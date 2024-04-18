Bombardier to Report First Quarter Financial Results and Hold Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 25, 2024

MONTRÉAL, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 on April 25, 2024. That same day, Bombardier will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) in a virtual format.

Financial results for the first quarter 2024

Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bombardier, and Bart Demosky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bombardier, will present the financial results for the first quarter 2024 in a live presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts.

The presentation will take place on April 25, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET. To listen in:



Live webcast (recommended):

A live webcast of the financial results presentation, along with the relevant financial charts, will be available on this webpage (in English and in French).



A live webcast of the financial results presentation, along with the relevant financial charts, will be available on this webpage (in English and in French). By phone:

The presentation can also be accessed by telephone. Phone lines will open 15 minutes in advance.



Local dial-in number - Montréal (English and French):

+1 514 316-5035

Local dial-in number - Toronto (English and French):

+1 416 764-8624

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

On April 25, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. ET, Bombardier welcomes all shareholders who wish to participate in the online Meeting to do so by joining the live webcast, available on this page. Only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be allowed to vote and ask questions during the live Meeting. Non-registered shareholders, guests and media will be able to watch online via the live webcast available at the same link.

Instructions on how to vote and participate in the online Meeting, including submitting questions to management and to the Chair of the Board of Directors of Bombardier, will be available on the Corporation’s website here and on the online Meeting platform. Bombardier encourages shareholders to vote and submit their proxies prior to the Meeting.

The replay of the Meeting and the call will be posted on Bombardier’s website shortly after the end of the webcast.

About Bombardier

Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) and its subsidiaries (Bombardier Group), is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of more than 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense’s proven expertise.

Bombardier is headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, and through the Bombardier Group, operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Bombardier Group’s robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia. For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.



For Information