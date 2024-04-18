Renovaro Inc. Proudly Announces the Appointment Of Professor Dr. Geert Kazemier as the Chairman of its Scientific Advisory Board, A Move That Heralds a New Era of Innovation and Progress in its Mission to Reshape Cancer Screening, Diagnosis, and Patient Care

LOS ANGELES and AMSTERDAM, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renovaro Inc. (Nasdaq: RENB), a pioneer in cancer diagnostics and therapeutics powered by artificial intelligence, announces the distinguished Professor Geert Kazemier, MD, PhD, as the new Chairman of its Scientific Advisory Board. This pivotal move signifies a major leap forward in Renovaro’s quest to redefine cancer diagnosis and treatment through cutting-edge AI and immunotherapy technologies.

Professor Kazemier is the Clinical Director and scientific co-director of the Cancer Center at Amsterdam University Medical Center. The center has an extensive repository of biobank tumor material and liquid biopsies, including an extensive range of data from biomarkers, amongst others, for co-rectal, urogenital, lung, and breast cancers.

Professor Kazemier has made groundbreaking contributions to oncology and surgical research. His depth of experience and trailblazing academic and clinical leadership align perfectly with Renovaro's mission. Professor Kazemier's commitment to medical advancement positions him as an ideal leader to propel Renovaro's Scientific Advisory Board during a transformative era in oncology characterized by the integration of Artificial Intelligence.

Under Professor Kazemier’s direction, Amsterdam University Medical Center’s Cancer Center has launched numerous pioneering research projects, substantially enriching our understanding and treatment of cancer. His drive for innovation and excellence echoes Renovaro’s dedication to advancing early diagnosis, accurate response prediction, effective monitoring, and personalized therapy.

As the Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board, Professor Kazemier is set to influence Renovaro's research and development trajectory. We believe his expertise and forward-thinking approach will guide Renovaro in refining the company's strategic initiatives, including data acquisition and biomarker selection, to position Renovaro at the forefront of innovation. His leadership will prioritize novel research paths with the power to potentially transform cancer diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment processes.

“We are honored to have Professor Kazemier join our team,” remarked Hon Mark Dybul, MD, CEO of Renovaro. “His extraordinary achievements in medical research and visionary leadership are tremendous assets to Renovaro. With Professor Kazemier guiding our Scientific Advisory Board, we are even more confident in our global mission to revolutionize patient care through regenerative medicine.”

Expressing his excitement, Professor Kazemier shared, “I am enthusiastic about playing a role in the evolution of Renovaro's AI platform, 'the Cube,' having witnessed its growth from inception to its current state. I am excited to further contribute to Renovaro’s groundbreaking efforts to reshape the landscape of cancer care. I believe the Cube’s potential to shift cancer patient care from diagnosis to therapy is extraordinary. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with Renovaro’s gifted team to steer the company's research towards transformative medical innovations.”

With Professor Kazemier's appointment, Renovaro cements its status as an AI/biotech frontrunner, ready to drive significant advancements in medical science and enhance patient outcomes in the fight against cancer.

About Renovaro:

Renovaro aims to accelerate precision and personalized medicine for longevity powered by mutually reinforcing AI and biotechnology platforms for early diagnosis, better-targeted treatments, and drug discovery. Renovaro includes Renovaro Biosciences with its advanced cell-gene immunotherapy company and Renovaro Cube. Renovaro Cube has developed an award-winning AI platform that is committed to the early detection of cancer and its recurrence and monitoring subsequent treatments. Renovaro Cube intervenes at a stage where potential therapy can be most effective. Renovaro Cube is a molecular data science company with a background in FinTech and a 10-year history. It brings together proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology, multi-omics, multi-modal data, and the expertise of a carefully selected multidisciplinary team to radically accelerate precision medicine and enable breakthrough changes in cancer care.

Upon the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Cyclomics (winner of the Health Holland Venture Challenge), Renovaro Cube will be capable of performing liquid biopsies using proprietary technologies to identify single cancer DNA molecules in only one vial of blood. In combination with Oxford Nanopore Technology, genetic information can be retrieved over multiple genetic layers to develop the next generation of cancer diagnostics. This will transform cancer care by enabling faster and more accurate diagnosis throughout the patient journey.

About Prof. Kazemier

Professor Geert Kazemier, MD, PhD, went to medical school and trained as an oncologic and transplant surgeon at Erasmus University Rotterdam, The Netherlands. After a fellowship in hepatobiliary surgery and transplantation at Universitätsklinikum-Eppendorf in Hamburg, Germany, he became a Consultant Hepatobiliary Surgery and Transplantation at Erasmus Medical Center and was later appointed Program Leader of Liver Transplantation there. In 2012, he was appointed as a full hepatobiliary surgery and transplantation professor at Amsterdam University Medical Center. He is currently the Clinical Director and Scientific co-director of Cancer Center Amsterdam at Amsterdam UMC. In his research, he aims to put fundamental research to work in clinical practice as he focuses on developing biomarkers for pancreatic and bile duct cancer and investigating the added value of Artificial Intelligence in liver tumors.

