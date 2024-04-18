Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Size to Worth Around US$ 33.78 Billion by 2033

Los Angeles, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global temperature-controlled packaging solutions market size is expected to reach around US$ 31.25 billion by 2032, increasing from US$ 13.90 billion in 2023. The temperature-controlled packaging solutions market is driven by changing lifestyles, evolving pharmaceutical sector, and advanced technology.



Market Overview

The temperature-controlled packaging solutions market refers to the market for packaging solutions that are designed to maintain specific temperature ranges for products that are sensitive to temperature variations, such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and chemicals, during storage and transportation. Temperature-controlled packaging (TCP) is intended to keep products, such as frozen or chilled food, at their proper temperature during transportation. It has an outside cardboard box, an insulating layer, and a coolant (such as ice packs).

Crushed packaging is utilized at several stages of the supply chain, including cold chain air freight, perishable commodities delivery, and bulk cold chain stock transfer. The three basic forms of TCP are liners and boxes, coolants, and bulk. Boxes and liners are suited for ambient, frozen, and chilled commodities in transit, while coolants maintain low in-pack temperatures. Bulk chilled packaging options, including thermal pallet covers, insulated pallet boxes, breathable air cargo coverings, and insulated roll cage covers aid in temperature control during transit for bulk cargoes.

The percentage share of the temperature-controlled packaging solutions segments 2023:

North America – 36.46% (5.06 Bn)

Insulated Shipper – 55.83% (USD 7.76 Bn)

Food and Beverage – 48.49% (USD 6.73 Bn)

Passive – 58.03% (USD 8.06 Bn)

Regional Stance

North America dominated the temperature-controlled packaging solutions market in 2023, mainly in the pharmaceutical industry. Owing to rising healthcare demand for vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and clinical trials, the region's requirement for delivering vaccines and medications has resulted in a significant expansion in the temperature-controlled packaging business.

In October 2023, Cold Chain Technologies (CCT) acquired Exeltainer, a firm that develops and manufactures thermal packaging solutions for the biopharmaceutical industry. The acquisition is intended to boost CCT's global reach and broaden its offering of highly developed products. Exeltainer, based in Madrid, has manufacturing plants in both Spain and Brazil.





Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific temperature-controlled packaging solutions market is expanding rapidly because of numerous types, such as dry ice, liquid nitrogen, and foam brick. These solutions are used to carry medications, perishable items, blood samples, and clinical experiments. The market is predicted to expand significantly because of rising demand in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, as well as cold chains, perishable food goods, and convenience foods.

In December 2023, Tower Cold Chain teamed up with Shanghai-based Tower & Winner Solutions (TWS) to develop its temperature-controlled passive containers for the Chinese market. TWS seeks to give efficient access to Tower containers, which are utilized by pharmaceutical producers, airlines, and third-party logistics providers to carry medications and life science items.





Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Revenue, by Region ($Million)

Region 2020 2021 2022 2023 North America 3,878.60 4,235.00 4,630.14 5,068.14 Europe 3,109.70 3,388.00 3,696.03 4,036.73 Asia Pacific 2,647.90 2,908.70 3,199.03 3,522.43 Latin America 597.20 642.20 691.41 745.11 MEA 430.80 460.70 493.10 528.20

Report Highlights

Insulation type

Insulation shipper segment dominated the temperature-controlled packaging solutions market in 2023. Temperature-sensitive products like food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and electronics can be negatively affected by extreme temperatures. Reefer units are ideal for shipping these products but require electrical power to maintain cooling temperatures. Insulated shipping boxes passively maintain shipping temperatures without refrigeration and help preserve humidity levels. Insulated shippers protect items from temperature variations while also preserving humidity levels, which is especially important for fresh components such as meat, vegetables, and pharmaceuticals. Working insulated boxes contain linings that keep moisture out, ensuring that products stay dry even if they crack or leak.

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market, by Product Type ($Million)

Product Type 2020 2021 2022 2023 Insulated Container 4,679.74 5,116.60 5,601.34 6,139.24 Insulated Shipper 5,984.46 6,518.00 7,108.36 7,761.36

End User Insight

The food and beverage segment dominated the temperature-controlled solution market in 2023. Temperature-controlled packaging is critical in the food sector because it prevents perishable foods from changing shape, size, and taste during transit. The temperature risk zone ranging from 5°C to 60°C preserves product value and prevents food poisoning. Insulated packaging reduces heat transmission from the exterior, keeping sensitive food goods in perfect and safe condition until they reach their destination. Food goods lose value when they are not kept at the right temperature.

