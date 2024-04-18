Thumzup® Celebrates Key Milestones with More Than $190,000 Paid to Users

The company has now paid users for over 19,000 posts they made on social media promoting its advertisers.



Los Angeles, CA, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup ® Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (OTCQB: TZUP) is excited to announce that it has achieved a new milestone of 19,000 paid posts on its innovative social media AdTech platform. This accomplishment underscores the active participation of the Los Angeles community via the Thumzup app, which has collectively earned an impressive $190,000, showcasing the platform’s significant influence and value.

Robert Steele, CEO of Thumzup, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "As Thumzup continues to carve out a substantial niche within the Gig Economy, we are thrilled to see our users capitalize on their social media engagements. Our community has now earned $190,000 by promoting brands they are passionate about. This not only enhances our advertisers' brand recognition but also positively affects our users' lives, allowing them to monetize their social media interactions. With these achievements, we are more optimistic than ever about the future of our platform and its potential growth."

Available on both the App Store and Google Play, the Thumzup app encourages users to become advocates for their favorite restaurants, shops, and events by rewarding them for their approved social media posts.

As the digital advertising landscape evolves, Thumzup is well-positioned to facilitate effective partnerships between brands and social media users, leveraging authentic, user-generated content to drive consumer engagement and decision-making.

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was recently featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info

investors@thumzupmedia.com

800-403-6150

Attachment