Nodle is Launching On zkSync To Bring The Fastest Growing DePIN To Ethereum

DUBAI, UAE, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nodle (NODL), one of the largest DePINs and a long-standing force in blockchain innovation, with over 100,000 daily active users on its mobile wallet app and one million holders of the token, announces it will be launching on zkSync Era, a cutting-edge zero-knowledge (ZK) technology to scale Ethereum to a billion people, joining the Ethereum community.



The first initiative of Nodle’s DePIN launching on zkSync will be the deployment of its new Click camera app, the world's first Digital Trust Network. Click will be able to process transactions off-chain without sacrificing security and decentralization, while significantly increasing throughput and reducing transaction costs. This marks a significant advancement for Nodle by using blockchain technology for media authentication to fight misinformation leveraging the scalability and efficiency of zkSync.









Nodle’s launch on zkSync Era enables:



Scalability: By processing transactions off-chain and bundling them into a single transaction, Nodle achieves significant scalability improvements, enabling high throughput and lower transaction fees for consumers and enterprises.

Security: Leveraging Ethereum's robust security model, Nodle ensures the integrity and immutability of transactions while maintaining user privacy through advanced cryptographic techniques.

Interoperability: Nodle's EVM compatibility enhances interoperability across decentralized applications (dApps) and blockchain networks, enabling seamless asset transfer and data exchange between different platforms.

Accessibility: zkSync makes Nodle’s network accessible to a broader audience of developers and users within the Ethereum ecosystem, DePIN, and beyond.

Furthering Nodle’s commitment to enter the Ethereum ecosystem, Nodle plans to build a ZK Stack hyperchain and natively integrate its ZK technology with zkSync in the coming months. As a hyperchain, Nodle’s DePIN ecosystem will be able to further increase its decentralization and maximize the benefits received from using the ZK technology available on zkSync.

"We are thrilled to launch the Nodle network on Ethereum through the Layer 2 zkSync. We look forward to contributing to the community by bringing Nodle, the fastest growing DePIN, with more than 1,000,000 token holders, and Click, the world's first Digital Trust Network, to Ethereum," said Garrett Kinsman, Co-Founder of Nodle. “By integrating Nodle’s first app, Click, with Ethereum, Nodle brings a much-needed real-world consumer use case to the blockchain.”

Vassilis Tziokas, Head of Enterprise Business Development at Matter Labs, commented, “With the growth of AI, it has become significantly harder to distinguish what is real and what is fake on the internet. Nodle’s innovative DePIN application, Click, eliminates this issue by ensuring images and videos taken through the application are authenticated with digital proofs, stored on-chain. Launching on zkSync will allow Nodle to continue revolutionizing its Digital Trust Network while also entering the Ethereum ecosystem.”

Nodle’s smartphone-based DePIN, Click, continues its focus on decentralization, security, privacy, and scalability making it perfect for digital witnesses, smart missions, and micro-transactions. Anyone with a smartphone can join the Nodle network today via the Nodle app, available on iOS and Android. The $NODL token is not yet available on Ethereum.

Nodle Network DePIN Stack









About Nodle and Click:

The Nodle network connects the world by using smartphones as nodes to create a smartphone-based DePIN for real-world use cases. Nodle enables unique applications that can leverage the network for things like public safety, sourcing trusted user generated content, locating assets or accessing remote sensors. The Nodle network is decentralized, secure, private, and scalable making it perfect for digital witnesses, smart missions and micro-transactions. As an example, Nodle recently launched the Click camera app to establish proof of provenance for media and certify the authenticity of user-generated content. Anyone with a smartphone can join the Nodle network today. Download Nodle on iOS or Android and visit us at nodle.com.

Nodle’s Click camera app empowers creators and consumers everywhere to easily create authentic media content. Click is on a mission to combat misinformation and bring truthful photos and videos to everyone via an immutable digital proof of authenticity. Click makes it easy to confirm it’s real and happened at a specific location, time and via a specific mobile device and camera. This is all made possible by ContentSign, Click’s proprietary technology which proves the integrity of data following its moment of capture on-chain. Click is the first app to leverage the Nodle network as an app for social good. Click supports the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) and is a member of the Adobe-led Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI). Download Click on iOS or Android and visit us at clickapp.com.

About zkSync

zkSync is cutting-edge zero-knowledge (ZK) technology to scale Ethereum and bring crypto to the mainstream — reaching millions of developers and billions of people in need of a technological solution for achieving progress and prosperity. Deeply rooted in its mission to advance personal freedom for all, the zkSync blockchain network makes digital self-ownership universally available. It is trustless, secure, reliable, censorship-resistant, privacy-preserving, hyperscalable, accessible, and sovereign.

To learn more about zkSync, visit www.zksync.io

