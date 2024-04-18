Canadian Men's Health Foundation names Kenton Boston as President & CEO





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Men’s Health Foundation ’s (CMHF) board of directors is proud to announce the appointment of Kenton Boston as President & Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately and succeeding TC Carling.



Kenton joins CMHF following 17 years as a media executive leading major news assets for Global News and Corus Entertainment. He has been at the forefront of helping create award-winning coverage for some of the biggest events of our time. Also an active volunteer and board chair, Kenton has helped raise millions of dollars to improve the lives of families through several charities, most notably Variety, the Children’s Charity in British Columbia.

“On behalf of the CMHF Board of Directors and staff, we are thrilled to welcome Kenton to the team,” says Dr. Larry Goldenberg, CMHF Founder. “As both a business leader and storyteller, Kenton is uniquely positioned to help CMHF broaden our impact on the health of men and their families in every corner of Canada. I thank TC Carling for his passion and contribution to the foundation’s growth over the last three years.”

Kenton’s commitment to supporting men’s health across Canada is strengthened by his own health journey. He knows firsthand the importance of owning one's health and how information can save lives.

“I am honoured to join the foundation and eager to use my experience to help advocate and inform Canadians on how to live healthier, and more deliberate lives,” says Kenton. “Being proactive in managing our own health is critical, especially considering the challenging times we face right now.”

The Canadian Men’s Health Foundation is a national, registered charity providing information, tools, and motivation for men and their families to live healthier. Learn more at www.menshealthfoundation.ca or on social media at @menshealthfdn.



About Canadian Men’s Health Foundation:

The Canadian Men’s Health Foundation (CMHF) is a national, not-for-profit organization with a mission to inspire men and their families to live healthier lives. The statistics around men’s health in Canada are alarming; 70% of men’s health problems can be prevented by adopting healthy lifestyles. Learn more at menshealthfoundation.ca and dontchangemuch.ca .

For media inquiries: pr@menshealthfoundation.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/265488a2-53af-4cd1-af44-018079cbc1a1