Intramedullary Nails Market to Reach $1.7 Billion Globally by 2032 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, "Intramedullary Nails Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product Type, by Material, by Application, by End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global intramedullary nails market generated $1 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $1.7 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime Determinants of Growth

The increasing prevalence of fractures, particularly among the aging population, rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and the growing demand for orthopedic implants are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global intramedullary nails market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, the intramedullary nailing procedures come with inherent risks and complications, such as iatrogenic fractures, implant-related issues, and infection, which may hinder market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, the ongoing advancements in surgical techniques, implant materials, & instrumentation and increasing focus on orthopedic care for elderly population are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the intramedullary nails market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1 billion Market Size in 2032 $1.7 billion CAGR 5.6% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments covered Product Type, Material, Application, End-user, and Region Drivers Increasing demand for customized orthopedic implants Growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries Rising prevalence of fractures Opportunities Advancements in surgical techniques and instrumentation Continuous innovations in implant design and materials Restraints Inherent risks and complications, such as infection and implant-related issues

Product Type: Upper Bone Extremities Sub-segment to Witness Significant Growth by 2032

The upper bone extremities sub-segment accounted for the largest market share of 54.9% in 2022 and is predicted to continue to hold major market share by 2032. Continuous advancements in intramedullary nail designs, materials, and surgical techniques have led to improved patient outcomes and surgeon satisfaction. Additionally, the increasing incidence of upper extremity fractures among athletes and active individuals, driven by rising sports participation and recreational activities, has further propelled the demand for intramedullary nails as a reliable and efficient method of fracture stabilization, particularly for those seeking a rapid return to activity.

Material: Titanium Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely During the Forecast Period

The titanium sub-segment accounted for the largest intramedullary nails market share of 52.1% in 2022 and is expected to rise at the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. This is majorly because titanium’s biologically inert nature and the protective surface layer of titanium dioxide make it a preferred biomaterial for implants. Its advantages, including exceptional biocompatibility, strength, and corrosion resistance, drive its significance in developed economies. Besides, being non-allergic, non-magnetic, and conveniently adherent to bone further contributes to its growing adoption.

Application: Femoral Intramedullary Nail Sub-segment to be the Most Dominant During the Forecast Period

The femoral intramedullary nail sub-segment held the largest intramedullary nails market share of 35.1% in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. As the global population ages and lifestyles evolve, the incidence of fractures, including femoral fractures, is expected to increase, driving the demand for orthopedic implants like intramedullary nails. Besides, ongoing advancements in surgical techniques, such as minimally invasive procedures and computer-assisted surgery, are accelerating the adoption of intramedullary nails by providing benefits like reduced surgical trauma, shorter recovery times, and improved patient outcomes.

End-user: Hospitals Sub-segment to Witness Prominent Growth by 2032

The hospitals sub-segment held the largest market share of 45.2% in 2022 and is projected to rise at the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. This is mainly because hospitals cater to a significant portion of the population, particularly senior adults prone to femoral fractures due to age-related factors like osteoporosis. As the global population ages, hospitals witness increased demand for orthopedic interventions, including femoral intramedullary nailing, to address fractures in elderly patients. Besides, hospitals prioritize patient-centered care and aim to meet patient preferences and expectations regarding treatment options and outcomes.

Region: North America Market to Hold Major Share by 2032

The intramedullary nails market in the North America region accounted for the largest share of 33.5% in 2022 and is predicted to continue to maintain its dominance in terms of market share by 2032. This growth is mainly because orthopedic trauma and reconstruction device companies in the region have witnessed positive outcomes due to an increasing number of regulatory approvals, such as those obtained by Globus Medical, Inc., which received over eighty-two FDA product approvals. Besides, the growing attention in the region from government and private association collaborations has contributed to the market growth.

Leading Players in the Intramedullary Nails Market:

Aysam Ortopedi & Tibbi Cihazlar

Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions

Johnson & Johnson

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Smith+Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Stryker

Orthopaedic Implant Company

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global intramedullary nails market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

