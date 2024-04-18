DragonSol: Revolutionizing Meme Reflection Tokens on Solana

Dubai,UAE, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DragonSol emerges as a pioneering force in the realm of meme reflection tokens on the Solana network, leveraging cutting-edge Token 2022 technology to redefine the landscape of decentralized finance. With a bold vision to establish itself as the premier reflection meme token on Solana, DragonSol introduces a revolutionary smart contract designed to reward holders with SOL directly to their wallets.



How DragonSol Works:



The premise of DragonSol is elegantly simple: buy and hold $DragonSol tokens in your wallet to earn SOL rewards automatically. Through its innovative smart contract, DragonSol distributes taxes directly to holders, offering a seamless and rewarding experience for participants



Tax Structure:

- Buy Tax: 8%

- 5.5% Solana rewards distributed to holders

- 2% Operations Wallet

- 0.5% DragonPrize Wallet



- Sell Tax: 8%

- 5.5% Solana rewards distributed to holders

- 2% Operations Wallet

- 0.5% DragonPrize Wallet





Presales Success:

DragonSol's presale events have seen remarkable success, underscoring the enthusiastic support and demand for the project within the community. From private presales to public offerings, DragonSol has consistently demonstrated its appeal, with all slots selling out in record time.

Partnerships and Collaborations:

- LOLANNA

- SPIN2WIN

Upcoming Partnership: A collaboration with a development team poised to burn DragonSol tokens, fostering further utility and value within the ecosystem.

DragonPrize Lottery:

DragonSol Prize introduces a weekly lottery where participants stand a chance to win a share of the prize pool by purchasing lottery tickets at a cost of 0.05 SOL each. A portion of every transaction contributes to the lottery pool, enhancing community engagement and sustainability.

Key Goals and Benefits:

1. Community Engagement: DragonSol Prize incentivizes community interaction and engagement through a weekly lottery, fostering a vibrant and participatory ecosystem.

2. Project Sustainability: By allocating a portion of the lottery fees to partnerships with other token projects, DragonSol ensures sustainable growth and expansion, creating synergistic opportunities for collaboration.

3. Equity and Transparency: The lottery operates transparently, with winners selected randomly from eligible participants. All lottery-related activities are recorded on the Solana blockchain, ensuring accountability and transparency.

Marketing and Support:

DragonSol benefits from robust marketing and support by @SevenLevelCapital and boasts endorsements from up to 50 well-known influencers, amplifying its visibility and reach within the cryptocurrency community.

Connect with DragonSol:

-Website: https://dragonsol.xyz

-Telegram: https://t.me/DragonSol_Official

-Whitepaper: https://dragonsol.gitbook.io/wp

-Twitter: https://twitter.com/dragonsol_token

-Audit: https://audit.cfg.ninja/dragon-sol-token

DragonSol is poised to redefine the meme reflection token landscape on Solana, offering a compelling blend of innovation, sustainability, and community engagement.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.







