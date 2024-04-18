Closed System Transfer Devices Market is Expected to Reach $2.5 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Closed System Transfer Devices market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.1 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $2.5 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

One major driver is the growing concerns about the safety of healthcare workers, particularly with regard to exposure to dangerous medications during cancer treatment. The implementation of CSTDs is further required by more stringent regulations requiring safe handling methods. The need for such devices is also fueled by the growing incidence of illnesses like cancer and the growing application of powerful medications in customized medicine. The adoption of these products in hospitals and oncology centres is, however, somewhat hampered by the initial investment needed to implement CSTDs, resistance to change within organisations, the healthcare industry's historically slow adoption of new technologies, and regulatory complexities and compliance requirements.

Closed System Transfer Devices Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $1.1 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $2.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% Market Size Available for 2019–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Closing Mechanism, Technology, Component, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Regulatory Compliance Requirements Key Market Driver Increased Awareness of Occupational Hazards

NIOSH defines a Closed System Drug-Transfer Device (CSTD) as “a drug transfer device that mechanically prohibits the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system and the escape of the hazardous drug or vapor concentrations outside the system”.

By closing mechanism, the CSTD market is segmented into Luer-lock systems, color-to-color alignment systems, click-to-lock systems, and push-to-turn systems. In 2023, the Luer-lock systems segment accounted for the highest share of the market. The segment accounted for the highest share in the market due to factors like standardization and compatibility, ease of use, cost-effectiveness and wide range of application.

Based on type, the CSTD market is segmented into membrane-to-membrane systems and needleless systems. In 2023, the membrane-to-membrane systems segment accounted for the largest share in the CSTDs market. Membrane-to-membrane systems offer a highly effective and reliable method for transferring hazardous drugs while maintaining a closed environment, thereby minimizing the risk of exposure to healthcare workers and patients.

Based on technology, the CSTDs market is segmented into diaphragm-based devices, compartmentalized devices, and air cleaning/filtration devices. In 2023, the diaphragm-based devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market. These devices are often perceived as cost-effective options compared to other types of CSTDs, making them attractive to organizations looking to maximize value without compromising on safety. Additionally, diaphragm-based CSTDs are relatively easy to use and require minimal training, reducing the learning curve for healthcare professionals and facilitating widespread adoption.

Based on components, the CSTDs market is segmented into vial access devices, bag spikes, male luers, female components and other components. In 2020, the female component segment accounted for the largest share of the market. female components are widely recognized for their compatibility with various types and sizes of drug vials, offering versatility and flexibility in drug handling processes. Furthermore, advancements in female component technology have led to the development of innovative designs that prioritize ease of use, reliability, and user comfort, further enhancing their appeal to healthcare facilities.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, oncology centers, and other end users. In 2023, hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest share of the CSTDs market. The large share and high growth of this segment are mainly due to the strong financial capabilities of hospitals for purchasing high-priced CSTDs, the large cancer patient pool, and the need to comply with regulatory guidelines.

In 2023, North American region accounted for the largest share of the closed system transfer devices market. This is due to the presence of many leading manufacturers based in North America, high prevalence of cancer, easier access to advanced technologies, and strong awareness of the benefits of CSTDs for protecting healthcare professionals from exposure to hazardous drugs.

Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing government investments in healthcare, especially in countries like China, India, and Japan, advancements in the healthcare sector, increasing healthcare infrastructure and surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases requiring chemotherapy and other hazardous drug treatments.

Closed System Transfer Devices market major players covered in the report, such as:

The research report categorizes closed system transfer device market into the following segments:

