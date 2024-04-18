OptimizeRx Releases 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

WALTHAM, Mass., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients, has published its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report for 2024.



As a company that provides best-in-class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey, we remain dedicated to aligning our mission with our responsibilities as a corporate citizen.

“Stakeholders are increasingly interested in a company’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance responsibilities,” stated Marion Odence-Ford, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer. “We are proud to continue our ESG efforts to drive positive change and establish sustainable practices throughout our organization. We strive to uphold ESG best practices as a core part of our mission and look forward to building on our progress.”

OptimizeRx is committed to adapting to our ever-changing world. We demonstrate this by continuously improving and transparently reporting on our ESG efforts. Our ESG report uses a standardized framework developed by the World Economic Forum, which includes 21 core metrics across four categories: Governance, Planet, People and Prosperity.

2024 ESG Report Highlights:

Governance :

The pursuit of responsible governance is a top-down endeavor, and the Company’s Board of Directors and the Nominating & Governance Committee have worked closely with the Executive Team to ensure our business strategies and practices align with our corporate governance policies.



This year’s ESG Report establishes a trendline from the prior year’s materiality matrix to identify the critical issues affecting our business and stakeholders over time.



In January 2024, our efforts to foster a more inclusive organization bore fruit when the Board of Directors adhered to the Parity Pledge and added Catherine Klema as a Board member. The Board also appointed Lynn O’Connor Vos as Chairperson. Both Ms. Klema and Ms. Vos bring valuable industry expertise and diversify the Board’s composition.



Planet :

In our 2024 ESG Report, we built on the prior year’s review of greenhouse gas emissions resulting from our U.S operations and expanded our analysis by measuring Scope 1 and 2 emissions across all OptimizeRx’s office locations in the United States as well as in Croatia.



Additionally, this year, we approved our first environmental policy. A copy may be found at https://investors.optimizerx.com/esg/.



People :

OptimizeRx continues to provide a supportive and respectful environment for its employees. Understanding that diversity in all areas is essential to bettering a professional environment, OptimizeRx celebrates differences in cultural background, experience, and thought by fostering an inclusive and collaborative atmosphere.



In addition to hosting quarterly educational and celebratory events that highlight important dates and socially and culturally significant milestones, or that emphasize key DEI&B topics, such as fostering good mental health, in late 2023 we also announced the launch of affinity groups to encourage employees with similar backgrounds and interests to organically start and collaborate in groups that are of interest to them.



We prioritize recruiting, retaining, and incentivizing a highly qualified workforce as the success of OptimizeRx is dependent on the skills, experience, and efforts of our employees.



OptimizeRx also adopted a human rights policy for the first time this year. A copy may be found at https://investors.optimizerx.com/esg/.



Prosperity :

Innovation remains key to our success as a health technology company.



In 2023, we focused on staying ahead of the curve by investing in powerful product innovation. This commitment led to the launch of our Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP), an AI-enabled platform that delivers predictive and privacy-safe marketing solutions that connects life sciences, HCPs and patients across the most robust network of personal and clinical platforms.



In addition, in 2023, we streamlined our business by licensing out our non-core solutions and by acquiring Healthy Offers, Inc. (dba Medicx Health). With Medicx Health’s Micro-Neighborhood® targeting and cookieless solutions to reach consumers, we are in an even stronger omni-channel position to have a positive impact on population health challenges, including health communications, patient affordability, cost of care delivery, and equitable access to therapy.



OptimizeRx intends to review ESG progress quarterly, and to update the ESG report periodically. To read OptimizeRx’s full ESG report, please visit the Company’s governance page on its website or click here.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides best-in-class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 2 million U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through an intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as mass digital communication channels, OptimizeRx helps life sciences organizations engage and support their customers.

For more information, follow the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s growth, business plans, future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OptimizeRx Contact

Andy D’Silva, SVP Corporate Finance

adsilva@optimizerx.com

Media Relations Contact

Dilma Bennett, Media Relations Manager

dbennett@optimizerx.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

arr@lifesciadvisors.com



