Peracetic Acid Global Report , Featuring Acuro Organics, Biosan, Ecolab, Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Evonik, Kemira, Lenntech, Seeler Industries, Solvay, Tanfac Industries and The Vincit Group

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peracetic Acid - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Peracetic Acid Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Peracetic Acid estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Disinfectants application, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$765.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Sanitizers application segment is estimated at 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $279.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Peracetic Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$279.6 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$262 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|423
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Economic Update
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships
- Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
- Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
- Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
- Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024
- Competitive Scenario
- Peracetic Acid - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Global Peracetic Acid Market to Continue Brimming with Effervescent Radiance
- Peracetic Acid: A Prelude
- Global Peracetic Acid Market Maintains Zestful Stance with Promising Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Opportunities
- Market Restraints & Challenges
- Analysis by Application
- World Peracetic Acid Market by Application (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disinfectants, Sanitizers, Sterilants, and Other Applications
- Analysis by End-Use
- World Peracetic Acid Market by End-Use (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper, and Other End-Uses
- Regional Analysis
- World Peracetic Acid Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2023 & 2030)
- World Peracetic Acid Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2022-2030: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, China, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
- Recent Market Activity
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 62 Featured)
- Acuro Organics Limited
- Biosan, LLC
- California Soda Company
- Diversey, Inc.
- Ecolab Inc.
- Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Kemira OYJ
- Lenntech B.V.
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.
- Seeler Industries Inc
- Solvay SA
- Tanfac Industries Ltd
- The Vincit Group
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Biocides Market Enjoys Thrilling Crescendo with Massive Pandemic Push
- Hand Disinfection & Hygiene
- Peracetic Acid for Surface Sanitization
- PAA for Wastewater Disinfection
- Growing Importance of Hygiene Drive Peracetic Acid Demand in Food & Beverage Industry
- Demand for Peracetic Acid Benefit from the Growing Demand for Packaged Food: World Retail Market for Food & Beverages (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017 & 2024E
- Peracetic Acid Comes to Rescue for Food Industry & Laundries amid COVID-19 Crisis
- Food Industry Witnesses Increased Use of PAA Disinfection
- Healthy Market for Processed Food to Benefit Demand for Peracetic Acid in the Food Processing Sector
- Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Dairy Products: Churning Out New Opportunities for Peracetic Acid
- Global Production of Butter, Cheese, Skim Milk Powder, and Whole Milk Powder (in Kilo Tons) by Developed and Developing Countries for 2017 and 2026
- Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth
- Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Bode Well for Market Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Automated Machines for Peracetic Acid-based Sterilization
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders, Rise in Surgical Procedures and the Need to Prevent Transmission of Infections Fuels Market Growth
- Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type
- Sterilization Equipment Market Witnesses Rapid Growth
- Government Support to Ensure Infection Control in Clinical Settings to Boost Demand for Infection Control Products
- Deteriorating Quality of Water: Throws Emphasis on Water Treatment
- Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean
- Percentage of Wastewater Treatment in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa
- World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water
- Internal Water Resource Per Capita Ranked by Country - US, France, China, Germany, India, Netherlands and Saudi Arabia (in Cubic Meters)
- Peracetic Acid (PAA) to Emerge as a Progressive Chemical Option for Wastewater and PoTable Water Disinfection
- Peracetic Acid Garners Attention as Sterilization Option of the Moment
- PAA for Disinfecting Wastewater in US States
- Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse amid Looming Water Crisis Benefits Demand for Peracetic Acid
- Factors Driving the Need for Water Reuse
- Applications of Water Reuse
- Select Stats Highlighting World Water Crisis and Need for Water Reuse
- World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality
- Increasing Levels of Water Contamination Drive the Need for Peracetic Acid
- Water & Wastewater Industry: Focus on Infrastructure Development Drives Demand
- Paper & Pulp Remains Key End-Use Market for Peracetic Acid
- Despite Digitalization and the Global Exodus towards a Paperless World, Paper Production Continue to Grow
- Global Production Capacity of Paper and Paperboard in Million Metric Tons: 2019-2025
- Leading Paper Producing Nations in the World (2023)
- E-Commerce Leads to Boom in Paper Packaging
- Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025
