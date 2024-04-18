All Operating Metrics Up and Expenses Down, Great Start at HOMB

| Source: Home BancShares, Inc. Home BancShares, Inc.

CONWAY, Ark., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.

Quarterly Highlights

MetricQ1 2024Q4 2023Q3 2023Q2 2023Q1 2023
Net income$100.1 million$86.2 million$98.5 million$105.3 million$103.0 million
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)$99.2 million$92.2 million$94.7 million$102.6 million$108.9 million
Total revenue (net)$246.4 million$245.6 million$245.4 million$257.2 million$248.8 million
Income before income taxes$130.4 million$112.8 million$129.3 million$136.9 million$132.9 million
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)$134.9 million$118.4 million$130.6 million$140.9 million$134.1 million
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)$133.7 million$126.4 million$125.7 million$137.3 million$142.1 million
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)52.92%45.92%52.70%53.23%53.43%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1)52.45%49.16%50.72%51.85%56.63%
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)54.75%48.22%53.23%54.78%53.91%
P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)54.28%51.46%51.25%53.40%57.11%
ROA1.78%1.55%1.78%1.90%1.84%
ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)1.76%1.66%1.72%1.85%1.95%
NIM4.13%4.17%4.19%4.28%4.37%
Purchase accounting accretion$2.8 million$2.3 million$2.4 million$2.7 million$3.2 million
ROE10.64%9.36%10.65%11.63%11.70%
ROE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)10.54%10.00%10.25%11.33%12.38%
ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1)17.22%15.49%17.62%19.39%19.75%
ROTCE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)17.07%16.56%16.95%18.90%20.90%
Diluted earnings per share$0.50$0.43$0.49$0.52$0.51
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted
(non-GAAP)(1)		$0.49$0.46$0.47$0.51$0.54
Non-performing assets to total assets0.48%0.42%0.42%0.28%0.33%
Common equity tier 1 capital14.3%14.2%14.0%13.6%13.2%
Leverage12.3%12.4%12.4%11.9%11.4%
Tier 1 capital14.3%14.2%14.0%13.6%13.2%
Total risk-based capital17.9%17.8%17.6%17.3%16.8%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans2.00%2.00%2.00%2.01%2.00%
Book value per share$18.98$18.81$18.06$18.04$17.87
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)11.7911.6310.9010.8710.71

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“I’m always looking for improvement, but if the next three quarters show positive trends such as this quarter did, I think HOMB is poised for a great year. The period for January to March resulted in increases in net interest income, revenue, EPS, margin (when adjusting for excess liquidity), loans and deposits along with strong liquidity while lowering our efficiency ratio. In addition, we reduced non-interest expense by $3 million, quarter over quarter. Any questions?” said John Allison, Chairman and CEO of HOMB.

Liquidity and Funding Sources

At March 31, 2024, the Company held $2.67 billion in net available internal liquidity. This balance consisted of $1.58 billion in unpledged investment securities which could be used for additional secured borrowing capacity, $924.1 million in cash with the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and $160.7 million in other liquid cash accounts.

Consistent with the Company’s practice of maintaining access to significant external liquidity, the Company had $3.11 billion in net available external liquidity as of March 31, 2024. This included $4.75 billion in available liquidity with the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB), of which $1.84 billion has been drawn upon in the ordinary course of business, resulting in $2.91 billion in net available liquidity with the FHLB as of March 31, 2024. The $1.84 billion consisted of $600.0 million in outstanding FHLB advances and $1.24 billion used for pledging purposes. The Company also had access to approximately $798.3 million in liquidity with the FRB as of March 31, 2024, of which $700.0 million has been drawn upon in the ordinary course of business, resulting in $98.3 million in net available liquidity with the FRB as of March 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2024, the Company also had access to $55.0 million from First National Bankers’ Bank (FNBB) and $45.0 million from other various external sources.

Overall, the Company had $5.77 billion in net available liquidity as of March 31, 2024, which consisted of $2.67 billion of net available internal liquidity and $3.11 billion in net available external liquidity. Details on the Company’s available liquidity as of March 31, 2024 is available below.

