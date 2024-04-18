Compass Diversified-Backed The Honey Pot Co. Strengthens Its Board With The Appointment of Three New Directors

WESTPORT, Conn., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honey Pot Company, LLC (“The Honey Pot Co.” or “the Company”), a leading “better-for-you” feminine care brand, together with its partner, Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI”), proudly announces the appointment of three new directors - Janis Smith-Gomez, former executive of Johnson & Johnson; Dr. Maria Sophocles, a practicing gynecologist and the Medical Director and Founder of Women's Healthcare of Princeton; and JuE Wong, former President & CEO of Olaplex - to its Board of Directors, effective April 17, 2024.



Ms. Janis Smith-Gomez brings visionary commercial and marketing expertise honed throughout her impressive career as an executive of several iconic brands in the consumer goods and health segments. From 2006 to 2022, she held several leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson, including Vice President of US Marketing for its skin health and beauty portfolio, and most recently served as Vice President of Global Brand Experience and Corporate Brand Development for its Medical Devices division. Prior to Johnson & Johnson, Ms. Smith-Gomez held general management and marketing roles at Mars, Kraft Foods, and PepsiCo. She began her career in strategy consulting at Booz Allen Hamilton. She currently sits on the boards of The New York Academy of Medicine, Envoy Medical Corporation, and Black Public Media.

“I am honored to be partnering with The Honey Pot Co., a purpose-driven brand whose mission of empowering women and leading the conversation around feminine health through education deeply aligns with my values,” said Ms. Smith-Gomez. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented leadership team to continue raising awareness of the organization’s innovative products and delivering positive wellness outcomes to its community.”

Dr. Maria Sophocles joins with thirty years of experience as a practicing gynecologist and advocate for underserved categories in women’s healthcare, including menopause care and sexual wellness. A TED speaker and sought-after HealthTech advisor, she also serves as the Chief Medical Officer at Embr Labs, the Medical Director of Women’s Health at CURIA Health, and as an advisor to Flow Health. Dr. Sophocles is a Fellow of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and holds numerous certifications from international and national medical societies for her contributions to gynecology.

Dr. Sophocles added, “As a gynecologist, I am deeply attuned to my patients’ health and well-being and have insight into where the market lacks products that sufficiently meet their needs. I fully embrace The Honey Pot Co.’s innovative approach to holistic wellness and am excited to share my perspectives on how we can improve access to healthier and more effective solutions to help people feel more comfortable and confident.”

Ms. JuE Wong brings deep industry knowledge and experience in scaling innovative, high-growth, premium brands across the beauty and personal care sector. Ms. Wong is a seasoned executive, having previously served as the President and/or CEO of Olaplex, Moroccan Oil, StriVectin, Elizabeth Arden, and Astral Brands. She has also held roles at ZO Skin Health, Perricone MD, Murad, Henkel, PepsiCo, and Cargill. Ms. Wong currently sits on the board of FireFly Automatix and on the advisory board of Versicolor Technologies.

“I have been impressed by The Honey Pot Co.’s growth trajectory and how quickly it has established market leadership in its core categories,” said Ms. Wong. “As a member of The Honey Pot Co. Board, I am delighted to share learnings from my many years of experience with personal care brands with a leadership team that mirrors my passion for disrupting the status quo and doing well by doing good.”

Raj Dalal, Chairman of The Honey Pot Co., commented on behalf of CODI: “We are excited to add such high caliber talent to the board. Janis, Maria, and JuE are leaders in their respective industries and will contribute invaluable insight and diverse perspectives to support the Company in its next phase of growth.”

Beatrice Dixon, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chief Innovation Officer of The Honey Pot Co., echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of diverse female voices steering conversations around feminine wellness. “Welcoming Janis, Maria, and JuE to our board is a testament to our commitment to empowering humans and promoting holistic wellness. Their depth of knowledge and passion mirror our ongoing vision to formulate a more transparent world.”

With the addition of this dynamic board, The Honey Pot Co. stands poised to embark on a new chapter of innovation and growth, further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in personal wellness.

About The Honey Pot Co.

The Honey Pot Co. is a leading feminine care brand, powered by plant-derived ingredients and clinically tested formulas. Founded in 2012 by CEO Beatrice Dixon, The Honey Pot Co. is rooted in the belief that all products should be made with healthy and efficacious ingredients that are kind to and safe for skin. The company offers an extensive range of holistic wellness products across the feminine hygiene, menstrual, personal care, and sexual wellness categories. The Honey Pot Co.’s mission is to educate, support, and provide consumers around the world with tools and resources that promote menstrual health and vaginal wellness. Their products can be found in more than 33,000 stores across the U.S. including Target, Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens, as well as online. For more information on The Honey Pot Co., please visit thehoneypot.co.

About Compass Diversified (“CODI”)

Since its IPO in 2006, CODI has consistently executed on its strategy of owning and managing a diverse set of highly defensible, middle-market businesses across the industrial, branded consumer, and healthcare sectors. CODI leverages its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach, and actionable expertise to maintain controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. CODI provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment, and accountability. For more information, please visit compassdiversified.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements with regard to the future performance of CODI, The Honey Pot Co. and their affiliates. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “forward,” ”will,” and “future” or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions, some of which are not currently known to CODI. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, and some of these factors are enumerated in the risk factor discussion in the Form 10-K filed by CODI with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in other filings with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

irinquiry@compassdiversified.com

Gateway Group

Cody Slach

949.574.3860

CODI@gateway-grp.com

Compass Diversified Media Relations

Mediainquiry@compassdiversified.com

The IGB Group

Leon Berman

212.477.8438

lberman@igbir.com

The Honey Pot Co. Media Relations

thehoneypot@smallgirlspr.com