Wireless Chipset Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Intel, Cisco, NXP, Huawei and Broadcom Among Others

The global wireless chipset market is expected to reach an estimated $16.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global wireless chipset market looks promising with opportunities in the computer and laptop, smartphone and wearable, router, and in-vehicle infotainment system applications. The major drivers for this market are rise in mobile data traffic, growing adoption of IoT devices, and increasing demand for 5G technology.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies wireless chipset companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the Global Wireless Chipset Market

Market Size Estimates: Wireless chipset market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Wireless chipset market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Wireless chipset market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, applications, and regions for the wireless chipset market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the wireless chipset market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Wireless Chipset Market Insights

Wi-Fi chipset is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its rising integration in various electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, routers, smart home devices, and IoT gadgets.

Within this market, computer and laptop will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to existence of key players in the region.

Some of the wireless chipset companies profiled in this report include:

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

EDIMAX Technology

Huawei Technologies

Infineon Technologies

Intel

Juniper Networks

MediaTek

Microchip Technology

NXP Semiconductors

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Wireless Chipset Market : Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Wireless Chipset Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Wireless Chipset Market by Type

3.3.1 Wi-Fi Chipsets

3.3.2 Wireless Display/Video Chipsets

3.3.3 WiMax Chipsets

3.3.4 LTE Chipsets

3.3.5 ZigBee Chipsets

3.4 Global Wireless Chipset Market by Application

3.4.1 Computers and Laptops

3.4.2 Smartphones and Wearable

3.4.3 Routers

3.4.4 In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems

3.4.5 Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global Wireless Chipset Market by Region

4.2 North American Wireless Chipset Market

4.2.1 North American Wireless Chipset Market by Type: Wi-Fi Chipsets, Wireless Display/Video Chipsets, WiMax Chipsets, LTE Chipsets, and ZigBee Chipsets

4.2.2 North American Wireless Chipset Market by Application: Computers and Laptops, Smartphones and Wearable, Routers, In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems, and Others

4.3 European Wireless Chipset Market

4.3.1 European Wireless Chipset Market by Type: Wi-Fi Chipsets, Wireless Display/Video Chipsets, WiMax Chipsets, LTE Chipsets, and ZigBee Chipsets

4.3.2 European Wireless Chipset Market by Application: Computers and Laptops, Smartphones and Wearable, Routers, In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems, and Others

4.4 APAC Wireless Chipset Market

4.4.1 APAC Wireless Chipset Market by Type: Wi-Fi Chipsets, Wireless Display/Video Chipsets, WiMax Chipsets, LTE Chipsets, and ZigBee Chipsets

4.4.2 APAC Wireless Chipset Market by Application: Computers and Laptops, Smartphones and Wearable, Routers, In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems, and Others

4.5 ROW Wireless Chipset Market

4.5.1 ROW Wireless Chipset Market by Type: Wi-Fi Chipsets, Wireless Display/Video Chipsets, WiMax Chipsets, LTE Chipsets, and ZigBee Chipsets

4.5.2 ROW Wireless Chipset Market by Application: Computers and Laptops, Smartphones and Wearable, Routers, In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Wireless Chipset Market by Type

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Wireless Chipset Market by Application

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Wireless Chipset Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Wireless Chipset Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global Wireless Chipset Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Wireless Chipset Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Broadcom

7.2 Cisco Systems

7.3 EDIMAX Technology

7.4 Huawei Technologies

7.5 Infineon Technologies

7.6 Intel

7.7 Juniper Networks

7.8 MediaTek

7.9 Microchip Technology

7.10 NXP Semiconductors





