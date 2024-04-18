Definitive UK Asset Finance Industry Financial Benchmarking Report and Database 2024

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Asset Finance Industry Financial Benchmarking Report and Database 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new report and database provides financial analysis of virtually the entire UK leasing market, including 62 UK asset finance providers and a further 22 subsidiaries.
Based on publicly available data, the report is fully researched by a leading industry expert, so you can expect a uniquely reliable and comprehensive resource. Careful attention is given to using data from the correct entities and making informed judgements on how to interpret and compare figures that are often reported in different ways. It builds on the annual industry Asset Finance 50 survey to provide more granular data covering more firms and regularly updated. Where appropriate, subsidiaries are consolidated to create firm totals that are not otherwise available.
The database will help firms in the industry to benchmark their performance with peers, and give investors a valuable overview of the industry and its participants.
For each firm, data is provided covering years from 2019 to 2022 / 2023 for the following fields:
- Asset finance lending: New lending, Financial leasing before impairments, Other asset finance before impairments, Book size before impairments, Financial leasing impairment, Other asset finance impairments, Total impairments, Financial leasing net book, Other asset finance net book, Total net book, Operating lease net receivables, Total net book and operating lease net receivables
- Asset finance income and expenditure: Financial leasing and lending interest income, Operating lease rental income, Other income, Total income - Asset finance, Debt, Debt costs, Staff, Staff cost, Net write-offs, Risk charge, Profit Before Tax, Operating cost
- Ratios: New lending Average total net book, Financial leasing Impairments financial leasing, Other asset finance impairments Other asset finance, Total asset finance impairments Total book size, Interest Income Average total net book, Interest expense Average debt, Write-offs less recoveries Average gross book, Net risk charge Average book before impairments, Total net book + OL receivables per Staff member, Cost per average staff member £000, Operating cost Total Income, Return on Total net book + OL receivables
- Additional information: Year-end, Ownership, Channels to market, Main location, Managing Director, Key assumptions made
In addition to summary annual financials for each firm since 2019, there are summaries of the following ratios by company:
- Financial leasing Impairments financial leasing
- Other asset finance impairments Other asset finance
- Total asset finance impairments Total book size
- Interest Income Average total net book
- Interest expense Average debt
- Write-offs less recoveries Average gross book
- Net risk charge Average book before impairments
- Total net book + OL receivables per Staff member
- Cost per average staff member £000
- Operating cost Total Income
- Return on Total net book + OL receivables
Key Topics Covered:
Summary tables - All Asset Finance Providers
- Financial leasing net book
- Asset finance net book
- Total net book and operating lease net receivables
- Interest Income Average total net book
- Interest expense Average debt
- Cost per average staff member £000
- Total net book and operating lease net receivables per staff member £000
- Return on Total net book + OL receivables
- Financial leasing Impairments financial leasing
- Total asset finance impairments / total book
- Write-offs less recoveries Average gross book
Asset Finance Providers:
- AIB Group (UK)
- ALD Automotive
- Aldermore Bank
- Alphabet (GB)
- Arkle Finance
- Asset Advantage
- Asset Alliance Leasing
- Bibby Leasing
- Black Arrow Finance
- BNP Paribas
- Cambridge and Counties Bank
- Carrick Asset Finance
- Caterpillar Financial Services
- Ca?loss Finance
- CHG Meridian UK
- Close Brothers Limited
- Conister Finance & Leasing
- CSI Leasing UK
- Deutsche Leasing
- DF Capital Bank
- DLL
- Grenke Leasing
- Hampshire Trust Bank
- Haydock Finance Holdings
- HSBC Equipment Finance
- IBM United Kingdom Asset Leasing
- Interbay Asset Finance
- Investec Bank
- Kion Financial Services
- LeasePlan UK
- Liberty Leasing
- Lloyds Bank
- Metro Bank (SME Asset Finance Limited)
- Mitsubishi HC Capital UK PLC (Novuna)
- NatWest
- Paccar FInancial
- PAF Group (Praetura)
- Paragon Bank PLC
- PCF Group plc (PCF Bank Limited)
- PEAC
- Propel Finance Group Holdings
- Renaissance Asset Finance
- Ricoh Capital
- Rivers Leasing
- SAF Group
- Santander Asset Finance
- Scania Finance Great Britain
- Shawbrook Bank
- Shire Leasing
- Siemens Financial Services
- Societe Generale Equipment Finance
- Somerset Equipment Finance (UK)
- Star Asset Finance
- Time Finance PLC
- Tower Leasing
- United Trust Bank
- Universal Leasing
- VFS Financial Services
- Virgin Money
- Walbrook Asset Finance
- White Oak Europe
- Xerox Finance
Subsidiaries:
- AGCO Finance
- BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions
- CF Corporate Finance
- Claas Financial Services
- CNH Industrial Capital Europe
- De Lage Landen Leasing
- Investec Asset Finance
- JCB Finance
- Lombard Business Leasing
- Lombard North Central Public Limited Company
- Lombard Technology Services
- Manitou Finance
- Paragon Business Finance PLC
- Paragon Commercial Finance Limited
- Paragon Technology Finance Ltd
- PEAC (BF 1)
- PEAC Business Finance
- PEAC UK
- Propel Finance No 1 Limited
- Propel Finance PLC
- Quantum Funding Limited
- SAF 1 (Simply Asset Finance)
- Simply Asset Finance Operations
- Specialist Fleet Services Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/86ozd9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.