(In thousands)Total Available Amount Used Net Availability
Internal Sources     
Unpledged investment securities (market value)$1,581,821  $  $1,581,821 
Cash at FRB 924,148      924,148 
Other liquid cash accounts 160,738      160,738 
Total Internal Liquidity 2,666,707      2,666,707 
External Sources     
FHLB 4,746,613   1,837,367   2,909,246 
FRB Discount Window 98,307      98,307 
BTFP (par value) 700,000   700,000    
FNBB 55,000      55,000 
Other 45,000      45,000 
Total External Liquidity 5,644,920   2,537,367   3,107,553 
Total Available Liquidity$8,311,627  $2,537,367  $5,774,260 
 

The Company has continued to limit its exposure to uninsured deposits and has been actively monitoring this in light of the current banking environment. As of March 31, 2024, the Company held approximately $8.42 billion in uninsured deposits of which $602.4 million were intercompany subsidiary deposit balances and $3.03 billion were collateralized deposits, for a net position of $4.79 billion. This represents approximately 28.4% of total deposits. In addition, net available liquidity exceeded uninsured and uncollateralized deposits by $987.0 million.

(in thousands)As of
March 31, 2024
Uninsured Deposits$8,415,764 
Intercompany Subsidiary and Affiliate Balances 602,351 
Collateralized Deposits 3,026,129 
Net Uninsured Position$4,787,284 
  
Total Available Liquidity$5,774,260 
Net Uninsured Position 4,787,284 
Net Available Liquidity in Excess of Uninsured Deposits$986,976 
 

In the event the Company’s $4.79 billion net position of uninsured deposits had been called by depositors on the first day of the first quarter of 2024 and the Company utilized available funding, which remained outstanding during the entire quarter, the Company estimates that interest expense would have increased by approximately $71.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The outflow of deposits could have been funded through available sources of liquidity without selling our investment securities. In this event, because of the high profitability levels of HOMB, the Company estimates that it would still have achieved return on average assets (ROA) of 1.27% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Operating Highlights

Net income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 was $100.1 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share. When adjusting for non-fundamental items, net income and diluted earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), were $99.2 million(1) and $0.49 per share(1), respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Our net interest margin was 4.13% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, compared to 4.17% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company held excess liquidity of approximately $500.0 million which was dilutive to the net interest margin by 10 basis points. The yield on loans was 7.37% and 7.20% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, as average loans increased from $14.34 billion to $14.49 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits increased to 2.93% as of March 31, 2024, from 2.80% as of December 31, 2023, while average interest-bearing deposits increased from $12.48 billion to $12.72 billion.

During the first quarter of 2024, there was $1.1 million of event interest income compared to $120,000 of event interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $2.8 million and $2.3 million and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $24.8 million and $27.4 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $205.5 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, and $203.9 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. This increase in net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, was the result of a $10.5 million increase in interest income, partially offset by an $8.9 million increase in interest expense. The $10.5 million increase in interest income was primarily the result of a $6.2 million increase in income from interest-bearing balances due from banks and a $5.3 million increase in loan interest income, partially offset by a $1.0 million decrease in investment income. The increase in interest income is a result of the current high interest rate environment. The $8.9 million increase in interest expense was due to a $4.6 million increase in interest expense on deposits and a $4.4 million increase in interest expense on FHLB and other borrowed funds. The increase in interest expense is also a result of the current high interest rate environment.

The Company reported $41.8 million of non-interest income for the first quarter of 2024. The most important components of first quarter non-interest income were $10.2 million from other service charges and fees, $9.7 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $7.4 million from other income, $5.1 million from trust fees, $3.6 million in mortgage lending income, $3.0 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, $1.2 million from the increase in cash value of life insurance and $1.0 million from the fair value adjustment for marketable securities.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $111.5 million. The most important components of non-interest expense were $60.9 million from salaries and employee benefits, $26.9 million in other operating expense, $14.6 million in occupancy and equipment expenses and $9.1 million in data processing expenses. For the first quarter of 2024, our efficiency ratio was 44.22%, and our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP), was 44.43%(1).

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $14.51 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $14.42 billion at December 31, 2023. Total deposits were $16.87 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $16.79 billion at December 31, 2023. Total assets were $22.84 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $22.66 billion at December 31, 2023.

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company experienced approximately $88.9 million in loan growth. Centennial CFG experienced $81.5 million of organic loan growth and had loans of $2.03 billion at March 31, 2024. Our remaining markets experienced $7.4 million in organic loan growth during the quarter.

Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.55% and 0.44% at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.48% and 0.42% at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Net charge-offs were $3.4 million and $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Non-performing loans at March 31, 2024 were $17.5 million, $10.6 million, $44.7 million, $408,000, $3.9 million and $2.8 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $80.0 million. Non-performing assets at March 31, 2024 were $17.9 million, $17.9 million, $45.0 million, $408,000, $3.9 million and $25.5 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $110.7 million.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $290.3 million at March 31, 2024, or 2.00% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $288.2 million, or 2.00% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 362.94% and 449.66% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.

Stockholders’ equity was $3.81 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $3.79 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of approximately $20.3 million. The increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $63.9 million increase in retained earnings, partially offset by the $24.0 million in stock repurchases and $22.4 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive income. Book value per common share was $18.98 at March 31, 2024, compared to $18.81 at December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $11.79(1) at March 31, 2024, compared to $11.63(1) at December 31, 2023.

Branches

The Company currently has 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 58 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, April 18, 2024. We strongly encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast or the live call using one of the following links. First, participants can pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/645372014. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique webcast link to gain immediate access to the conference call webcast. Second, participants can pre-register for the live call using the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=b0ede7ae&confId=62290. Participants who pre-register will be given the phone number and unique access codes to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-833-470-1428, Passcode: 421224. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-866-813-9403, Passcode: 724868, which will be available until April 25, 2024, at 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 p.m. ET). Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

General

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future, including future financial results. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words or phrases like “may,” “plan,” “propose,” “contemplate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “on track” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including the ongoing impacts of inflation; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on our business and operations that may result from any future outbreaks of the COVID-19 pandemic or other public health crises, including the impact on, among other things, credit quality and liquidity; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate new acquisitions; the risk that expected cost savings and other benefits from acquisitions may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the availability of and access to capital and liquidity on terms acceptable to us; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations; technological changes and cybersecurity risks and incidents; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability, military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; potential increases in deposit insurance assessments, increased regulatory scrutiny or market disruptions resulting from financial challenges in the banking industry; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2024.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Donna Townsell
Director of Investor Relations
Home BancShares, Inc.
(501) 328-4625



Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
           
(In thousands) Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023
ASSETS          
           
Cash and due from banks $205,262  $226,363  $229,474  $275,656  $250,841 
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks  969,996   773,850   258,605   335,535   437,213 
Cash and cash equivalents  1,175,258   1,000,213   488,079   611,191   688,054 
Federal funds sold  5,200   5,100   3,925   1,550    
Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses  3,400,884   3,507,841   3,472,173   3,645,013   3,772,138 
Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses  1,280,586   1,281,982   1,283,475   1,285,150   1,286,373 
Total investment securities  4,681,470   4,789,823   4,755,648   4,930,163   5,058,511 
Loans receivable  14,513,673   14,424,728   14,271,833   14,180,972   14,386,634 
Allowance for credit losses  (290,294)  (288,234)  (285,562)  (285,683)  (287,169)
Loans receivable, net  14,223,379   14,136,494   13,986,271   13,895,289   14,099,465 
Bank premises and equipment, net  389,618   393,300   397,093   397,315   402,094 
Foreclosed assets held for sale  30,650   30,486   691   725   425 
Cash value of life insurance  215,424   214,516   213,351   213,090   214,792 
Accrued interest receivable  119,029   118,966   110,946   101,066   102,740 
Deferred tax asset, net  202,882   197,164   222,741   206,430   193,334 
Goodwill  1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253 
Core deposit intangible  46,630   48,770   51,023   53,500   55,978 
Other assets  347,928   323,573   322,617   317,857   304,609 
Total assets $22,835,721  $22,656,658  $21,950,638  $22,126,429  $22,518,255 
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
           
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Demand and non-interest-bearing $4,115,603  $4,085,501  $4,280,429  $4,598,593  $4,945,729 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  11,047,258   11,050,347   10,786,087   11,169,940   11,392,566 
Time deposits  1,703,269   1,651,863   1,452,229   1,228,358   1,107,171 
Total deposits  16,866,130   16,787,711   16,518,745   16,996,891   17,445,466 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  176,107   142,085   160,120   160,349   138,742 
FHLB and other borrowed funds  1,301,050   1,301,300   1,001,550   701,550   650,000 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  241,345   194,653   175,367   173,426   212,887 
Subordinated debentures  439,688   439,834   439,982   440,129   440,275 
Total liabilities  19,024,320   18,865,583   18,295,764   18,472,345   18,887,370 
           
