Beztak Named One of the Country’s Top Apartment Firms

National Multifamily Housing Council Releases 2024 List of Nation’s Top 50 Owners, Managers, Top 25 Builders, Developers and Top 10 Syndicators

Farmington Hills, MI, April 18, 2024 – Beztak earned national recognition today by making the National Multifamily Housing Council’s (NMHC) 2024 NMHC 50, the annual ranking of the nation’s top apartment owners, managers, developers, builders and syndicators. Beztak is the 48th apartment Manager in the country, with 34,558 units managed.

“It’s an honor to be included in the NMHC Top 50 Managers list, for the fifth year in a row,” said Sam Beznos, CEO. “It is rewarding that Beztak continues to be recognized as a Top Manager, as it is a true testament to our team members and their relentless efforts to pair innovative buildings or communites with an unparalleled customer service experience, which has solidified Beztak's position as a market leader in the industry as a leading development, construction, and management company.”

For more than 70 years, Beztak has developed, built, managed, and invested in luxury residential, senior living, commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. Today, Beztak owns and manages a diverse portfolio of multi-family residential and senior living real estate, offering comprehensive and customizable fee-based property management services for companies seeking to generate higher revenues from their assets while improving overall performance.

This year marks the 35th edition of the NMHC Top 50 lists. All apartment owners, managers, developers, builders and syndicators are invited to answer a survey questionnaire that asks about their prior year activities. Apartment owners, managers and syndicators are ranked based on their portfolio holdings (either owned or managed) as of January 1, 2024, while developers and builders are ranked based on the number of units started in 2023.

Beztak continues to develop and construct new properties around the country, as well as renovate existing properties to add value or reposition them in the market. For more information about Beztak, visit www.beztak.com.

For more details about the NMHC 50, visit nmhc.org/50.

Based in Washington, D.C., the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) is where rental housers and suppliers come together to help meet America's housing needs by creating inclusive and resilient communities where people build their lives.

