Global Quantum Sensors Research Report 2024-2030: Quantum Sensors Provide Autonomous Cars the Much Need Breakthrough and Set to Revolutionise Healthcare

Global Quantum Sensors Market to Reach $673.1 Million by 2030



The global market for Quantum Sensors estimated at US$470.5 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$673.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

In 2023, the global market share of key competitors in the quantum sensors industry reflects their diverse market presence, categorized as strong/active/niche/trivial players. The progression from quantum computing to quantum sensing signifies a shift towards commercialization, with significant market opportunities projected in the coming years. This trend aligns with the global economic outlook, highlighting the growing importance of quantum sensors.





Atomic Clocks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$197.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Magnetic Sensors segment is estimated at 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

These sensors are defined by their importance and applications, which extend to revolutionizing healthcare and providing breakthroughs in autonomous vehicle technology. Recent market activity and innovations underscore the potential of quantum sensors to drive advancements in various industries, particularly in healthcare and automotive sectors, marking a significant milestone in the digital journey undertaken by the automotive industry towards autonomous vehicles.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $131.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR



The Quantum Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$131.4 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$100.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 3.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 257 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $470.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $673.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Quantum Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

From Quantum Computing to Quantum Sensing, Quantum Resources & Technologies Are Edging Closer to Commercialization

The Quantum World Sees the Light of Commercialization: Global Market Opportunity for Quantum Computing (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Global Economic Outlook

Quantum Sensors: Definition, Importance & Applications

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Quantum Sensors Emerge to Revolutionize Healthcare

Quantum Sensors Provide Autonomous Cars the Much Need Breakthrough

Autonomous Vehicles (AVs), the Natural Evolutionary Culmination of the Digital Journey Undertaken by the Automotive Industry

Reluctance to Use Shared Mobility Will Persist Even in the Post Pandemic World. The Darkening Outlook for "Shared Mobility" is a Business Opportunity for Self-Driving Cars & Taxis: Global Ride Hailing & Taxi Market (In US$ Billion

Robust Outlook for Autonomous Vehicles Paves the Way for Quantum Sensors to Revolutionize Navigation & Communications in Unmanned, Self-Driving Vehicles: Global Sales of Autonomous Vehicles (In Units) for Years 2021 2023, 2025 and 2027

A Review of Quantum Sensors' Impact on the Automotive Industry

Quantum Sensors to Make Oil & Gas Operations Safer & More Efficient

Quantum Sensors Provide a Quantum Leap for Military & Defense Capabilities. Here's How

Rising Global Defense Spending Bodes Well for Quantum Sensors in Military & Defense Applications

Robust Defense Spending Opens Opportunities for Quantum Sensing in Military & Defense Applications: World Military Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2020 and 2021

A Peek Into the Growing Role of Quantum Sensors in Military Applications?

Quantum Computing Takes Huge Strides in the Energy End-Use Sector

Increased Deployment of Sensors to Facilitate Sustainable Crop Production Bodes Well for Market Growth

Construction Industry to Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Growth

Focus on Sustainability to Expand the Role of Quantum Sensing in Environmental Monitoring

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 56 Featured)

Campbell Scientific, Inc.

Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Optics and Precision Mechanics IOF

METER Group, Inc.

M Squared Lasers Limited

Alter Technology TUV Nord, S.A.U.

Apogee Instruments, Inc.

Delta-T Devices Ltd.

Heinz Walz GmbH

Kipp & Zonen B.V.

ColdQuanta, Inc.

Impedans

INFOWORKS

Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI)

Gem Systems

Comptus Environmental Sensors

