Pursuant to § 186 of the Securities Market Act, EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS (the Fund) notifies of a change in substantial shareholding.



OÜ Hoiukonto has informed the Fund of substantial changes in shareholdings. As of April 15, 2024, OÜ Hoiukonto owns 1,145,192 shares, which represents 10.5842% of the Fund's voting shares. Before the substantial change OÜ Hoiukonto owned 359,370 Fund shares, which represented 3.32% of voting shares.

Viljar Arakas

Member of the Management Board

Phone 655 9515

E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee



