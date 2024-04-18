Black Hills Corp. Recommends 400 MW of New Renewable Resources in Colorado

RAPID CITY, S.D., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that its subsidiary Black Hills Colorado Electric, LLC, doing business as Black Hills Energy, is recommending 400 megawatts (MW) of new renewable energy resources to advance its 2030 Ready Clean Energy Plan.

In its 120-Day report filed with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, Black Hills Energy is proposing a preferred portfolio of resources that will add 200 MW of utility-scale solar, 150 MW of wind, and 50 MW of battery storage, supported by the company’s existing dispatchable generation assets. Together, these resources will achieve a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of an estimated 89% by 2030.

“Our plan to add new renewable energy resources in Colorado will allow us to achieve our emissions reduction goals and prudently advance the energy transition for our Colorado customers and communities,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. “In addition to our focus on reliable, safe and cost-effective energy, we are successfully operating one of the cleanest utilities in the state, with all renewable and natural gas generation.”

During a competitive bidding process completed in late 2023, the company received more than 100 bids for resources to come online in 2026 and 2027. The final composition of resources is subject to review and approval by the Colorado commission, which is expected by year-end.

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.34 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

