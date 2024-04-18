New to The Street Signs Zapp EV to 6 Part Media Series, Agreement Includes Commercials and Billboard Ads

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's business TV show, New to The Street, announces the signing of a 6-part series for filming and broadcasting tailored interviews and commercials about Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ: ZAPP) ($ZAPP) ("Zapp EV) ("Company").



New to The Street's TV Host will interview ZAPP's management about the Company's business operations in the electric vehicle (EV) mobility industry and discuss its high-performance electric two-wheel urban vehicle, the i300. New to The Street will air ZAPP's interviews as sponsored programming on Bloomberg TV and the FOX Business Network. New to The Street will provide social media marketing to further the reach of each broadcast airing.

ZAPP EV is a British EV mobility Company working to revolutionize the personal urban mobility marketplace globally. The Company's i300 EV high-performance, technologically advanced, electric two-wheeler is a unique product that incorporates an ergonomic design, combines a motorcycle and a scooter, and offers full EV functionality and reliability. With its award-winning, patented, 2-wheeler design product, ZAPP targets a multi-billion dollar global market.

The New to The Street's social media team will post media content, creating a platform to increase awareness about ZAPP. All broadcasted shows will stream on the New to The Street website, https://newtothestreet.com. On a schedule, show previews and commercial ads will air on New to The Street's TV platforms. New to The Street's Digital ads about ZAPP will stream on the iconic NASDAQ MarketSite Billboard in New York City.

Swin Chatsuwan, ZAPP's CEO, states, "Sharing our business story on New to The Street allows us to reach a dedicated audience interested in learning about new technological advancements in the EV marketplace. Our i300 is a fantastic product, pursuing a global 2-wheeler market, a brand with performance, price, and quality. I look forward to sharing our corporate vision on the show."

TV viewers will hear more about ZAPP's marketing strategy, point-of-sales, customer services, and future products. As the high consumer demand for scooters and light motorcycles grows globally, ZAPP has positioned itself nicely in this EV market segment.

Vince Caruso, CEO/Producer of New to The Street, states, "The world wants new and exciting EV products that are affordable and reliable, ZAPP's i300 2-wheeler fits the global demand needs. They have a team of experienced professionals with industry track records, determined to make ZAPP a global brand recognized Company. I'm excited for the show's viewers to understand the Company's project growth and value proposition as a public company."

New to The Street's TV interviews with Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited's management will air on Bloomberg TV and the FOX Business Network as a sponsoring program; dates/times "To Be Announced."

About Zapp EV (NASDAQ: ZAPP) ($ZAPP):

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ: ZAPP) ($ZAPP) ("Zapp EV) ("Company") and its operating subsidiaries are run by a team of experts from the mobility industry on a mission to redefine the electric two-wheeler segment. Zapp's debut product, the i300, is an urban electric high-performance two-wheeler capable of traditional motorcycle performance levels in a step-through format, combining ease of use with exhilaration and fun. The i300 is the first in a high-performance electric two-wheeler suite that Zapp plans to bring to market. Zapp will offer a high-quality direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). Customers ordering the i300 online will have their bikes conveniently delivered to their homes by authorized "Zappers," who will provide at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Zapp is a registered Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited trademark in the United Kingdom and other countries. For more information, visit www.zappev.com.



About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of when such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

