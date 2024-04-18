Patriot Battery Metals to Present at OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference April 18th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Patriot”) (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA), which is developing the Corvette Property (the “Property” or “Project”), a hard-rock lithium exploration property wholly owned by the Company, is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The Company today announced that Ken Brinsden, President and CEO, will present live at the OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 18th, 2024.



DATE: April 18th

TIME: 11:30AM

LINK: https://bit.ly/48OzEYk

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 18th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

New spodumene pegmatite occurrence discovered (CV14) along geological trend of CV9 and CV10 during the 2023 surface program.

The Company continues to intersect spodumenes at the CV13 pegmatite, as shown by drill results from summer-fall 2023 program. The CV13 pegmatite has been traded over a 2.3 km strike length while remaining open at both ends and to depth.

The Company’s exploration camp, Shaakichiuwaanan, is operational at an initial 80-person capacity, with a planned increase to at least a 132-persons later in the year.



About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100% owned Corvette Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, and proximal to regional road and powerline infrastructure. The Corvette Property hosts the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite with a maiden mineral resource estimate of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O inferred1 and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas based on contained lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), and one of the top 10 largest lithium pegmatite resources in the world. Additionally, the Corvette Property hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite clusters that remain to be drill tested, as well as more than 20 km of prospective trend that remains to be assessed.

1 The CV5 mineral resource estimate (109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O and 160 ppm Ta 2 O 5 inferred) is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li 2 O with effective date of June 25, 2023 (through drill hole CV23-190). Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Qualified/Competent Person

The information in this news release that relates to exploration results for the Corvette Property is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and member in good standing with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (Geologist Permit number 01968), and with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (member number 87868). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Mr. Smith is Vice President of Exploration for Patriot Battery Metals Inc. and holds common shares and options in the Company.

Mr. Smith has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr. Smith consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

