Lantronix Case Study focuses on Reliable and Secure Support Provided to Financial Services Industry by its Out-of-Band Solutions

IRVINE, Calif., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of compute and connectivity IoT solutions announced that it published today its case study focusing on deployment of its Out-of-Band (OOB) solutions and accompanying Level Technical Services by a leading financial services company. This large global entity has a complex IT infrastructure that includes highly distributed mission-critical servers at data centers worldwide.

“Lantronix OOB allowed the IT teams to access and manage servers that are on the SWIFT network while ensuring compliance with strict security standards,” said Jacques Issa, VP of Marketing for Lantronix. “A key part of this solution includes encrypted access to remote servers with detailed logging, monitoring, and reporting.”

By 2025, Gartner predicts 75% of enterprise-generated data will be created and processed outside a traditional data center or cloud. As the move to Edge computing accelerates, data centers are getting decentralized and OOB management helps improve Enterprise network resiliency as well as uptime while keeping IT costs low and streamlining security processes. The Edge Computing Market size is estimated at USD 15.59 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 32.19 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 15.60% during the forecast period (2024-2029). Source: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/edge-computing-market

New Case Study: Leading U.S. Bank

As one of the world’s pre-eminent financial services companies, this large global bank serves hundreds of millions of customers. Its complex IT infrastructure includes highly distributed mission-critical servers at data centers worldwide. For more than 18 years and more than three product generations, this institution has chosen Lantronix’s advanced OOB hardware and software solutions for secure automation of its critical banking infrastructure. Lantronix’s solutions deliver the reliability, security and flexibility required to protect sensitive data as well as facilitate audit compliance.

Success Highlights:

Encrypted management access to remote servers, both in- and out-of-band

Granular, role-based permissioning with port- and command-level authorization controls

Logging and compliance reporting of all user interactions, keystrokes and changes

Secure session management, including proper termination of user sessions

Centralized management through Lantronix’s Control Center

Operational with key networks, including the SWIFT Banking System

24/7 network support, collaboration on strategic deployment and advanced rule creation



Solution: Lantronix LM83X Console Servers With Control Center

With unique, dedicated Ethernet connections, Lantronix’s LM38X console servers are used to connect to baseboard management (lights-out) ports to enable primary functions, such as powering on and off the servers. This connection is isolated, allowing no access to these ports except through Lantronix by admins who have logged in using multifactor authentication and have appropriate rights to access the ports, all while logging the session for audit. Virtual ports allow server guests OS access available only to the LM83X IP address. The console servers are managed by Lantronix Control Center, which provides a centralized point of control. The bank utilizes Lantronix’s Level Technical Services for trusted 24/7 tech support and collaboration.

For more information and to read the use case, please visit Lantronix’s financial services case study here.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries, including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to achieve success in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack. Lantronix’s leading-edge solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This media alert contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including without limitation statements related to the reliability, security and flexibility of our solutions, technologies and products, including the Out-of-Band product and related services and their deployment and ability to enhance secure automation of critical banking data center and branch infrastructure, help ensure operability with the Swift banking system, and provide necessary technical support services. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other outbreaks, wars and recent tensions in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, or other factors; future responses to and effects of public health crises; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Sept. 12, 2023, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of such report; in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on Feb. 8, 2024, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part II of such report; as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

© 2024 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

media@lantronix.com

949-212-0960

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

investors@lantronix.com

949-450-7241