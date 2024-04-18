Global Software-defined Networking (API, Overlay, Open) Industry Research 2024-20301: Enterprises' Growing Preference for Network Slicing Expected to Accelerate Market Expansion

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Software-defined Networking Market by Offering, Model (API SDN, Overlay SDN, Open SDN), Application (Control Flow, Packet Forwarding, Security Flow Open Flow Switch), End User (Data Centers, Enterprises), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The software-defined networking market is projected to reach $17.5 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period 2024-2031

The growth of the software-defined networking market is driven by the proliferation of data centers, the increasing utilization of smart devices in industrial and infrastructure applications, and the growth in network infrastructure automation in Asia-Pacific. However, interoperability issues due to uneven SDN standards restrain the growth of this market.



Furthermore, the increasing deployment of 5G networks and enterprises' growing preference for network slicing are expected to generate growth opportunities for the stakeholders in this market. However, the shortage of skilled networking professionals is a major challenge impacting the growth of the software-defined networking market.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the software-defined networking market. North America's large share is attributed to the region's large and established sales force for network automation solutions, service providers' initiatives toward network automation, and the increasing demand for data center and IT infrastructure automation.



However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the increasing deployment of SDN by enterprises in the region, the rising demand for a broad range of value-added network services, the need for more agile and flexible networks, and the growing demand for network automation.



In 2024, the software segment is expected to account for the larger share of the software-defined networking market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the benefits of SDN software such as enabling dynamic and centralized control of network resources, allowing administrators to adjust network behavior via software rather than relying on manual configuration of individual devices. Also, SDN software allows for the automation of network provisioning, configuration, and management, leading to the quicker deployment of services, improved resource utilization, and reduced human errors.



However, the services segment is projected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the benefits offered by SDN services, such as facilitating the scaling of network infrastructure to accommodate varying workloads. This scalability is essential for businesses experiencing growth or fluctuations in demand. Also, SDN services centralize network management, allowing administrators to define and enforce policies across the entire network.



In 2024, the overlay SDN segment is expected to account for the largest share of the software-defined networking market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the benefits of overlay SDN, such as enabling the creation of virtual networks over existing physical infrastructure and providing flexibility in network design and deployment, allowing for quick adaptation to changing business requirements. Additionally, overlay SDN facilitates the creation of isolated virtual networks, which is crucial for supporting multiple tenants or applications with different requirements on a shared physical infrastructure.



However, the hybrid SDN segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the benefits of hybrid SDN, such as providing a balance between the centralized control and programmability of SDN and the distributed nature of traditional networking. This flexibility is essential for organizations that need to support a variety of workloads, applications, and network architectures.



In 2024, the control flow segment is expected to account for the largest share of the software-defined networking market. In control flow applications, SDN helps optimize network resources and reduce costs, implement more granular security policies, and improve overall network security posture. These benefits drive the adoption of SDN in control flow applications, contributing to the segment's large share.



However, the security flow segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the benefits of SDN in security flow applications, such as allowing for faster deployment of security policies and updates and automating security responses, which can help reduce the time and effort required to mitigate threats.



In 2024, the enterprises segment is expected to account for the largest share of the software-defined networking market. The segment's large share is attributed to the benefits of SDN for enterprises, such as facilitating the automation of network management tasks and reducing manual configuration efforts. SDN also simplifies the process of scaling network infrastructure to accommodate growing business needs.



However, the telecommunication service providers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the flexibility, agility, and efficiency offered by SDN, which enable telecommunication service providers to meet the ever-growing demands of their customers.



