Global Surrogacy Market Size To Exceed USD 99.75 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 20.90%

The Global Surrogacy Market Size is to Grow from USD 14.95 Billion in 2023 to USD 99.75 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.90% during the projected period.





Surrogacy is the method of assisted reproductive technology where a woman carries the pregnancy for another couple. An embryo is created in the laboratory and transferred to the surrogate’s uterus. This method of childbirth has made motherhood possible for those women with uterine anomalies, serious medical problems preventing pregnancies, other contraindications, or without a uterus. There are two forms of surrogacy viz. traditional and gestational surrogacy. The surrogate mother is both a birth as well a genetic mother in the case of the traditional surrogacy method while the surrogate is a birth mother but a genetic mother to the child in the case of gestational surrogacy. The gestational carrier and the intended parent(s) must be granted rigorous safeguards and protections. The accessibility, affordability, and ethical issues surrounding surrogacy arrangements are greatly impacted by this legal environment. Preeclampsia and eclampsia, urinary tract infections, stress incontinence, and gestational diabetes are some of the risk factors associated with surrogacy. As per study by Foster in 1987, emotional trauma may be faced by the surrogate mother after the child relinquishes. The emotional trauma decreases and dissipates with time shortly. The rising trend of single-parent households and adoption of surrogacy surged the market demand for surrogacy for having a child, especially in developing countries. In addition, the development of reliable surrogacy services has further propelled the market growth. On the contrary. Legal restrictions of commercial surrogacy practices, high cost, limited availability of surrogates, and lack of surrogacy insurance policies restrain the market growth of surrogacy.

Based on the report on the "Global Surrogacy Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Gestational, and Traditional Surrogacy), By Technology (Intrauterine insemination (IUI), In-vitro fertilization (IVF)), By Age Group (Below 35 years, 35-37 years, 38-39 years, 40-42 years, 43-44 years, and Over 44 years), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The gestational segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on type, the global surrogacy market is segmented into gestational, and traditional surrogacy. Among these, the gestational segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. The surrogate has no biological link to the baby in gestational surrogacy. The growing adoption, large patient base, and scientific developments are driving the surrogacy market in the gestational segment.

The in-vitro fertilization (IVF) segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the technology, the global surrogacy market is segmented into intrauterine insemination (IUI), and in-vitro fertilization (IVF). Among these, the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. In-vitro fertilization (IVF) is a more effective surrogacy with a higher success rate. The rising number of infertility cases, and the adoption of the surrogation method propelling the surrogacy market.

The 38-39 segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the age group, the global surrogacy market is segmented into below 35 years, 35-37 years, 38-39 years, 40-42 years, 43-44 years, and over 44 years. Among these, the 38-39 years segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. The increasing number of fertility problems in women opt for surrogacy. Other complications related to health in the 30s are likely to surge demand for surrogacy among women aged 38-39 years.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The growing number of surrogacy clinics in the region is augmenting market growth. The rising number of same-sex marriages is also responsible for driving the market in countries like the US in North America. Mexico has relatively inexpensive medical services in the region thus considered to be an attractive surrogacy destination.

Europe region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The growing number of infertility cases and rising rate of gamete donations surged the market demand for surrogacy in Europe. Further, growing awareness and availability of fertility treatments are responsible for surrogacy market growth. About 25 million people in Europe are affected by infertility According to the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology. Thus, rising infertility cases among couples will fuel the market growth in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global surrogacy market are Clinic Scanfert, New Hope Fertility Center, Care Fertility Group, Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic, Ovation Fertility, IVI RMA Global, Extraordinary Conceptions, Nova IVI Fertility, AVA Clinic Scanfert, Associates Reproductive Medicine & Infertility, and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In January 2021, Canadian investors Triangle Healthcare Partners and Bulldog Capital Partners partnered in an investment in Bourn Hall, a Cambridge, UK-based owner and operator of a network of fertility clinics.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global surrogacy market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Surrogacy Market, Type Analysis

Gestational Surrogacy

Traditional Surrogacy

Global Surrogacy Market, Technology Analysis

Intrauterine insemination (IUI)

In-vitro fertilization (IVF)

Global Surrogacy Market, Age Group Analysis

Below 35 years

35-37 years

38-39 years

40-42 years

43-44 years

Over 44 years

Global Surrogacy Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



