Volta Medical Announces Presentations at Heart Rhythm Society 2024 in Boston, MA, USA

• Demonstration of Volta AF-Xplorer™ at Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) 2024, May 16-19

• Dr. Andrea Natale, a world recognized leader in the field of electrophysiology, to moderate Rhythm Theater

MARSEILLE, France, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volta Medical, a pioneering health technology company developing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to assist electrophysiologists in assessing complex cardiac arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation (AF), today announced presentations to be made at the Heart Rhythm Society 2024 meeting in Boston, May 16 to 19. In-person attendance and live online participation in a hybrid format will be available. Volta will host a demonstration of Volta AF-Xplorer™, and a Rhythm Theater featuring a panel of experts in the field moderated by Dr. Andrea Natale, a leading cardiac electrophysiologist at the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center in Austin, TX.

Summary of Presentations:

Title Primary Author/Moderator Type Session Title Time (ET) Location Friday, May 17, 2024 The Future of AI

Implementation in AF

Ablation Procedures Natale, A Rhythm Theater The Future of AI Implementation in AF Ablation Procedures 12:45-1:45 Rhythm Theater 2 HRX Innovation Panel Kadhiresan, V Innovation Panel HRX Innovation Panel 1:00-2:00 North Lobby Multi-Pronged Communication And

Storage Platform For The

Collection, Curation And Annotation Of Per-

Procedural Cardiac

Electrophysiology Datasets Serdi, M Poster Poster Session III - Digital Health 3:30-5:30 Abstract Pavilion – BCEC

PO-484254



Volta’s AF-Xplorer identifies and annotates unique abnormalities (spatiotemporal dispersed electrograms) on 3D anatomical and electrical maps of the heart. This AI companion technology may help electrophysiologists to optimize catheter-ablation procedures for complex arrhythmias, including persistent AF.

Volta Medical is hosting a Rhythm Theater presentation, “The Future of AI Implementation in AF Ablation Procedures”. It will be moderated by Dr. Natale with a panel featuring Dr. Dhanunjaya “DJ” Lakkireddy (Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute), Dr. Stavros Mountantonakis (Northwell Health), Dr. Smit Vasaiwala (Loyola University Medical Center), and Dr. Jean Paul Albenque (Clinique Pasteur, Toulouse). This will be a comprehensive look at how intra-operative AI solutions can greatly enhance the physician’s assessment of complex AF, of which AF-Xplorer is one of the first examples in electrophysiology (EP).

Volta Medical will exhibit at booth #328, featuring a demonstration of the Volta AF-Xplorer software, while a tech suite at #TS266 will spotlight the company’s product vision. In addition, the company will present the poster: “Multi-Pronged Communication And Storage Platform For The Collection, Curation And Annotation Of Per-Procedural Cardiac Electrophysiology Datasets”. The poster discusses a ‘first of its kind’ data collection and enrichment ecosystem that greatly simplifies machine learning training and management in the data rich EP environment. Co-founder and CEO Théophile Mohr Durdez will be participating in the HRX Innovation Panel to discuss the challenges of bringing groundbreaking opportunities to market

About Atrial Fibrillation

The American Heart Association (AHA) defines atrial fibrillation (AF) as a quivering or irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.1 Approximately 33 million patients worldwide are living with AF.2,3 Even though untreated AF doubles the risk of heart-related deaths and is associated with a 5-fold increased risk for stroke, many patients are unaware that AF is a serious condition.

About Volta Medical

Volta Medical is a health technology company developing artificial intelligence software solutions to assist cardiac electrophysiologists during arrhythmia treatment procedures to improve clinical outcomes for patients. Founded by three physicians and a data scientist in 2016 in Marseille, Volta’s overarching goal is to improve cardiac arrhythmia management by developing state-of-the-art, data-driven medical devices trained on large databases of procedural data. The company’s solution, AF-Xplorer, is a digital AI companion device and algorithm to assist cardiologists with real-time identification of specific abnormal electrograms, known as dispersed EGMs. AF-Xplorer is CE marked and FDA cleared. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.volta-medical.com .

