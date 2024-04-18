Edo Japan is Recognized for Multi-Year Awards in Franchise Excellence at the Canadian Franchise Association National Convention

Calgary, Alta., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edo Japan was honoured with a ‘Multi-Year Streaks Award’ in the Franchisee Choice Awards at the 2024 Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) Awards of Excellence gala in April at the CFA National Convention at Le Westin Montréal, Quebec. A 2024 Bronze Award in the Traditional Franchises (30-99 franchisees category) category marks 14 consecutive years of awards for the Calgary-founded brand.

Considered the pinnacle of franchise achievement in Canada, the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising are given annually to franchise systems that have demonstrated superior franchisee relations, leadership, training and communications.

“We are honoured to be recognized by our valued franchisees through the CFA Award of Excellence in Franchising. To be honoured 14 times is humbling and affirms the strong relationship we have with our passionate franchisee community,” says Terry Foster, Vice President, Franchising & Operations. “It is a pleasure and a privilege for the entire home office team to work on behalf of our franchisee partners to ensure they are successful in the communities they serve. We are aligned in our commitment to excellent quality and superior service as Edo Japan grows across the country in 2024 and beyond.”

The CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising program received overwhelming participation from CFA member franchise brands this year. Sponsored by the CFA and administered by the Portage Group, a third-party research firm, the winning franchise systems were determined based on the results of a survey completed by participating brands’ franchisees about their experiences and levels of satisfaction with the system.

“The CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising recognizes the finest in Canadian franchising for 2024. Our winners embody the ethos of Growing Together® and illustrate the mutually beneficial partnership between franchisors and franchisee,” says Sherry McNeil, CFA President and Chief Executive Officer. “Regardless of the size or concept, a strong relationship between the franchisor and franchisees is fundamental to a franchise system’s success. We congratulate Edo Japan for their achievements.”

Open exclusively to CFA franchise system members, the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising competition includes seven categories to enable franchise systems to be rated against their peers. Entries are separated into Traditional Franchises (i.e. those with brick-and-mortar locations) and Non-Traditional Franchises (i.e. mobile, home-based, etc.), then grouped based on number of franchisees.

Systems with the highest scores in each category are recognized with Bronze, Silver, and Gold awards. The prestigious CFA Award of Excellence in Franchising Grand Prize is given to a Gold winner in the Traditional category and a Gold winner in the Non-Traditional category.

For more information about the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising and a list of winners, visit https://cfa.ca/blog/2024-awards-of-excellence/

About Edo Japan

Edo Japan is one of Canada’s most popular quick service restaurant brands, now serving over 11 million freshly prepared meals annually at almost 200 locations. First opened in Calgary, Alberta in 1979, Edo Japan combines the art of traditional teppanyaki-style cooking techniques with the best of chef-inspired modern cuisine. From its famous teriyaki sauce to the sourcing of high-quality ingredients, the brand has never strayed from its founder’s mission to serve the community with fresh and delicious food while also giving back. Since 2010, Edo has donated more than $900,000 to local food banks across Canada. Headquartered in Calgary, Edo Japan is proudly Canadian-owned and operated.

About the Canadian Franchise Association

The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business through the power of franchising. The CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of more than 550 corporate members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada’s best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, the CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and the opportunities in franchising. Franchising is the 12th largest industry in Canada and franchised businesses contribute over $120 billion per year to the Canadian economy, creating jobs for almost two million Canadians. Learn more at: www.cfa.ca or http://www.FranchiseCanada.online.

