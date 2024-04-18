Ultimovacs ASA – Annual General Meeting held on April 18, 2024

Oslo, April 18, 2023: Ultimovacs ASA held its annual general meeting today April 18, 2024. All the matters on the agenda were approved.
The following board members were re-elected for a period of one year, and the Board of Directors will consist of the following persons:
- Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board
- Henrik Schüssler, board member
- Kari Grønås, board member
- Ketil Fjerdingen, deputy board member
The Nomination Committee will consist of the following persons until the Annual General Meeting in 2025:
- Ole Kristian Hjelstuen, Chair of the committee
- Hans Peter Bøhn, committee member
The minutes from the meeting are enclosed and available at the company’s website.
For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:
Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA
Email: je@radforsk.no
Phone: +47 480 96 355
Carlos de Sousa, CEO
Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 908 92507
Anne Worsøe, Head of IR & Communication
Email: anne.worsoe@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 906 86815
Attachment