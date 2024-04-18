Peracetic Acid Global Report , Featuring Acuro Organics, Biosan, Ecolab, Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Evonik, Kemira, Lenntech, Seeler Industries, Solvay, Tanfac Industries and The Vincit Group

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peracetic Acid - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Peracetic Acid Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Peracetic Acid estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Disinfectants application, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$765.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Sanitizers application segment is estimated at 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $279.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Peracetic Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$279.6 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$262 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 423 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Competitive Scenario

Peracetic Acid - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Peracetic Acid Market to Continue Brimming with Effervescent Radiance

Peracetic Acid: A Prelude

Global Peracetic Acid Market Maintains Zestful Stance with Promising Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Market Restraints & Challenges

Analysis by Application

World Peracetic Acid Market by Application (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disinfectants, Sanitizers, Sterilants, and Other Applications

Analysis by End-Use

World Peracetic Acid Market by End-Use (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

World Peracetic Acid Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2023 & 2030)

World Peracetic Acid Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2022-2030: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, China, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Biocides Market Enjoys Thrilling Crescendo with Massive Pandemic Push

Hand Disinfection & Hygiene

Peracetic Acid for Surface Sanitization

PAA for Wastewater Disinfection

Growing Importance of Hygiene Drive Peracetic Acid Demand in Food & Beverage Industry

Demand for Peracetic Acid Benefit from the Growing Demand for Packaged Food: World Retail Market for Food & Beverages (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017 & 2024E

Peracetic Acid Comes to Rescue for Food Industry & Laundries amid COVID-19 Crisis

Food Industry Witnesses Increased Use of PAA Disinfection

Healthy Market for Processed Food to Benefit Demand for Peracetic Acid in the Food Processing Sector

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Dairy Products: Churning Out New Opportunities for Peracetic Acid

Global Production of Butter, Cheese, Skim Milk Powder, and Whole Milk Powder (in Kilo Tons) by Developed and Developing Countries for 2017 and 2026

Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Bode Well for Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Automated Machines for Peracetic Acid-based Sterilization

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders, Rise in Surgical Procedures and the Need to Prevent Transmission of Infections Fuels Market Growth

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type

Sterilization Equipment Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Government Support to Ensure Infection Control in Clinical Settings to Boost Demand for Infection Control Products

Deteriorating Quality of Water: Throws Emphasis on Water Treatment

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean

Percentage of Wastewater Treatment in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa

World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water

Internal Water Resource Per Capita Ranked by Country - US, France, China, Germany, India, Netherlands and Saudi Arabia (in Cubic Meters)

Peracetic Acid (PAA) to Emerge as a Progressive Chemical Option for Wastewater and PoTable Water Disinfection

Peracetic Acid Garners Attention as Sterilization Option of the Moment

PAA for Disinfecting Wastewater in US States

Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse amid Looming Water Crisis Benefits Demand for Peracetic Acid

Factors Driving the Need for Water Reuse

Applications of Water Reuse

Select Stats Highlighting World Water Crisis and Need for Water Reuse

World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality

Increasing Levels of Water Contamination Drive the Need for Peracetic Acid

Water & Wastewater Industry: Focus on Infrastructure Development Drives Demand

Paper & Pulp Remains Key End-Use Market for Peracetic Acid

Despite Digitalization and the Global Exodus towards a Paperless World, Paper Production Continue to Grow

Global Production Capacity of Paper and Paperboard in Million Metric Tons: 2019-2025

Leading Paper Producing Nations in the World (2023)

E-Commerce Leads to Boom in Paper Packaging

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025

