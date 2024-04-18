A category innovation: Pure Sunfarms introduces Hi-Def Pre-Rolls

DELTA, British Columbia, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Sunfarms Corp. (“Pure Sunfarms”), a leading producer in the Canadian cannabis market and wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF), introduces the next product in the evolution of cannabis, Hi-Def Pre-Rolls.



Building on its reputation for delivering the best-selling flower in Canada, Pure Sunfarms launched a first-of-its-kind pre-roll, featuring pure ground flower optimized for high potency, with THC content between 36-44% with no concentrates, infusions, or kief.

“Hi-Def Pre-Rolls are specifically designed to bring the experience of our pure BC bud into high definition without the concentrates – it’s just flower in its purest form,” said Orville Bovenschen, President of Pure Sunfarms. “Our talented R&D team has developed something completely new for consumers wanting a ready to smoke high-THC product. The flavour and finish are nothing like what’s in stores today. You'll know when you’ve tried it, the proof is in the puff.”

Through expert cultivation and a deep understanding of cannabis plants, Pure Sunfarms has brought to life the full potential of its flower, redefining what’s possible in the non-concentrate flower category.

In 2023, consumer preferences shifted towards pre-rolls, capturing 31% of total sales (increasing 31% year-over-year).1 Pure Sunfarms currently holds two of the top five selling non-infused pre-roll products (Pink Kush and Pure Sunfarms’ Fraser Valley Weed Co – Big Red Pre-Rolls).2 The company expects its new Hi-Def Pre-Rolls to create a completely new offering within the pre-roll category.

Hi-Def Pre-Rolls are available in the Kush God cultivar, just in time for 4-20 in Alberta and BC, with other provinces to follow.

About Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms is a global leader in cultivation, operating one of the largest cannabis facilities in the world. With a focus on high-quality BC-grown cannabis, the company combines decades of agricultural and legacy experience with large-scale operational excellence in its state-of-the greenhouses located in Delta, British Columbia.

Known as a top-selling brand of recreational dried flower across Canada, as well as a top licensed producer, Pure Sunfarms is renowned for producing popular cultivars like its Pink Kush.

Pure Sunfarms products are currently available across Canada. The company also produces cannabis products for other licensed producers in Canada and maintains EU GMP certification for exports to medicinal markets internationally.

Pure Sunfarms is the licensed producer of record for Pure Sunfarms, The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co., Soar, and Super Toast. Pure Sunfarms is a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF).

www.puresunfarms.com

About Village Farms International

Village Farms leverages decades of experience as a large-scale, Controlled Environment Agriculture-based, vertically integrated supplier for high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods opportunities, with a strong foundation as a leading fresh produce supplier to grocery and large-format retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada, and new high-growth opportunities in the cannabis and CBD categories in North America, the Netherlands and selected markets internationally.

The Company's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world, the lowest-cost greenhouse producer and one of Canada’s best-selling brands. The Company also owns 70% of Québec-based, Rose LifeScience, a leading third-party cannabis products commercialization expert in the Province of Québec. Village Farms ranks as the #2 producer nationally in Canada.

In the U.S., wholly-owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the leading CBD brands and e-commerce platforms in the country. Subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws and stock exchange rules, Village Farms plans to enter the US high-THC cannabis market via multiple strategies, leveraging one of the largest greenhouse operations in the country (more than 5.5 million square feet in West Texas), as well as the operational and product expertise gained through Pure Sunfarms' cannabis success in Canada.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, nascent, legal cannabis and CBD opportunities with significant medium- and long-term potential, with an initial focus on the Asia-Pacific region and Europe. In the Netherlands, it is the only North American producer to hold one of ten cannabis licenses in this limited license country.

Media Contact

Tom McClatchey

Tmcclatchey@puresunfarms.com

1 Q2 2023 as compared to Q2 2024 based on estimated retail sales of pre-rolls and infused pre-rolls from HiFyre.

2 Based on estimated retail sales from HiFyre, other third parties and provincial boards.