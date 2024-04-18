Coop Pank held an investor webinar to introduce unaudited results of Q1 2024

On Thursday, 18 April 2024 at 9 am (EET), Coop Pank held an investor webinar, where the Chairman of the Board Margus Rink and the Chief Financial Officer Paavo Truu introduced the bank’s unaudited financial results of First Quarter of 2024. Webinar was held in Estonian language.

Coop Pank would like to thank all participants. Webinar recording is available here: https://youtu.be/0TflALpbCJM



Coop Pank’s report for unaudited results of Q1 2024 and the presentation is available here:

https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b17493f0df15058c704f5cbe73ec295b3&lang=en

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 189,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 320 stores.