Stockholders' equity          
Common stock  2,008   2,015   2,023   2,026   2,032 
Capital surplus  2,326,824   2,348,023   2,363,210   2,366,560   2,375,754 
Retained earnings  1,753,994   1,690,112   1,640,171   1,578,176   1,509,400 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (271,425)  (249,075)  (350,530)  (292,678)  (256,301)
Total stockholders' equity  3,811,401   3,791,075   3,654,874   3,654,084   3,630,885 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $22,835,721  $22,656,658  $21,950,638  $22,126,429  $22,518,255 
           



Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Three Months Ended
(In thousands) Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2024 Mar. 31, 2023
Interest income:              
Loans $265,294  $260,003  $249,464  $243,152  $236,997  $265,294  $236,997 
Investment securities              
Taxable  33,229   34,016   34,520   34,751   35,288   33,229   35,288 
Tax-exempt  7,803   7,855   7,868   7,932   7,963   7,803   7,963 
Deposits - other banks  10,528   4,281   2,328   3,729   4,685   10,528   4,685 
Federal funds sold  61   65   82   68   6   61   6 
Total interest income  316,915   306,220   294,262   289,632   284,939   316,915   284,939 
Interest expense:              
Interest on deposits  92,548   87,971   78,698   70,147   59,162   92,548   59,162 
Federal funds purchased        1   2          
FHLB and other borrowed funds  14,276   9,878   8,161   6,596   6,190   14,276   6,190 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  1,404   1,480   1,344   1,121   868   1,404   868 
Subordinated debentures  4,097   4,121   4,121   4,123   4,124   4,097   4,124 
Total interest expense  112,325   103,450   92,325   81,989   70,344   112,325   70,344 
Net interest income  204,590   202,770   201,937   207,643   214,595   204,590   214,595 
Provision for credit losses on loans  5,500   5,650   2,800   2,300   1,200   5,500   1,200 
Recovery of credit losses on unfunded commitments  (1,000)     (1,500)        (1,000)   
Provision for credit losses on investment securities           1,683          
Total credit loss expense  4,500   5,650   1,300   3,983   1,200   4,500   1,200 
Net interest income after credit loss expense  200,090   197,120   200,637   203,660   213,395   200,090   213,395 
Non-interest income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts  9,686   10,072   10,062   9,231   9,842   9,686   9,842 
Other service charges and fees  10,189   10,422   10,128   11,763   11,875   10,189   11,875 
Trust fees  5,066   4,316   4,660   4,052   4,864   5,066   4,864 
Mortgage lending income  3,558   2,385   3,132   2,650   2,571   3,558   2,571 
Insurance commissions  508   480   562   518   526   508   526 
Increase in cash value of life insurance  1,195   1,170   1,170   1,211   1,104   1,195   1,104 
Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other  3,007   3,010   2,916   2,922   2,794   3,007   2,794 
Gain on SBA loans  198   42   97      139   198   139 
(Loss) gain on branches, equipment and other assets, net  (8)  583      917   7   (8)  7 
Gain on OREO, net  17   13      319      17    
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  1,003   5,024   4,507   783   (11,408)  1,003   (11,408)
Other income  7,380   5,331   6,179   15,143   11,850   7,380   11,850 
Total non-interest income  41,799   42,848   43,413   49,509   34,164   41,799   34,164 
Non-interest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits  60,910   63,430   64,512   64,534   64,490   60,910   64,490 
Occupancy and equipment  14,551   14,965   15,463   14,923   14,952   14,551   14,952 
Data processing expense  9,147   9,107   9,103   9,151   8,968   9,147   8,968 
Other operating expenses  26,888   39,673   25,684   27,674   26,234   26,888   26,234 
Total non-interest expense  111,496   127,175   114,762   116,282   114,644   111,496   114,644 
Income before income taxes  130,393   112,793   129,288   136,887   132,915   130,393   132,915 
Income tax expense  30,284   26,550   30,835   31,616   29,953   30,284   29,953 
Net income $100,109  $86,243  $98,453  $105,271  $102,962  $100,109  $102,962 
               



Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Three Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2024 Mar. 31, 2023
               
PER SHARE DATA              
               
Diluted earnings per common share $0.50  $0.43  $0.49  $0.52  $0.51  $0.50  $0.51 
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  0.49   0.46   0.47   0.51   0.54   0.49   0.54 
Basic earnings per common share  0.50   0.43   0.49   0.52   0.51   0.50   0.51 
Dividends per share - common  0.18   0.18   0.18   0.18   0.18   0.18   0.18 
Book value per common share  18.98   18.81   18.06   18.04   17.87   18.98   17.87 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)  11.79   11.63   10.90   10.87   10.71   11.79   10.71 
               
