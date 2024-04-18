Residential Air Purifier Market To Reach USD 6.9 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The residential air purifier market will gain traction in the forthcoming years.

Air purifiers are devices engineered to eliminate pollutants, allergens, and other harmful particles from the air within a room or enclosed space. They draw in the surrounding air, pass it through various filters or purification systems, and then release the purified air into the environment. This process significantly enhances indoor air quality, fostering a healthier living or working environment. The efficacy of an air purifier hinges on multiple factors, including room size, filter type and quality, and air change rate.

Rising air pollution levels, growing health awareness, and increased indoor time are propelling the expansion of the residential air purifier market. This market encompasses a variety of air purifier types, including HEPA filter air purifiers, activated carbon air purifiers, ionic air purifiers, and combination/multi-stage air purifiers. These products are retailed through appliance stores, electronics stores, home improvement retailers, online platforms, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Notable trends in the market include integrating smart features such as app control and air quality monitoring, advancements in filtration technology, emphasis on energy efficiency, aesthetically pleasing designs, and the development of multi-functional devices. Brands are channeling resources into research and development efforts to enhance and differentiate their products. The residential air purifier market is substantial and expanding globally, driven by concerns regarding air quality and technological advancements.

Segmentation Overview:

The residential air purifier market has been segmented into technology, type, and region.

Standalone air purifiers held a dominant share in 2023.

Based on type, the residential air purifier market is segmented into standalone and in-duct. The standalone air purifier holds a substantial share of the type segment of the residential air purifier market because these units are more affordable, portable, and more accessible to install compared to in-duct systems. Standalone air purifiers are suitable for individual rooms and can be moved from one room to another, making them a popular choice among consumers.

HEPA air filters will drive the segment share in the coming years.

The residential air purifier market is segmented based on technology into HEPA, activated carbon, ionic filters, and others. HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters hold a significant share of the technology segment of the residential air purifier market. HEPA filters are widely recognized for capturing 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, making them highly effective in removing indoor air allergens, dust, and other pollutants.

Residential Air Purifier Market Report Highlights:

The residential air purifier market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2032.

The rise in health concerns and declining air quality index drive the industry growth.

Asia Pacific accounted for a dominant share. It is projected to lead the global market revenue share in the coming years.

Some prominent residential air purifier market players include Dyson, Honeywell, Blueair, Philips, Sharp Corporation, LG, Samsung, Coway, Winix, IQAir, Xiomi, and Unilever Group.

