New Field Data Shows High Diagnostic Yield for Lung Biopsy Diagnosis Using the Galaxy System™

The data represents findings from 165 total patient procedures investigating 190 total lesions. Key findings include:

The papers reported diagnostic yield with a range of 92-96% observed by Dr. Hogarth and 96% by Dr. Mahajan.

The average lesion size ranged from 14mm to 16mm, with more than one-third of them less than or equal to 10mm in size.

Approximately 88% and 75% of lesions navigated to and biopsied by Dr. Hogarth and Dr. Mahajan, respectively, were found in the outer 1/3 or pleura of the lung.

Overall, the average procedure time did not exceed 46 minutes at either location.

The University of Chicago’s Dr. Kyle Hogarth was the first user of the Galaxy System in the United States. He specializes in the treatment of lung cancer and minimally invasive diagnosis and chose the Galaxy System for its benefits in biopsying peripheral lesions that are smaller in size and for its integrated imaging technology, allowing him to have real-time lesion updates with only a c-arm.

“Using the Galaxy System over the past year, I have witnessed firsthand its incredible ability to correct for CT-to-body divergence and confirm tool-in-lesion through its integrated tomosynthesis technology, also known as TiLT Technology. Unlike 1st generation robots, we can do this without purchasing additional expensive imaging technologies,” said Dr. Hogarth. “I also appreciate the added confidence provided by its augmented fluoroscopy.”

For Dr. Bobby Mahajan, Medical Director at Inova Interventional Pulmonology, the Galaxy System’s powerful capabilities in providing visualization of and access to patient airways, can improve diagnostic and therapeutic procedures that can ultimately lead to better patient outcomes and improve economic and operational efficiencies.

“The Galaxy System offers the highest level of technology for diagnosing cancer early,” said Dr. Mahajan. “It is also financially sustainable, helping to minimize direct costs with its single-use bronchoscope while increasing the rate of cancer diagnosis.”

Designed in collaboration with physicians, the Galaxy System features a groundbreaking combination of innovative new technologies and features, including proprietary integrated tomosynthesis (TiLT+ Technology™) with augmented fluoroscopy, a disposable single-use bronchoscope with always-on vision, and a small, compact footprint that allows for easy integration into most bronchoscopy suites.

Recent results have shown Galaxy Systems’ ability to achieve 100% successful navigation to lesion, 100% diagnostic yield, and 95% tool-in-lesion accuracy in a preclinical trial, and 100% tool-in-lesion accuracy and 90-95% diagnostic yield in a human trial .

The whitepapers, based on data obtained from Dr. Hogarth and Dr. Mahajan, are now available and can be found here . To learn more about Noah Medical and the Galaxy System, please visit noahmed.com .

About Noah Medical

Noah Medical is building the future of medical robotics. Our next-generation robotic platforms and technologies target early diagnosis and treatment of patients across multiple indications. Based in Silicon Valley and backed by well-known institutional investors, our incredibly talented team of engineers, innovators, and industry leaders bring years of experience from the top robotics, medical device, and healthcare companies in the world. Learn more at noahmed.com.

About the Galaxy System

The Galaxy System and its accessories are intended to provide bronchoscopic visualization of and access to patient airways for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

Note: This white paper data has been adjudicated by the physicians to be accurate. It is not peer-reviewed.

