resources and time for payment service providers. Global Standards: Importance of striking a balance between innovation and compliance in the payments industry.

Fraud and Financial Crime

Persistent Challenge : Battle against identity theft, credit card fraud, and money laundering in payment systems.

: Battle against identity theft, credit card fraud, and money laundering in payment systems. Fraud Prevention Measures : Utilization of AI, machine learning, and biometric authentication for fraud detection.

: Utilization of AI, machine learning, and biometric authentication for fraud detection. Collaborative Efforts: Importance of industry-wide collaboration and standardized protocols for combating financial crime.

Interoperability and Fragmentation

Challenge of Interoperability : Fragmentation due to myriad payment methods and proprietary systems.

: Fragmentation due to myriad payment methods and proprietary systems. Efficiency Concerns : Incompatibility leading to inefficiencies and increased costs, especially in cross-border transactions.

: Incompatibility leading to inefficiencies and increased costs, especially in cross-border transactions. Need for Collaboration: Importance of collaborative initiatives and industry-wide standards for achieving universal interoperability.

Key Market Trends

Contactless Payments and Digital Wallets

Widespread Adoption : Growing preference for contactless payments and digital wallets due to convenience and enhanced security.

: Growing preference for contactless payments and digital wallets due to convenience and enhanced security. Acceleration by COVID-19 : Increased adoption driven by hygiene concerns during the pandemic.

: Increased adoption driven by hygiene concerns during the pandemic. Role in Cashless Society: Contribution to the shift towards a cashless society with seamless transaction experiences.

Open Banking and API Integration

Transformative Potential : Impact of open banking on collaboration and competition among financial institutions.

: Impact of open banking on collaboration and competition among financial institutions. API Integration : Facilitation of seamless communication and data exchange for enhanced customer experiences.

: Facilitation of seamless communication and data exchange for enhanced customer experiences. Encouragement of Innovation: Role of open banking in fostering competition and providing consumers with more choices in financial services.

Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Technology

Emergence of Cryptocurrencies : Role of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin in providing alternative payment methods.

: Role of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin in providing alternative payment methods. Blockchain Technology : Potential for enhancing security, transparency, and efficiency in traditional payment systems.

: Potential for enhancing security, transparency, and efficiency in traditional payment systems. Growing Acceptance: Increasing adoption by major companies and potential for mainstream acceptance in commerce.

Biometric Authentication and Strong Security Measures

Enhanced Security : Growing adoption of biometric authentication methods for secure digital transactions.

: Growing adoption of biometric authentication methods for secure digital transactions. Role of Tokenization : Use of tokenization to bolster security by replacing sensitive payment information with unique tokens.

: Use of tokenization to bolster security by replacing sensitive payment information with unique tokens. Importance of Trust: Emphasis on strong security measures to build and maintain consumer trust in digital payments.

Segmental Insights

End User Insights

Retail Industry : Shift towards digital services and seamless experiences to meet consumer demands.

: Shift towards digital services and seamless experiences to meet consumer demands. Omni-channel Presence : Importance of combining online and brick-and-mortar presence for competitive edge.

: Importance of combining online and brick-and-mortar presence for competitive edge. Consumer Preference: Adoption of tablets and smartphones for online shopping driving retail industry trends.

Regional Insights

North America : Dominance in the payments market driven by robust financial infrastructure and early adoption of technology.

: Dominance in the payments market driven by robust financial infrastructure and early adoption of technology. Asia-Pacific : Emerging as the fastest-growing payments market region due to government initiatives, digitization, and fintech activity.

: Emerging as the fastest-growing payments market region due to government initiatives, digitization, and fintech activity. Key Players: Role of companies like UnionPay and AliPay in driving payment services growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.64 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.78 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global



Competitive Landscape

Mastercard Inc.

Visa Inc.

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

AliPay (Alibaba Group)

UnionPay International

Stripe

Adyen

WeChat Pay

Worldpay

Klarna

Scope of the Report

Payments Market, By End User:

Retail

Entertainment

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

Payments Market, By Mode of Payment:

Point of Sale (Card Payments, Digital Wallet, Cash)

Online Sale (Card Payments, Digital Wallet)

Payments Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

