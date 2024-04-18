PDF Solutions to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on May 9, 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor ecosystem, announced that it will release first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 9, 2024. John Kibarian, CEO, and Adnan Raza, CFO, will host a live teleconference on Thursday, May 9, 2024, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.



To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should pre-register at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI50c8bbd5960d42939342fecec15e9d69.

Registrants will receive dial-in information and a unique passcode to access the call. We encourage participants to dial-in into the call ten minutes ahead of scheduled time.

The teleconference will also be webcast simultaneously on the Company’s website at https://ir.pdf.com/webcasts. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available after the call on the Company's investor relations website.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics industry ecosystems to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Company Contacts

Adnan Raza

Chief Financial Officer

(408) 516-0237

adnan.raza@pdf.com

Sonia Segovia

Investor Relations

(408) 938-6491

sonia.segovia@pdf.com