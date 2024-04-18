Quest Announces Agreement with United Natural Foods, Inc to Help Accelerate the Client’s Operational and Sustainability Goals

THE COLONY, Texas, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, national leader in environmental waste and recycling solutions, Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) ("Quest"), announced that its Quest Resource Management Group subsidiary has entered into an agreement with United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor of health and specialty food in the United States and Canada.



UNFI is North America's premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. Quest will be providing waste, recycling, and food waste diversion services to UNFI. The turnkey solutions will help UNFI achieve its waste diversion goals by delivering operational improvements, cost-efficiencies, and enhanced service.

“Quest is excited to announce our new partnership with UNFI. Our white-glove approach to client service will provide them with a superior experience, while advancing their results toward key business and sustainability goals,” said Quest President and Chief Executive Officer S. Ray Hatch. “Quest’s solutions address all business waste streams, and for many clients, food waste is a top priority. We use a combination of proven processes and pioneered protocols, such as our patented Quest Proganics®, to achieve historic diversion rates for organic waste – up to 96% – while providing improved costs.”

To support its strategic focus on delivering cost effective landfill diversion solutions, Quest provides best in class data and metrics for waste and recycling programs. The data gives full transparency to the client’s waste and recycling programs and provides the insight needed for continuous program improvement. The data and all supporting documents are available to the client through their Quest portal and can be used as a source for corporate ESG and sustainability reporting.

As a recycling innovator, Quest is always pursuing transformative steps toward zero waste solutions for all waste streams. Quest’s ultimate goal is to provide substantial environmental benefits and cost efficiencies toward the client’s ESG and sustainability initiatives, while also providing safer, cleaner and healthier client facilities.

