AgEagle Aerial Systems eBee VISION Drones Impress at Global Government and Military Events

WICHITA, Kan., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, today announces the Company’s recent eBee VISION UAS showcase events conducted in collaboration with various trusted partners across the globe.

The Company showcased the eBee VISION UAS for the following government and military entities.

Florida Public Safety and Power Department: In collaboration with partner Drone Works, AgEagle demonstrated the product to senior public safety officials as well as the power department to provide monitoring of remote power line areas.



North Carolina National Guard: In collaboration with Company partner Tough Stump Technologies, the NC National Guard Special Forces Command previewed the eBee VISION’s ability to enhance the military end user’s operational capacity.



European and Brazilian Military Forces: Various events and meetings held in Europe and Brazil composed of representatives from military forces in Switzerland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Poland, Malta, Germania, Turkey and Brazil.



Guatemala: In collaboration with its partner in Guatemala, Global Agroservice, AgEagle conducted various demos and meetings with the Guatemala City Hall, intelligence and public security agencies, and other government representatives. The demos included day and night mapping (RGB and thermal capabilities), urban applications in the city of Guatemala, monitoring of traffic, and surveillance of high-risk zones with difficult access for the police. All missions delivered real-time video transmission from the drone to the City Hall and other authorities.



Bill Irby, recently promoted CEO of AgEagle, commented, “We are grateful for such high caliber opportunities to exhibit our trailblazing eBee VISION product, where we’re demonstrating the execution of our defense and security strategy. Events of this nature help AgEagle further solidify its competitive differentiation and value proposition while shaping new relationships with potential customers and strategic counterparts. As we continue to grow our sales pipeline, we remain committed to building revenue growth and long-term shareholder value.”

