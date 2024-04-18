Ultimovacs ASA – Annual General Meeting held on April 18, 2024

| Source: Ultimovacs ASA Ultimovacs ASA

Oslo, April 18, 2023: Ultimovacs ASA held its annual general meeting today April 18, 2024. All the matters on the agenda were approved.

The following board members were re-elected for a period of one year, and the Board of Directors will consist of the following persons:

  • Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board
  • Henrik Schüssler, board member
  • Kari Grønås, board member
  • Ketil Fjerdingen, deputy board member

The Nomination Committee will consist of the following persons until the Annual General Meeting in 2025:

  • Ole Kristian Hjelstuen, Chair of the committee
  • Hans Peter Bøhn, committee member

The minutes from the meeting are enclosed and available at the company’s website.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA

Email: je@radforsk.no

Phone: +47 480 96 355

Carlos de Sousa, CEO

Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 908 92507

        

Anne Worsøe, Head of IR & Communication

Email: anne.worsoe@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 906 86815


Attachment


Attachments

Minutes of the annual General Meeting in Ultimovacs ASA 2024