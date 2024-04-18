AllUniverse Platform Goes Global. Achieving a Ten Billion Growth in Transaction Volume

Westminster, Colorado, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the metaverse nation All Universe integrating "offline real economy + online virtual economy," announced its global launch! All Universe offers global investors diversified and efficient investment channels. Opening new doors to investment opportunities and achieving a ten billion increase in transactional volume





All Universe has meticulously cultivated multiple industries including decentralized finance, traditional financial systems, artificial intelligence, agriculture, breeding, education, planning, big health industry, mining, energy, entertainment, trading and retail. This opens up a golden pathway for investors seeking diversity and stable asset appreciation.

Following its global launch, the platform will offer a series of core business modules, such as decentralized finance (DeFi), agriculture, and artificial intelligence, creating a highly lucrative portfolio sectors.









With the commencement of its global operations, All Universe will further strengthen its collaborations with a diverse array of global strategic partners to expand its ecosystem, enhance user engagement, activity and thereby achieve its ambitious goal of a ten billion increase in transaction volume. In the future, the platform will introduce more rights and governance mechanisms to provide investors with returns protection including risk diversification, professional management, and incentive schemes. Helping them achieve higher returns in the investment field.

The global launch of AllUniverse marks a new phase in the platform’s development. Investors will have the opportunity to explore broader opportunities in this new investment ecosystem, achieving significant growth. Let us look forward to the brilliant development of All Universe globally, bringing diversity, stability, and most importantly progressive consistant growth for all its citizens portfolio.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.