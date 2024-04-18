NV5 Awarded $19.5 Million Contract by the California Department of Transportation, Expands Presence in Southern California

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a three-year, $19.5 million construction inspection contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) District 7 in Northern Los Angeles County. Services to be delivered under the contract include construction inspection, office engineering, construction scheduling, constructability support services, oversight, documentation, and reporting to support the quality, safety, and compliance of transportation infrastructure projects.



“NV5’s DOT Infrastructure Growth Initiative is committed to delivering the greatest client value and driving organic growth by putting our many transportation experts in direct communication with our Department of Transportation clients,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Executive Chairman of NV5. ”This contract expands our relationship with District 7 in our long history serving Caltrans, and we look forward to contributing to the continued improvement and resilience of transportation infrastructure in Los Angeles County."

Caltrans District 7 plays a vital role in maintaining and enhancing the transportation infrastructure in the Greater Los Angeles area, encompassing some of the busiest roadways and critical transportation networks in the state. NV5's multidisciplinary team of experts and cutting-edge technology solutions position the company well to support Caltrans’ mission to provide safe, efficient, and sustainable transportation for Northern Los Angeles County.

"We are honored to have been selected by Caltrans District 7 for this important contract," said Todd George, COO of Infrastructure West at NV5. "Our team is dedicated to ensuring that the construction projects under this contract adhere to the highest standards of quality, safety, and regulatory compliance.”

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & owner representation, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com