STOCK INFORMATION              
Average common shares outstanding  201,210   201,756   202,526   202,793   203,456   201,210   203,456 
Average diluted shares outstanding  201,390   201,891   202,650   202,923   203,625   201,390   203,625 
End of period common shares outstanding  200,797   201,526   202,323   202,573   203,168   200,797   203,168 
               
ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS              
Return on average assets (ROA)  1.78%  1.55%  1.78%  1.90%  1.84%  1.78%  1.84%
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  1.76%  1.66%  1.72%  1.85%  1.95%  1.76%  1.95%
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  1.93%  1.69%  1.95%  2.07%  2.00%  1.93%  2.00%
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  1.91%  1.81%  1.87%  2.02%  2.12%  1.91%  2.12%
Return on average common equity (ROE)  10.64%  9.36%  10.65%  11.63%  11.70%  10.64%  11.70%
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  10.54%  10.00%  10.25%  11.33%  12.38%  10.54%  12.38%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)(1)  17.22%  15.49%  17.62%  19.39%  19.75%  17.22%  19.75%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  17.07%  16.56%  16.95%  18.90%  20.90%  17.07%  20.90%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  17.50%  15.80%  17.95%  19.74%  20.11%  17.50%  20.11%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  17.34%  16.87%  17.29%  19.24%  21.26%  17.34%  21.26%
               
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.



Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2024 Mar. 31, 2023
               
Efficiency ratio  44.22%  50.64%  45.53%  44.00%  44.80%  44.22%  44.80%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  44.43%  46.43%  46.44%  44.83%  43.42%  44.43%  43.42%
Net interest margin - FTE (NIM)  4.13%  4.17%  4.19%  4.28%  4.37%  4.13%  4.37%
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment $892  $1,091  $1,293  $1,494  $1,628  $892  $1,628 
Total revenue (net)  246,389   245,618   245,350   257,152   248,759   246,389   248,759 
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)  134,893   118,443   130,588   140,870   134,115   134,893   134,115 
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  133,728   126,402   125,743   137,308   142,062   133,728   142,062 
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)  52.92%  45.92%  52.70%  53.23%  53.43%  52.92%  53.43%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1)  52.45%  49.16%  50.72%  51.85%  56.63%  52.45%  56.63%
P5NR(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)  54.75%  48.22%  53.23%  54.78%  53.91%  54.75%  53.91%
P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  54.28%  51.46%  51.25%  53.40%  57.11%  54.28%  57.11%
Total purchase accounting accretion $2,772  $2,324  $2,431  $2,660  $3,172  $2,772  $3,172 
Average purchase accounting loan discounts  24,820   27,397   29,915   32,546   35,482   24,820   35,482 
               
               
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES              
               
Advertising $1,654  $2,226  $2,295  $2,098  $2,231  $1,654  $2,231 
Amortization of intangibles  2,140   2,253   2,477   2,478   2,477   2,140   2,477 
Electronic banking expense  3,156   3,599   3,709   3,675   3,330   3,156   3,330 
Directors' fees  498   399   417   538   460   498   460 
Due from bank service charges  276   274   282   286   273   276   273 
FDIC and state assessment  3,318   16,016   2,794   3,220   3,500   3,318   3,500 
Insurance  903   873   878   927   889   903   889 
Legal and accounting  2,081   1,192   1,514   1,436   1,088   2,081   1,088 
Other professional fees  2,236   1,640   2,117   2,774   2,284   2,236   2,284 
Operating supplies  683   777   860   763   738   683   738 
Postage  523   503   491   586   501   523   501 
Telephone  470   515   544   573   528   470   528 
Other expense  8,950   9,406   7,306   8,320   7,935   8,950   7,935 
               
Total other operating expenses $26,888  $39,673  $25,684  $27,674  $26,234  $26,888  $26,234 
               
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.



Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
           
(Dollars in thousands) Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023
BALANCE SHEET RATIOS          
Total loans to total deposits  86.05%  85.92%  86.40%  83.43%  82.47%
Common equity to assets  16.69%  16.73%  16.65%  16.51%  16.12%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)  11.06%  11.05%  10.76%  10.65%  10.33%
LOANS RECEIVABLE          
Real estate          
Commercial real estate loans          
Non-farm/non-residential $5,616,965  $5,549,954  $5,614,259  $5,480,738  $5,524,125 
Construction/land development  2,330,555   2,293,047   2,154,030   2,201,514   2,160,514 
Agricultural  337,618   325,156   336,160   340,067   342,814 
Residential real estate loans          
Residential 1-4 family  1,899,974   1,844,260   1,808,248   1,790,218   1,748,231 
Multifamily residential  415,926   435,736   444,239   455,754   637,633 
Total real estate  10,601,038   10,448,153   10,356,936   10,268,291   10,413,317 
Consumer  1,163,228   1,153,690   1,153,461   1,156,273   1,173,325 
Commercial and industrial  2,284,775   2,324,991   2,195,678   2,288,646   2,368,428 
Agricultural  278,609   307,327   332,608   297,743   250,851 
Other  186,023   190,567   233,150   170,019   180,713 
Loans receivable $14,513,673  $14,424,728  $14,271,833  $14,180,972  $14,386,634 
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES          
Balance, beginning of period $288,234  $285,562  $285,683  $287,169  $289,669 
Loans charged off  3,978   3,592   3,449   4,726   4,288 
Recoveries of loans previously charged off  538   614   528   940   588 
Net loans charged off  3,440   2,978   2,921   3,786   3,700 
Provision for credit losses - loans  5,500   5,650   2,800   2,300   1,200 
Balance, end of period $290,294  $288,234  $285,562  $285,683  $287,169 
Net charge-offs to average total loans  0.10%  0.08%  0.08%  0.11%  0.10%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  2.00%  2.00%  2.00%  2.01%  2.00%
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS          
Non-performing loans          
Non-accrual loans $67,055  $59,971  $84,184  $49,627  $65,401 
Loans past due 90 days or more  12,928   4,130   6,674   10,869   8,567 
Total non-performing loans  79,983   64,101   90,858   60,496   73,968 
Other non-performing assets          
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net  30,650   30,486   691   725   425 
Other non-performing assets  63   785   64   64   74 
Total other non-performing assets  30,713   31,271   755   789   499 
Total non-performing assets $110,696  $95,372  $91,613  $61,285  $74,467 
Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans  362.94%  449.66%  314.29%  472.23%  388.23%
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.55%  0.44%  0.64%  0.43%  0.51%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.48%  0.42%  0.42%  0.28%  0.33%
           
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.



Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate
ASSETS            
Earning assets            
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $801,456  $10,528   5.28% $337,821  $4,281   5.03%
Federal funds sold  5,012   61   4.90%  4,716   65   5.47%
Investment securities - taxable  3,473,511   33,229   3.85%  3,444,715   34,016   3.92%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE  1,257,861   8,642   2.76%  1,263,567   8,880   2.79%
Loans receivable - FTE  14,487,494   265,347   7.37%  14,336,613   260,069   7.20%
Total interest-earning assets  20,025,334   317,807   6.38%  19,387,432   307,311   6.29%
Non-earning assets  2,657,925       2,669,008     
Total assets $22,683,259      $22,056,440     
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Liabilities            
Interest-bearing liabilities            
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $11,038,910  $75,597   2.75% $10,912,668  $73,026   2.65%
Time deposits  1,685,193   16,951   4.05%  1,564,682   14,945   3.79%
Total interest-bearing deposits  12,724,103   92,548   2.93%  12,477,350   87,971   2.80%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase  172,024   1,404   3.28%  162,102   1,480   3.62%
FHLB borrowed funds  1,301,091   14,276   4.41%  905,689   9,878   4.33%
Subordinated debentures  439,760   4,097   3.75%  439,906   4,121   3.72%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  14,636,978   112,325   3.09%  13,985,047   103,450   2.93%
Non-interest bearing liabilities            
Non-interest bearing deposits  4,017,659       4,212,665     
Other liabilities  244,970       202,008     
Total liabilities  18,899,607       18,399,720     
Shareholders' equity  3,783,652       3,656,720     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $22,683,259      $22,056,440     
Net interest spread      3.29%      3.36%
Net interest income and margin - FTE   $205,482   4.13%   $203,861   4.17%
             
             



Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate
ASSETS            
Earning assets            
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $801,456  $10,528   5.28% $426,051  $4,685   4.46%
Federal funds sold  5,012   61   4.90%  474   6   5.13%
Investment securities - taxable  3,473,511   33,229   3.85%  3,867,737   35,288   3.70%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE  1,257,861   8,642   2.76%  1,289,564   9,482   2.98%
Loans receivable - FTE  14,487,494   265,347   7.37%  14,474,072   237,106   6.64%
Total interest-earning assets  20,025,334   317,807   6.38%  20,057,898   286,567   5.79%
Non-earning assets  2,657,925       2,637,957     
Total assets $22,683,259      $22,695,855     
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Liabilities            
Interest-bearing liabilities            
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $11,038,910  $75,597   2.75% $11,579,329  $54,857   1.92%
Time deposits  1,685,193   16,951   4.05%  1,072,094   4,305   1.63%
Total interest-bearing deposits  12,724,103   92,548   2.93%  12,651,423   59,162   1.90%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 172,024   1,404   3.28%  134,934   868   2.61%
FHLB borrowed funds  1,301,091   14,276   4.41%  651,111   6,190   3.86%
Subordinated debentures  439,760   4,097   3.75%  440,346   4,124   3.80%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  14,636,978   112,325   3.09%  13,877,814   70,344   2.06%
Non-interest bearing liabilities            
Non-interest bearing deposits  4,017,659       5,043,219     
Other liabilities  244,970       205,230     
Total liabilities  18,899,607       19,126,263     
Shareholders' equity  3,783,652       3,569,592     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $22,683,259      $22,695,855     
Net interest spread      3.29%      3.73%
Net interest income and margin - FTE   $205,482   4.13%   $216,223   4.37%
             



Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Three Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2024 Mar. 31, 2023
EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED              
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $100,109  $86,243  $98,453  $105,271  $102,962  $100,109  $102,962 
Pre-tax adjustments              
FDIC special assessment     12,983                
BOLI death benefits  (162)     (338)  (2,779)     (162)   
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  (1,003)  (5,024)  (4,507)  (783)  11,408   (1,003)  11,408 
Recoveries on historic losses              (3,461)     (3,461)
Total pre-tax adjustments  (1,165)  7,959   (4,845)  (3,562)  7,947   (1,165)  7,947 
Tax-effect of adjustments  (251)  1,989   (1,112)  (879)  1,961   (251)  1,961 
Total adjustments after-tax (B)  (914)  5,970   (3,733)  (2,683)  5,986   (914)  5,986 
Earnings, as adjusted (C) $99,195  $92,213  $94,720  $102,588  $108,948  $99,195  $108,948 
               
Average diluted shares outstanding (D)  201,390   201,891   202,650   202,923   203,625   201,390   203,625 
               
GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) $0.50  $0.43  $0.49  $0.52  $0.51  $0.50  $0.51 
Adjustments after-tax: (B/D)  (0.01)  0.03   (0.02)  (0.01)  0.03   (0.01)  0.03 
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted: (C/D) $0.49  $0.46  $0.47  $0.51  $0.54  $0.49  $0.54 
               
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS              
Return on average assets: (A/E)  1.78%  1.55%  1.78%  1.90%  1.84%  1.78%  1.84%
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E)  1.76%  1.66%  1.72%  1.85%  1.95%  1.76%  1.95%
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F))  1.93%  1.69%  1.95%  2.07%  2.00%  1.93%  2.00%
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C+D)/(E-F))  1.91%  1.81%  1.87%  2.02%  2.12%  1.91%  2.12%
               
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $100,109  $86,243  $98,453  $105,271  $102,962  $100,109  $102,962 
Amortization of intangibles (B)  2,140   2,253   2,477   2,478   2,477   2,140   2,477 
Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C)  1,605   1,690   1,866   1,866   1,866   1,605   1,866 
Adjustments after-tax (D)  (914)  5,970   (3,733)  (2,683)  5,986   (914)  5,986 
Average assets (E)  22,683,259   22,056,440   21,902,434   22,227,404   22,695,855   22,683,259   22,695,855 
Average goodwill & core deposit intangible (F)  1,445,902   1,448,061   1,450,478   1,452,951   1,455,423   1,445,902   1,455,423 
               



Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2024 Mar. 31, 2023
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY              
Return on average common equity: (A/D)  10.64%  9.36%  10.65%  11.63%  11.70%  10.64%  11.70%
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D)  10.54%  10.00%  10.25%  11.33%  12.38%  10.54%  12.38%
Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(D-E))  17.22%  15.49%  17.62%  19.39%  19.75%  17.22%  19.75%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E))  17.07%  16.56%  16.95%  18.90%  20.90%  17.07%  20.90%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E))  17.50%  15.80%  17.95%  19.74%  20.11%  17.50%  20.11%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((B+C)/(D-E))  17.34%  16.87%  17.29%  19.24%  21.26%  17.34%  21.26%
               
