MetaWorks Platforms to Host Shareholder Update Conference Call April 18th at 4:15 PM EST.

Fairfield, CA., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. ("MetaWorks" or the "Company"), (OTCQB: MWRK), an award-winning future technology company that operates in the Web3, AI and GreenTech space, will be hosting a shareholder update conference call today Thursday April 18th at 4:15 PM EST.



To participate in the call by phone, dial (267) 807-9601 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Callers should use access code: 352-010-868.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until May 15, 2024 and may be accessed by dialing (267) 807-9603. Callers should use access code: 352-010-868.

The shareholder update call will be led by MetaWorks President Scott Gallagher. Mr. Gallagher will provide a review of the Company’s recent activity, 2023 results and outlook for 2024. He will answer pre-submitted questions at the end of the call.

2024 Achievements Include:

MetaWorks Platforms Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Exclusive Development Rights to Innovative Energy Conversion Technology



MetaWorks Platforms Expands Holdings into Renewable Energy: Company Secures 11% Equity Stake in Fog Dog Energy Solutions Amid AI and Blockchain Energy Surge



MetaWorks Platforms Announces the Signing of Agreement to Create a Series of AI-Powered Metaverse Classes for New Jersey Charter School



MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. Launches AI-Powered Metaverse Chatbot for Investor Relations



Company Contact:

Scott Gallagher, President

(727) 417-7807

scott@metaworksplatforms.io

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.