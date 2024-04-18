Tulsa Welding School Introduces Electrical Lineworker Program at Jacksonville Campus

Jacksonville, Fla., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of National Lineman Appreciation Day, Tulsa Welding School (TWS) announced today the expansion of its lineworker program to its Jacksonville campus for students seeking training in the field of utility power distribution, construction, maintenance, troubleshooting and repair.

The 15-week electrical lineworker program provides students with certifications in pole climbing, overhead and underground construction, system design and operation, national electric safety code, AC and DC circuits and electric power preparing students for environments, scenarios and safety standards they may encounter in the industry. The curriculum is consistent with the national standards for electrical power generation, distribution and transmission industry as described in the United States Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The program also offers students an option to receive their required OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health) 10-Hour certification card intended for entry level workers and required by most employers.

"As the electrical lineman industry anticipates a significant number of retirements and departures from the workforce, coupled with the projected increase in new transmission lines, it is critical to us at TWS that we align our educational offerings with this growing demand,” said Michael Cole, Regional Campus President of Tulsa Welding School Jacksonville. “In Florida, careers in the electrical lineworker field are crucial, as lineworkers are recognized as first responders during storms - being the first to respond to any significant power outages. With this new program offering, our goal is to expand access to skilled trades education and inspire more individuals to pursue rewarding careers within the field."

Industry veteran Zachary Taylor will play a critical role in the launch and development of the program at the TWS Jacksonville campus. Taylor played an integral role in launching the program at the TWS Dallas Metro campus in Irving, TX last summer and has more than 20 years of experience with primary voltage of overhead and underground distribution systems. For the last four years, Taylor was the lead instructor at Southeast Lineman Training Center in Trenton, GA.

Following the success of the program's launch at the TWS Dallas Metro campus, this program addition is timely considering recent projections by Lineman Central, which predict 12,400 job openings in the powerline industry in 2024. Florida also has the third-highest employment level among electrical power-line installers and repairers compared to all other states, with an annual mean salary of $77,950.

Those interested in enrolling in the lineworker program must be at least 18 years old and have received their high school diploma or GED. They must also be eligible to obtain a Class A commercial driver’s license and pass a physical exam. The first cohort for the new electrical lineworker program is set to begin this summer.

For more information visit tws.edu/jacksonville.

###



About Tulsa Welding School

For over 75 years, Tulsa Welding School (TWS) has been training skilled trades professionals, nationwide. Students learn hands-on, technical competencies and skills through labs, virtual reality, and classroom instruction, with a curriculum designed to meet employers’ needs. TWS offers welding, HVAC/Refrigeration, electrical and electrical lineworker programs. There are four TWS campuses across the country including Tulsa Welding School in Tulsa, Tulsa Welding School -acksonville, Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center in Houston, and Tulsa Welding School serving the Dallas /Ft. Worth metro. Accredited Schools, ACCSC. Licensed by OBPVS, approved and regulated by TWC, and licensed by Florida CIE (License #2331). For more information, visit www.tws.edu and follow along our social channels: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

About StrataTech Education Group

StrataTech Education Group focuses on the education, growth and development of specialized career education schools, particularly skilled-trade programs designed to address the nation’s growing infrastructure needs. Holding an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau, StrataTech Education Group’s portfolio includes The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI) (Phoenix), Tulsa Welding School (TWS) (Tulsa, OK), Tulsa Welding School (Jacksonville, FL), Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center (Houston, TX) and Tulsa Welding School serving the Dallas Metro - Dallas, TX). For more information, visit www.StrataTech.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Attachments