Benitec Biopharma Reports Positive Interim Clinical Trial Data for First OPMD Subject Treated with BB-301 in Phase 1b/2a Study

HAYWARD, Calif., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) (“Benitec” or “Company”), a clinical-stage, gene therapy-focused, biotechnology company developing novel genetic medicines based on its proprietary “Silence and Replace” DNA-directed RNA interference (“ddRNAi”) platform, today announces positive interim clinical data from the 90-day timepoint following the administration of BB-301 to the study’s first subject (Subject 1) treated in the BB-301 Phase 1b/2a single-arm, open-label, sequential, dose-escalation cohort study (NCT06185673) in Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD). BB-301 has been granted Orphan Drug designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP).

“To date, no clinical studies have systematically demonstrated a clinical improvement in OPMD patients across both objective and subjective measures of swallowing. We are, therefore, pleased to report positive interim clinical data from multiple radiographic measures as well as subject-reported outcome measures from the first subject treated with BB-301,” said Jerel A. Banks, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Benitec. “We are highly encouraged by these early clinical trial results and for the hope that they may offer to patients and caregivers, and we look forward to reporting additional results and continuing to treat patients as they enter the dosing portion of the study from the Natural History observational lead-in period.”

BB-301 Interim Clinical Study Results:

During the OPMD Natural History Study, which represents the pre-dose observational period for each subject, Subject 1 experienced progressive worsening of dysphagia as demonstrated by the results of the videofluoroscopic swallowing studies (VFSS), the cold water timed drinking test, and the key subject-reported outcome measure (the Sydney Swallow Questionnaire). Videofluoroscopic swallowing studies represent the gold standard analytical method for the quantitative assessment of dysphagia (swallowing difficulty) in the clinical setting.

At the 90-day timepoint following the administration of BB-301, Subject 1 demonstrated improvements in key videofluoroscopic assessments which correlated with the observation of similar improvement in the key subject-reported outcome measure as compared to the average values for the respective assessments completed during the pre-dose observational period (as summarized in Figure 1). Notably, the results of many assessments completed at the 90-day timepoint demonstrated improvements over the initial measurements assessed at the subject’s first visit for the natural history observational study which occurred more than 12 months prior to the 90-day assessment.

The most significant VFSS improvements at Day 90 were observed for swallowing tasks centered on the evaluation of pharyngeal constrictor muscle function and swallowing efficiency in the context of the consumption of thin liquids, solid foods and thick, non-solid foods (e.g., yogurt or pudding) (Figure 1). The VFSS improvements correlated with an improvement in the key subject-reported outcome measure the Sydney Swallow Questionnaire, indicating an improvement in swallowing function as reported by Subject 1 (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Improvement in All Outcomes at 90-Days Post-BB-301 Injection*





*Company data on file

Regarding the BB-301 safety profile observed to date, no Serious Adverse Events have been observed for the two subjects that have received BB-301. Transient Grade 2 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease or “GERD” (i.e., “acid reflux” or “heartburn”) was observed for the two subjects that received BB-301. For both subjects, the GERD resolved following the completion of a short course of common prescription medications approved for the treatment of GERD.

OPMD is a rare progressive muscle-wasting disease caused by a mutation in the poly(A)-binding protein nuclear 1 (PABPN1) gene, for which there is currently no effective drug therapy. The disease is characterized by swallowing difficulties (dysphagia), limb weakness and eyelid drooping (ptosis). Dysphagia worsens over time and can lead to chronic choking, regurgitation, aspiration pneumonia, and in severe cases, death. Available clinical and surgical interventions are limited in scope and effectiveness and do not address the underlying progressive muscle weakness.

About BB-301

BB-301 is a novel, modified AAV9 capsid expressing a unique, single bifunctional construct promoting co-expression of both codon-optimized Poly-A Binding Protein Nuclear-1 (PABPN1) and two small inhibitory RNAs (siRNAs) against mutant PABPN1. The two siRNAs are modeled into microRNA backbones to silence expression of faulty mutant PABPN1, while allowing expression of the codon-optimized PABPN1 to replace the mutant with a functional version of the protein. We believe the silence and replace mechanism of BB-301 is uniquely positioned for the treatment of OPMD by halting mutant expression while providing a functional replacement protein.

About Benitec Biopharma, Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (“Benitec” or the “Company”) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the advancement of novel genetic medicines with headquarters in Hayward, California. The proprietary “Silence and Replace” DNA-directed RNA interference platform combines RNA interference, or RNAi, with gene therapy to create medicines that simultaneously facilitate sustained silencing of disease-causing genes and concomitant delivery of wildtype replacement genes following a single administration of the therapeutic construct. The Company is developing Silence and Replace-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD). A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Benitec’s website at www.benitec.com.

