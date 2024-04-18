microRNA (miRNA) Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Increasing Investments and Focus on Development of miRNA-based Therapeutics Bodes Well for Market Growth

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "microRNA (miRNA) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global microRNA (miRNA) Market to Reach $840.8 Million by 2030



The global market for microRNA (miRNA) estimated at US$319.7 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$840.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

In 2023, the global market for microRNA (miRNA) is characterized by the market share of key competitors, reflecting their varied presence categorized as strong/active/niche/trivial players. The outlook for the miRNA market is promising, with rapid growth anticipated, particularly in the disease diagnostics segment. MicroRNAs are expected to play a significant role in disease diagnosis and treatment, with polymerase chain reaction (PCR) dominating the instruments category. Academic and government research institutes hold the largest share in the market.



microRNA (miRNA) Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.4% CAGR and reach US$419.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the microRNA (miRNA) Services segment is estimated at 14.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $135.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR

While North America currently dominates the global miRNA market, steady growth is forecasted in the Asia-Pacific region. Competition in the market is intensifying, with players increasingly focusing on research and development to drive further market growth.



The microRNA (miRNA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$135.7 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$99.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.2% and 11.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

microRNA (miRNA) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

A Prelude to MicroRNA

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global miRNA Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Disease Diagnostics Segment Leads the Market

MicroRNAs Likely to Be Instrumental in Disease Diagnosis and Treatment

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Dominates the Instruments Category

Academic and Government Research Institutes Holds the Largest Share

North America Dominates Global miRNA Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Steady Growth

Competition

Increasing Emphasis on R&D by Players to Boost Market Growth

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases and Chronic Conditions to Help miRNA Market Gallop Ahead

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Increasing Application in Cancer Diagnostics as Biomarkers to Drive Market Growth

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

The Future of miRNA-based Cancer Biomarkers

Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children below 5 Years (in %)

MicroRNA Biomarkers Hold Promise for Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

Focus on Development of miRNA-based Therapeutics Bodes Well for Market Growth

Increasing Investments in miRNA to Bolster Market Growth

Diagnostics and Therapeutics Investments

Standard Methods Utilized to measure miRNA Biomarkers

Advancements in Detection Methodologies Focus on Enhancing Sensitivity and Selectivity of miRNA Detection

Increasing Demand for Liquid Biopsies to Drive the MicroRNA Market

miRNA by Type of Gastrointestinal Cancers

Circulating miRNAs as Cancer Detectors

Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for the Market

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Growing Global Healthcare Spending and Supportive Government Initiatives Boost Market Prospects

miRNA and Next Generation Sequencing

Market Restraints

AN INSIGHT INTO MIRNA APPLICATIONS

CANCER

Role of miRNA in Cancer Cell

DNA Repair and Cancer

HEART DISEASE

miRNA-712

Human Homolog - microRNA-205

KIDNEY DISEASE

NERVOUS SYSTEM

Stroke

ALCOHOLISM

OBESITY

HEMOSTASIS

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 64 Featured)

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Abcam PLC

BioVendor - Laboratorni medicina a.s

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

AKESOgen, Inc.

Entos Pharmaceuticals

Genomnia

Guangzhou Ruibo Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

20Med Therapeutics

AceRNA Technologies Co., Ltd.

AptamiR Therapeutics

Causeway Therapeutics

Cardior Pharmaceuticals

Craif