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $100,109  $86,243  $98,453  $105,271  $102,962  $100,109  $102,962 
Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B)  101,714   87,933   100,319   107,137   104,828   101,714   104,828 
Adjustments after-tax (C)  (914)  5,970   (3,733)  (2,683)  5,986   (914)  5,986 
Average common equity (D)  3,783,652   3,656,720   3,667,339   3,630,194   3,569,592   3,783,652   3,569,592 
Average goodwill & core deposits intangible (E)  1,445,902   1,448,061   1,450,478   1,452,951   1,455,423   1,445,902   1,455,423 
               
EFFICIENCY RATIO & P5NR              
               
Efficiency ratio: ((D-G)/(B+C+E))  44.22%  50.64%  45.53%  44.00%  44.80%  44.22%  44.80%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((D-G-I)/(B+C+E-H))  44.43%  46.43%  46.44%  44.83%  43.42%  44.43%  43.42%
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) (A/(B+C))  52.92%  45.92%  52.70%  53.23%  53.43%  52.92%  53.43%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) ((A+F)/(B+C))  52.45%  49.16%  50.72%  51.85%  56.63%  52.45%  56.63%
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (B+C-D) $134,893  $118,443  $130,588  $140,870  $134,115  $134,893  $134,115 
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income, as adjusted (B+C-D+F) $133,728  $126,402  $125,743  $137,308  $142,062  $133,728  $142,062 
P5NR(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) PPNR to total revenue (net) (B+C-D)/(B+C)  54.75%  48.22%  53.23%  54.78%  53.91%  54.75%  53.91%
P5NR, as adjusted (B+C-D+F)/(B+C)  54.28%  51.46%  51.25%  53.40%  57.11%  54.28%  57.11%
               
Pre-tax net income (A) $130,393  $112,793  $129,288  $136,887  $132,915  $130,393  $132,915 
Net interest income (B)  204,590   202,770   201,937   207,643   214,595   204,590   214,595 
Non-interest income (C)  41,799   42,848   43,413   49,509   34,164   41,799   34,164 
Non-interest expense (D)  111,496   127,175   114,762   116,282   114,644   111,496   114,644 
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (E)  892   1,091   1,293   1,494   1,628   892   1,628 
Total pre-tax adjustments (F)  (1,165)  7,959   (4,845)  (3,562)  7,947   (1,165)  7,947 
Amortization of intangibles (G)  2,140   2,253   2,477   2,478   2,477   2,140   2,477 
               
Adjustments:              
Non-interest income:              
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities $1,003  $5,024  $4,507  $783  $(11,408) $1,003  $(11,408)
Gain on OREO  17   13      319      17    
(Loss) gain on branches, equipment and other assets, net  (8)  583      917   7   (8)  7 
BOLI death benefits  162      338   2,779      162    
Recoveries on historic losses              3,461      3,461 
Total non-interest income adjustments (H) $1,174  $5,620  $4,845  $4,798  $(7,940) $1,174  $(7,940)
               
Non-interest expense:              
FDIC special assessment     12,983                
Total non-interest expense adjustments (I) $  $12,983  $  $  $  $  $ 



Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
           
  Quarter Ended
  Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023
           
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE          
Book value per common share: (A/B) $18.98  $18.81  $18.06  $18.04  $17.87 
Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B)  11.79   11.63   10.90   10.87   10.71 
           
Total stockholders' equity (A) $3,811,401  $3,791,075  $3,654,874  $3,654,084  $3,630,885 
End of period common shares outstanding (B)  200,797   201,526   202,323   202,573   203,168 
Goodwill (C)  1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253 
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)  46,630   48,770   51,023   53,500   55,978 
           
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS          
Equity to assets: (B/A)  16.69%  16.73%  16.65%  16.51%  16.12%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D))  11.06%  11.05%  10.76%  10.65%  10.33%
           
Total assets (A) $22,835,721  $22,656,658  $21,950,638  $22,126,429  $22,518,255 
Total stockholders' equity (B)  3,811,401   3,791,075   3,654,874   3,654,084   3,630,885 
Goodwill (C)  1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253 
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)  46,630   48,770   51,023   53,500   55,978 

 

 