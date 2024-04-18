Acadia Energy Corporation Creates New Energy Models

AUBURN, N.Y., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadia Energy Corporation (OTC: AECX), a Smart Energy Integration company, announced today that it has created a unique energy deployment model for the creation of microgrids. This new model creates Public Private Partnerships with municipal entities for the deployment of the microgrids called Sustainability Hubs.

The Sustainability Hub acts as an economic development for local community’s to attract new businesses by offering low-cost renewable energy, and simultaneously provide much needed energy discounts to the local residents and established, existing businesses, an energy plan for all involved and virtually a win/win scenario for everyone!

The model concentrates on the core value proposition of allowing the local community control over the energy being generated within their community, rather than sacrificing their property resources to benefit other remote locations or other regions. The model is currently being marketed in upstate New York with excellent results.

To further accommodate the tremendous response being received by this model, Acadia Energy has structured the company into three main lines of business as a Smart Energy Integration company:

Acadia Sustainable Resources (ASR) – ASR will concentrate on renewable resources such as solar, geothermal, and fuel cell technology in groupings for totally green Sustainability Hubs. CLCPA Transition Sites – This area will concentrate on the transitioning of fossil fuel infrastructures, such as Peaker Plants, and renewable natural gas. The resulting Sustainability Hubs will be in step with the timelines and milestones outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), New York States recently adopted Energy Policy. Entecco – Housing Acadia’s intellectual property and artificial intelligence software platforms. These platforms have been developed specifically to monitor, manage, and optimize new energy regulations and policies, and their financial impact on energy integration.



“This new model, along with the targeted structuring of our company, will position Acadia as a leader in energy services and energy project development” stated John Bay, President, and CEO. “We have worked long and hard over the past five years developing the marketplace and building a platform for our vision of the future. It is green energy made in your neighborhood, for your neighborhood”!

Acadia will be providing additional bimonthly updates on the Company, in forthcoming releases keeping the stakeholders, shareholders, and partners of Acadia informed of our progress.

About Acadia Energy Corporation:

Acadia Energy Corporation (www.acadiasustainableresources.com) (OTC: AECX) is a publicly traded company based in Auburn New York.

The company develops proven renewable energy technology and storage capacity for base load in a unique power distribution model called Sustainability Hubs, that truly represents a partnership with the primary off-taker and the local community. These hubs contain multiple sources of energy and storage (battery or hydrogen generation for fuel cells - project specific) with multiple types of off-takers - behind-the-meter to industrial, commercial or public customers; discounted commodity via the grid to LMIs; and wholesale commodity available to the large market offtakers.

Legal Notice: "Forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 may be included in this release. These statements relate to future events or financial performance; are based on current expectations/projections about Acadia and its industry; and may differ materially from actual future results or events. Such words as "expects", "believes", and "anticipates" are intended to identify these statements. Acadia disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Source: Acadia Energy Corporation

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, a description of anyone's past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.



