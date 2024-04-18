MetaWorks Platforms to Host Shareholder Update Conference Call April 18th at 4:15 PM EST.

Fairfield, CA., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. ("MetaWorks" or the "Company"), (OTCQB: MWRK), an award-winning future technology company that operates in the Web3, AI and GreenTech space, will be hosting a shareholder update conference call today Thursday April 18th at 4:15 PM EST.
To participate in the call by phone, dial (267) 807-9601 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Callers should use access code: 352-010-868.
A replay of the teleconference will be available until May 15, 2024 and may be accessed by dialing (267) 807-9603. Callers should use access code: 352-010-868.
The shareholder update call will be led by MetaWorks President Scott Gallagher. Mr. Gallagher will provide a review of the Company’s recent activity, 2023 results and outlook for 2024. He will answer pre-submitted questions at the end of the call.
2024 Achievements Include:
- MetaWorks Platforms Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Exclusive Development Rights to Innovative Energy Conversion Technology
- MetaWorks Platforms Expands Holdings into Renewable Energy: Company Secures 11% Equity Stake in Fog Dog Energy Solutions Amid AI and Blockchain Energy Surge
- MetaWorks Platforms Announces the Signing of Agreement to Create a Series of AI-Powered Metaverse Classes for New Jersey Charter School
- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. Launches AI-Powered Metaverse Chatbot for Investor Relations
Company Contact:
Scott Gallagher, President
(727) 417-7807
scott@metaworksplatforms.io
About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.
MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. ("MetaWorks" or the "Company"), (OTCQB: MWRK), is an award-winning, future technology company that operates in the Web3, AI and GreenTech space. The company is an SEC exchange act, fully reporting company that develops and leverages future technologies like Blockchain, AI, Tokenization and Green Technologies that improve and grow businesses and solve problems. MetaWorks Platforms trades on the OTCQB market, over the counter, under the ticker symbol: MWRK. For more information on MetaWorks Platforms, please visit us at www.MetaWorks.ai. For additional investor or financial information visit www.SEC.gov.