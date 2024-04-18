Global Defense Tactical Radio Strategic Research 2024-2030: 5G Holds Enormous Potential in Revolutionizing Tactical Communications

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defense Tactical Radio - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Defense Tactical Radio Market to Reach $23.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Defense Tactical Radio estimated at US$12.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Effective communication is paramount in military operations, and this necessity shines a spotlight on defense tactical radio systems. As highlighted in the global economic update, defense tactical radio systems hold a significant market share in 2024, with competition ranging from strong to trivial among players worldwide.



Handheld Defense Tactical Radio, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.7% CAGR and reach US$13.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Vehicle-Mounted segment is estimated at 7.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR

Recent market activity indicates robust growth, driven by defense spending amidst geopolitical tensions. Military spending by top countries in 2024 underscores the importance of tactical radio in modern warfare, as armies seek to replace legacy systems to meet modernization goals. In this landscape, defense tactical radio systems play a crucial role in enabling secure and reliable communication, essential for the success of military operations.



The Defense Tactical Radio market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.



Robust Defense Spending Drives Gains for Defense Tactical Radio

Robust Defense Spending Amid the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs Opens Opportunities for Tactical Radio: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2024 (In US$ Billion)

A Peek Into the Importance of Tactical Radio in Military Communications

Juggling Modernization Goals, World Army Seek to Replace Batches of Legacy Radios

Joint Tactical Radio (JTR) Radios Replace Traditional Radios in the Military Sector

5G Holds Enormous Potential in Revolutionizing Tactical Communications

Growing Role of Tactical Radios in Success of SOF Missions Augurs Well for Market Growth

Rise in need for End-to-End Automated Tactical Radio Field Testing Platform as Military Attempts to Modernize Equipment

Defense Forces Procure Next-Generation Radios for Improved Defense Operations

Key Recent Technological Advances in Defense Tactical Radio Technologies

