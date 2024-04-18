LiveOne (LVO) Subsidiary PodcastOne’s (PODC) The Adam Carolla Show Podcast Celebrates Milestone 15 Year Anniversary

Top 15 Episodes with Luminaries Such as Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Francis Ford Coppola to be Highlighted on Special The Adam Carolla Show Podcast Collection Available in Tesla Vehicles

The Adam Carolla Show Tallies Nearly 600 Million Downloads and Over 5,000 Episodes Since 2009 Debut

Carolla Was Inducted Into the Podcast Hall of Fame During 2024 Podfest Expo

LOS ANGELES, CA, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), announced today that its award winning podcast The Adam Carolla Show hosted by revered comedian Adam Carolla, is celebrating its 15th Anniversary. Carolla, who was inducted into the 6th Annual Podcast Hall of Fame during Podfest Expo earlier this year, launched his world-famous eponymous show in 2009. The Podcast Hall of fame celebrates the outstanding individuals who have left an indelible mark on the podcasting industry.

Since 2009, The Adam Carolla Show with its host Adam Carolla has entertained millions of listeners. Completely uncensored, Carolla welcomes a wide range of guests, such as Jimmy Kimmel, Jay Leno, Nicolas Cage, Alec Baldwin and Matt Damon in the studio for in depth interviews and a front row seat to his unparalleled ranting. With an unsurpassed library of episodes available, The Adam Carolla Show has remained one of the most popular podcasts on the planet for well over a decade.

“Longevity in podcasting is a testament to how well loved the host is and there are few hosts who have had an impact across a multitude of generations as Adam Carolla. We are so proud to be Adam’s longtime partner on this journey and to celebrate 15 years in podcasting together is a wonderful achievement. We look forward to 15 more years as podcasting partners,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne.

In celebration of the milestone, 15 of Carolla’s most memorable episodes featuring stars such as Matt Damon, Sean Penn, Nicolas Cage, Alec Baldwin, Michael Mann, Francis Ford Coppola, Albert Brooks, Jimmy Kimmel, Mike Tyson and Christian Bale will be featured in a special The Adam Carolla Show podcast collection available in Teslas.

Over the last 15 years, The Adam Carolla Show has seen remarkable achievements from Top 20 rankings for over a decade, to originating the concept of live podcast recordings in front of a ticketed crowd to leveraging Carolla’s success as a podcast host to catapult him to New York Times bestseller status and six to charting published non-fiction books.

PodcastOne continues to develop and produce compelling and entertainment-based content to generate excitement and intrigue in the audio and streaming space. With podcasts being the fastest growing medium by far, PodcastOne is determined to remain the leader in expanding audiences and forging synergistic relationships for its podcasters.

PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime and society and culture, including shows such as Varnamtown, Bad Bad Thing, True Crime All The Time Unsolved, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, Cold Case Files, The Jordan Harbinger Show, Baby Mamas No Drama, LadyGang, and The Schaub Show. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

