ABM Honored as a 2024 VETS Indexes 3 Star Employer

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of integrated facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking management, today announced it has been named a 2024 VETS Indexes 3 Star Employer. The award recognizes the Company’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.



“We greatly value the contributions and unique experience of our nation’s active military personnel, reservists, and veterans, and are thrilled to receive the VETS Indexes 3 Star Employer Award. This honor recognizes ABM’s unwavering commitment to supporting and empowering our veterans and the military community,” said Scott Salmirs, President and Chief Executive Officer of ABM.

In 2023, ABM launched Veterans at ABM, a team member-led impact group dedicated to growing ABM as a welcoming place to work, where veterans and their families feel they are supported and empowered to contribute, grow and succeed.

“As one of the largest facility solutions providers, we have a multitude of roles and opportunities for which the military community can draw on their past experience and apply their talents in new and exciting ways,” added Salmirs. “From those who choose to join our team, to the veteran-owned suppliers and subcontractors we partner with, ABM is dedicated to providing opportunity and support for our active duty, military veterans and their families.”

This year, a record 344 organizations submitted completed surveys for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, an increase of more than 100 from last year and nearly triple the number from two years ago. Responding organizations included companies large and small, government agencies and departments, nonprofit groups, colleges, and universities, and not every responding organization made the cut – only those that demonstrated a strong commitment to veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouses.

“Competition for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards was tougher than ever in 2024, as a record number of organizations participated. Even with hundreds of employers in the running, ABM demonstrated a strong dedication to veteran employment. Congratulations to ABM on this achievement!” said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes.

The full slate of awardees can be found here. To learn more about career opportunities at ABM and apply to join our Company, please visit: www.abm.com/careers.

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of facility services and solutions. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services and forward-looking performance solutions that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM’s comprehensive services include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM serves a wide range of industries—from commercial office buildings to universities, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue exceeding $8 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