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Revenue Share, By End User

End User 2023 Food & Beverages 48.49 % Healthcare 45.57 % Others 5.94 %

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand for frozen food

Changing lifestyles, globalization, the retail revolution, and enhanced cold chain infrastructure have all contributed to frozen food evolution. The expansion of dual-income households, hectic work schedules, and urbanization have resulted in an increased need for convenient and time-saving eating options. Frozen foods provide a quick and convenient solution for these modern lifestyles. Globalization has made consumers familiar with a variety of frozen foods, including pizza, french fries, and frozen desserts. Modern retail formats, such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, have made it easier for customers to find and buy frozen foods. This led to the expansion of cold storage facilities and enhanced cold chain infrastructure, boosting the growth of the temperature-controlled packaging solutions market.

Escalating demand for drug safety assurance

Pharmaceuticals and food products require certain temperature settings to function properly and safely. Cold chain packaging is essential for vaccines, biologics, and other pharmaceuticals during transport and storage. The pharmaceutical business is making considerable advances, resulting in an increased demand for temperature-controlled packaging solutions to assure the efficacy of pharmaceuticals, particularly those that are sensitive to temperature fluctuations. Maintaining the proper temperature helps to limit harmful bacteria growth, which reduces the risk of foodborne illness.

Restraint

Temperature excursion

Temperature integrity in the supply chain is difficult due to long transportation routes, handling points, and weather conditions. Temperature fluctuations might occur during loading and unloading; thus, regular monitoring is essential to avoid deterioration. Coordinating parties such as manufacturers, logistics providers, and merchants is difficult. To combat this complexity, strong monitoring systems and standard operating procedures must be implemented.

Opportunity

AI-assisted monitoring and maintenance

Artificial intelligence is transforming the global temperature-controlled packaging solutions market by increasing cold chain logistics, supply chain visibility, and product quality. AI technology is transforming the packaging sector by increasing product tracking and consumer visibility, resulting in a more streamlined delivery process. Customers receive extensive updates on their goods via robust tracking systems and AI-powered call centers, including arrival time, current position, and transit status. AI can also detect potential tampering and theft by monitoring package access, which ensures shipping security. Authorization-based tamper-proof packaging provides an additional layer of security, building trust and confidence in customers. Data-driven package optimization is another important part of AI. AI may detect flaws in packaging by studying user feedback, such as wasteful packing, difficult-to-open designs, and product damage during shipping. This algorithm helps businesses find the optimum packaging material for each product type and generate smart designs to improve product protection.

Recent Developments

In April 2024, Hydropac, a temperature-controlled packaging solutions company, invented ice pack sealing technology to transform pet food cold chain operations. The method maintains stable temperatures during transit, preserving the nutritional content and freshness of sensitive food while also providing improved insulation and leak resistance.

In April 2024, Pluss Advanced Technologies launched Celsure® XL VIP pallets, which are intended to fulfill the expanding demands of the worldwide pharmaceutical business. These premium pallets, constructed with premium materials and the most recent vacuum-insulated panel technology and phase change material, maintain temperature integrity during transit and storage. The introduction is an important milestone in Pluss' journey, showcasing the company's dedication to providing cost-effective, temperature-secure solutions.

In September 2023, Pluss Advanced Technologies introduced two new temperature-controlled packaging solutions for the Indian pharmaceutical industry: the Celsure XL Pallet Shipper Series and the Celsure VIP Multi-Use Parcel Shipper Series. The business intends to solve the industry's long-standing lack of premium-grade passive shippers for consistent temperature control, which frequently jeopardizes efficacy due to the possibility of temperature fluctuation from gel pack-based shippers.





Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Top Companies

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Active

Passive

By Insulation Type

Insulated Container Chest Style Upright Style

Insulated Shipper Panels & Envelopes EPS Shippers PUR Shippers VIP Shippers



By Product Type

Gel Packs

Foam Bricks

Others





By Application

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Others





By Material

Polymer-Based Materials Polyethylene Expanded Polystyrene Others

Compostable Materials Polylactic Acid Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate

Sustainable Materials Cotton Metal Paper Post-Consumer Recycled Resin (PCR)



By Region

North America

Europe

China

India

Japan

South East Asia

Central and South America





