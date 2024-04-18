Definitive UK Asset Finance Industry Financial Benchmarking Report and Database 2024

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Asset Finance Industry Financial Benchmarking Report and Database 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report and database provides financial analysis of virtually the entire UK leasing market, including 62 UK asset finance providers and a further 22 subsidiaries.

Based on publicly available data, the report is fully researched by a leading industry expert, so you can expect a uniquely reliable and comprehensive resource. Careful attention is given to using data from the correct entities and making informed judgements on how to interpret and compare figures that are often reported in different ways. It builds on the annual industry Asset Finance 50 survey to provide more granular data covering more firms and regularly updated. Where appropriate, subsidiaries are consolidated to create firm totals that are not otherwise available.

The database will help firms in the industry to benchmark their performance with peers, and give investors a valuable overview of the industry and its participants.

For each firm, data is provided covering years from 2019 to 2022 / 2023 for the following fields:

Asset finance lending: New lending, Financial leasing before impairments, Other asset finance before impairments, Book size before impairments, Financial leasing impairment, Other asset finance impairments, Total impairments, Financial leasing net book, Other asset finance net book, Total net book, Operating lease net receivables, Total net book and operating lease net receivables

In addition to summary annual financials for each firm since 2019, there are summaries of the following ratios by company:

Key Topics Covered:

Summary tables - All Asset Finance Providers

Financial leasing net book

Asset finance net book

Total net book and operating lease net receivables

Interest Income Average total net book

Interest expense Average debt

Cost per average staff member £000

Total net book and operating lease net receivables per staff member £000

Return on Total net book + OL receivables

Financial leasing Impairments financial leasing

Total asset finance impairments / total book

Write-offs less recoveries Average gross book

Asset Finance Providers:

AIB Group (UK)

ALD Automotive

Aldermore Bank

Alphabet (GB)

Arkle Finance

Asset Advantage

Asset Alliance Leasing

Bibby Leasing

Black Arrow Finance

BNP Paribas

Cambridge and Counties Bank

Carrick Asset Finance

Caterpillar Financial Services

Ca?loss Finance

CHG Meridian UK

Close Brothers Limited

Conister Finance & Leasing

CSI Leasing UK

Deutsche Leasing

DF Capital Bank

DLL

Grenke Leasing

Hampshire Trust Bank

Haydock Finance Holdings

HSBC Equipment Finance

IBM United Kingdom Asset Leasing

Interbay Asset Finance

Investec Bank

Kion Financial Services

LeasePlan UK

Liberty Leasing

Lloyds Bank

Metro Bank (SME Asset Finance Limited)

Mitsubishi HC Capital UK PLC (Novuna)

NatWest

Paccar FInancial

PAF Group (Praetura)

Paragon Bank PLC

PCF Group plc (PCF Bank Limited)

PEAC

Propel Finance Group Holdings

Renaissance Asset Finance

Ricoh Capital

Rivers Leasing

SAF Group

Santander Asset Finance

Scania Finance Great Britain

Shawbrook Bank

Shire Leasing

Siemens Financial Services

Societe Generale Equipment Finance

Somerset Equipment Finance (UK)

Star Asset Finance

Time Finance PLC

Tower Leasing

United Trust Bank

Universal Leasing

VFS Financial Services

Virgin Money

Walbrook Asset Finance

White Oak Europe

Xerox Finance

Subsidiaries:

AGCO Finance

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

CF Corporate Finance

Claas Financial Services

CNH Industrial Capital Europe

De Lage Landen Leasing

Investec Asset Finance

JCB Finance

Lombard Business Leasing

Lombard North Central Public Limited Company

Lombard Technology Services

Manitou Finance

Paragon Business Finance PLC

Paragon Commercial Finance Limited

Paragon Technology Finance Ltd

PEAC (BF 1)

PEAC Business Finance

PEAC UK

Propel Finance No 1 Limited

Propel Finance PLC

Quantum Funding Limited

SAF 1 (Simply Asset Finance)

Simply Asset Finance Operations

Specialist Fleet Services Limited

